Cyberpunk 2077 to star Keanu Reeves, release date is April 2020

Microsoft

Cyberpunk 2077 showed up at the E3 2019 Microsoft press conference on Sunday, and there's a new star of the show: John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves. Reeves showed up on the stage after the premiere of a new Cyberpunk trailer, which ended with his appearance. He announced the game will release April 16, 2020.

In the trailer, V is about to make a deal for a chip and has a flashback of his friend dying during the heist.

When he comes back to present time, he finds himself betrayed and has to use his cybernetic body to take out the bad guys. It's later in the trailer when Reeves shows up. It's an evolution of what we learned last year about Cyberpunk 2077, but still no clues to who Reeves is playing.

CD Projekt Red

Originally published June 9.

Update, 1:58 p.m. PT: Adds background info.