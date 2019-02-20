The 22 most anticipated video games of 2019

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest. A beautifully made Metroidvania of sorts, the original Ori blew everyone away upon its release. This sequel has been a long time coming.
Expect greatness.
Release date: Nothing official yet
Untitled Goose Game
It's a game about being a goose.
And not just any goose, a horrible goose. An asshole goose that makes life extremely difficult for everyone around him. This one, developed by Australian studio House House, is coming out late 2019.
Rage 2, from Bethesda, is the sequel to the 2011 original. Like that title, the new installment mixes frenetic gun combat and "drive anything" combat racing -- think Mad Max meets Doom, or Bulletstorm crossed with Far Cry.
What makes this sequel especially exciting is that ID Software brought in Just Cause and Mad Max developer Avalanche Studios to help out with the open world and vehicle combat issues players didn't like about the original.
This promises to be complete chaos if they pull it off. Count me in.
The remake of Link's Awakening, the Zelda handheld game originally released on the Game Boy, looks glorious.
If you're a fan of the Zelda series, you know how big a deal this is. Link's Awakening might be the best one. It's so far so good with this remake. The art style is gorgeous, and it makes perfect sense to release it on the Switch which is, like the original Game Boy, a portable device.
The interesting thing about Firewatch: It felt less like the type of story you might see in a game, and more like an interesting tale spun that just happened to be a game. You weren't shooting or punching anything. You were just exploring, and having conversations featuring well-written dialogue.
I'm hoping for more of the same with In the Valley of the Gods. I'm also hoping to be surprised!
The Last of Us was a real high point for video game storytelling, and all signs point to the sequel hitting the same bar.
All signs also point to a different kind of video game violence. A kind that's less glorified and more confronting, coupled with the kind of performances and performance capture that developer Naughty Dog is renowned for. Potential game of the year stuff right here.
Release date: Nothing official yet
Cyberpunk 2077
Yep, I know what you're thinking. The chances of Cyberpunk 2077 making it in 2019 are slim. Extremely slim. But we can hope! We can dream!
Allow us to dream.
Given The Witcher 3, given the pedigree of CD Projekt Red, given the tone of what we've seen so far, this could be unforgettable. This could be a confident team of developers flexing their muscles and creating something truly spectacular.
Give it to me.
Release date: Nothing official yet
Super Mario Maker 2
I mean why the hell did this take so long?
Super Mario Maker is a game that allows people to build, share and play their own Mario levels. It originally came out on the Wii U and was successful despite being on the Wii U. It makes absolute sense Nintendo would create a sequel for the Switch, a console people are buying in droves.
This will be great. The original already had a great community producing bizarre levels. I'd expect an even broader subset of people will transfer to the Switch version. That means we can expect pure insanity.
Hype for this game has tapered in light of a crowded PlayStation 4 schedule, but Days Gone still has potential to be an interesting little number.
Yes, it's zombies. Yes, it's had a few less than stellar demos. But developer SIE Bend Studio has put in the hard yards, creating solid PS Vita versions of Uncharted. This is a chance to shine with a brand-new concept. Keep an eye on this one.
Release date: April 26
Remedy Entertainment's last game, Quantum Break, was a rare mistep for a development team that's delivered hit after hit. Looks like they've come blasting out of the traps with Control. This time-bending third-person shooter looked spectacular at E3. Best of all: It's multiplatform. It'll be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Release date: Nothing official yet
The original Spelunky is an insanely challenging, randomly generated platformer. It's genius and has developed quite the cult following. Spelunky 2 adds an online co-op alongside a suite of new features. This might be the game you spend the most time with in 2019.
Hollow Knight is one of the best games released in the last two or three years and it came out of nowhere. Silksong, the expansion, has now outgrown its scope and become a full blown sequel. This is good news, particularly if you're a fan of Metroidvanias. And if you're not, maybe this game will change your mind. Hollow Knight is just that good.