Ubisoft at E3 2019: Watch live for Beyond Good and Evil 2, Skull and Bones

Get ready for the music. Dancing music, that is.

Yes, aside from anything else you can expect to hear from Ubisoft, a dancing game is almost assuredly among them. The company's annual Just Dance games aren't just a mainstay of the industry at this point, they're also still a lot of fun.

The way it works is diabolically simple: Wacky dancers in cartoonish getups dance on the screen, enticing you to follow along while holding a controller in your hand. The controller tracks your movements, giving you a score on how well you did. If you're playing this game right, you don't care about your score, though you may be trying to understand what's going on with the tripped-out penguin in sunglasses.

Dancing may be the most playful bit of Ubisoft's presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles each year but it's not the most hyped. That will likely be reserved for its popular action adventure franchises like Assassin's Creed, Watch_Dogs and Far Cry. The company's also announced a sequel to its well-regarded Beyond Good and Evil space adventure game, though it's offered few details so far.

The company's also made a habit of announcing a tie-in with the popular game maker Nintendo during its show. Last year, it was a special Star Fox edition of Ubisoft's upcoming Starlink game. The year before it was Nintendo's iconic Mario joining Ubisoft's Rabbids cartoon characters in a strategy game.

And finally, the company's next big online game, a pirate battle game called Skull & Bones, might make an appearance.

When

Ubisoft's press conference will take place Monday, June 10 starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

Where

The event will be held at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles. But why squeeze in there when you can just watch our livestream, available here. We'll keep you up-to-date about all the key announcements from the show too, of course.

What we can expect

Ubisoft also prides itself on putting on a fun and sometimes silly show. Last year, that meant bringing in a marching band. So be ready.

We'll be there

