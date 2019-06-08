E3 2019: EA ‘learned a lot’ from Anthem, but doesn’t apologize

EA

At the EA Play publisher's press event for E3 2019, Anthem said the company is trying to learn what the players want and improve the game's next update. Lead producer Ben Irving said Anthem's future is "very bright."

"We believe Anthem can be a very amazing game. We know we have some work today," Irving said Saturday, although Anthem was originally missing from E3's lineup.

EA talked introduced new maps for Battlefield V, a new character for Apex Legends, a 15-minute gameplay demo reveal of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fifa 20's Volta Mode and more.

Despite a strong sales start after its February launch, Anthem received lukewarm reviews on PC, Xbox and PS4. The game fell short of its original goal of selling 5-6 million units by the end of March. In addition, the game had a number of bugs that made the game crash or caused weapons to act strangely.

The video game conference in Los Angeles, California is expected to yield announcements from Electronic Arts, Xbox, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Square Enix and Nintendo. You can stream the conference online from a variety of platforms if you don't plan on attending.