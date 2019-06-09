CNET también está disponible en español.

Gaming Accessories

E3 2019: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 announced, bringing Bluetooth

Clickety-clack, the controllers are back! The Series 2 goes beyond elite.

xbox-elite-controller-3

The Series 2. 

 Microsoft

At the Xbox E3 conference Sunday, Microsoft pulled back the curtains on an update to the Elite Controller: Series 2. An even more Elite controller with a slew of adjustments to bumpers, grips and thumbsticks. 

The short trailer showed off, in around 90 seconds, all the new features of the controller. In brief:

  • Adjustable tension thumbsticks
  • Higher precision control
  • New trigger grip and redesigned bumpers
  • Wrap-around rubberized grip
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Three profiles
  • Internal rechargeable battery and dock with 40 hours per charge.

You can watch the announcement trailer below:

The controller will work on both Xbox One and PC. Will it work with the next Xbox console, Xbox Scarlett? We aren't sure about that yet and no date was given for release of the Series 2, but you can already pre-order at xbox.com.

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

  • Microsoft / Xbox -- Besides the new Elite controller, Xbox was very game-heavy. The company showed off 60 games, announced the acquisition of Double Fine and revealed the existence of the Xbox One's successor, currently known as Xbox Scarlett
  • Bethesda -- 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

  • Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
