Gaming

Project xCloud coming October 2019

At Microsoft's E3 Xbox event, it announced when you'll be able to get your hands on its hybrid cloud-gaming service.

Project xCloud running on a phone.

Along with its next-generation Xbox console, Project Scarlet, at this year's Xbox press conference at E3, Microsoft tossed out some snippets about its Project xCloud cloud-gaming service. While we didn't get any pricing, we did find out:

  • It will become available in October 2019
  • Console streaming will be a second aspect of it, letting you sling a local  Xbox games to another device
  • They had a first public hands-on at the show

The service, which will let you play on devices like phones and tablets by serving them up from more powerful, remote, console-like hardware, has been in testing internally for several months. And because it runs the same game code that's used by its Xbox One console family, as well as a well-developed distribution platform in Xbox Live, can work with the entire 3,500-game Xbox One library as well as the 1,900 titles in development. 

This contrasts with Google's competing Stadia, slated for limited rollout in November and broader launch in early 2020, which requires ports of existing games not developed with it in mind and will therefore have a much smaller, handpicked catalog at launch. The cloud and the ability to play AAA games on any device are the next frontiers for gaming.

It's no coincidence that these announcements arrive in conjunction with the company commencing its Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription plan, which Microsoft also talked about at length.

