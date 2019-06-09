E3 2019: Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 announced, bringing Bluetooth

Microsoft

At the Xbox E3 conference Sunday, Microsoft pulled back the curtains on an update to the Elite Controller: Series 2. An even more Elite controller with a slew of adjustments to bumpers, grips and thumbsticks.

The short trailer showed off, in around 90 seconds, all the new features of the controller. In brief:

Adjustable tension thumbsticks

Higher precision control

New trigger grip and redesigned bumpers

Wrap-around rubberized grip

Bluetooth connectivity

Three profiles

Internal rechargeable battery and dock with 40 hours per charge.

You can watch the announcement trailer below:

The controller will work on both Xbox One and PC. Will it work with the next Xbox console, Xbox Scarlett? We aren't sure about that yet and no date was given for release of the Series 2, but you can already pre-order at xbox.com.

Upcoming E3 press conferences



Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

Mentioned Above Microsoft Xbox Elite Controller $119 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.