Cyber Monday deals under $100: Disney Plus, Bose SoundLink, Kindle Paperwhite and more

Cyber Monday has surfaced new discounts on a range of tech items under $100. In addition to the regular suspects like Walmart, Costco, Target and Best Buy, we've got some new entrants from Disney, the toothbrush upstart Quip and loads of gear from Amazon including the Fire HD 10 tablet and Kindle Paperwhite. Check out our top picks in this price range below.

And if the holidays are already starting to feel like they're a bit much, visit our Holiday Survival Guide for tips on how to get through it all with your wits intact.

Best Cyber Monday deals $100 and under: Available now

Twitter Baby Yoda, anyone? That's all anyone can talk about, and the only place to see it (er, him? Her?) is on Disney's new streaming service. (Of course, it's also home to every other Star Wars property, to say nothing of Marvel, Pixar and so on.) For Cyber Monday only, customers in the US and Puerto Rico can save $10 on the first year, with an annual subscription that goes for $59.99 rather than $69.99. Next year: Back to the regular price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Usually $99, this is the smallest wireless Bose speaker you can buy. It's water-resistant and sounds great for its size. And with no Alexa or Google Assistant on board, there are no privacy worries, either. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review.

Josh Miller The Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 is an electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute "pan," yogurt maker, cake maker and warmer -- which means there's a limitless number of delicious dishes that you can use to make it. The pot also has 13 smart one-touch programs for cooking a variety of foods, such as ribs, soups, beans and rice. The pot typically goes for $150, but is now $90 -- a savings of 40%. Here are the best instant pots of 2019.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's latest Echo Show smart display is the Goldilocks model in the company's line, thanks to its 8-inch display. It's brand-new, but Amazon is already marking it down a whopping $50 from its list price. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Damian Peach If you're looking for an inexpensive way to check out the night sky, Celestron's Portable Refractor Scope is currently on sale for $60 -- a 33% savings from its usual $90. It's easy to transport, too, so you can bring it anywhere you think the viewing will be good.

The best Kindle for most people is now on sale for $85. Read our Kindle Paperwhite review.

Amazon Amazon's top-of-the-line Fire HD 10 usually starts at $150 for the 32GB version. Now that Black Friday pricing has kicked in, it's on sale for $100. You get a fast processor, a 2-megapixel front camera and -- new to this year's model -- USB-C charging. Read our Fire HD 10 preview.

Amazon The new Echo Show 5 features a 5-inch HD display and, like the Echo Show 8, a privacy shutter that's designed to cover the camera when it's not in use. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Amazon This 32-inch HD Smart LED TV from Insignia (model NS-32DF310NA19) comes with Amazon Fire TV, which will let you access Disney Plus, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more. You can also add the code FTVE19 for a free Echo Dot to be included with the TV. Great for a bedroom.

Tile I got a couple of Tiles earlier this year and connected them to my kids' favorite stuffed animals. The frantic prebedtime search party is now a thing of the past. For $100, this deal nets you an eight-pack of Stickers -- Tile says the batteries last for about three years -- and Google's fantastic Nest Mini smart speaker. This is a surefire way to cut down the amount of time you spend looking for misplaced toys, remote controls, wallets and phones. Read more about the Tile Sticker.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has the all-black version of the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3150 true wireless earbuds on sale for $50 off. The Fit 3150 earbuds have an open design that lets ambient noise in (a safety feature for runners) while the BackBeat Fit 3200 buds have a noise-isolating design that helps improve sound quality, particularly the bass. That said, the models have the same drivers so they produce the same sound -- you just hear it differently thanks to the design of the ear tips. Both are an improvement over the earlier Backbeat 3100 model, which had some connectivity issues. Like the Powerbeats Pro, these earbuds have one downside: The large charging case isn't so pocket-friendly.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This compact Wi-Fi speaker plays much bigger than its size would indicate, and offers convenient features such as Bluetooth and shortcut buttons. We previously thought it would be 50% off at Best Buy only on Thanksgiving Day, but that deal appears to be available now as well. Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can't afford premium noise-canceling models from Bose and Sony, the JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones list for $200 and are very good. And this week, you can get them for 50% off. Read our JBL Live 650BTNC review.

Beats screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET For months, the Powerbeats3 earbuds have been selling at Amazon and elsewhere for $120. Best Buy has them now for $90. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is dishing up a $50 discount on this compact, lightweight smartwatch and fitness tracker. The Versa is water-resistant to 50 meters, works with iOS and Android and features a nice variety of apps and watch faces. Read our Fitbit Versa review.

Angela Lang/CNET My daughter called the Quip the best toothbrush she's ever used, and she's been through her share of electric models. The adult plan includes a delivery every three months that includes a new brush head and battery, a large tube of mint toothpaste and a floss refill. Quip is offering 15% off orders of $55 or more from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, which brings the price of an annual prepaid plan from $91 down to to $77. Read our Quip review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $100, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. This deal is currently sold out. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

Dan Ackerman With a list price of $140 -- and usually hovering around $105 or so -- Gloomhaven at $87 is a comparative steal. But I'll leave it to tabletop gaming addict Andrew Gebhart to explain the game's appeal: "Gloomhaven is a behemoth of a board game. It's physically huge, comparatively pricey and mentally taxing. But if you're willing to invest the money, time and energy, the game will reward you for your efforts many times over. It's so wonderfully engrossing. Gloomhaven is a cooperative dungeon crawler for one to four players with a great combat system and an interesting story that adapts to your decisions as you play. There's nothing else like it and while not the same as Dungeons and Dragons, it scratches a similar itch without the need for a dungeon master. You unlock new characters and secrets as you play, but what keeps me coming back is the deceptively simple but challenging gameplay. It flows beautifully once you know what you're doing. I've already invested more than 200 hours over several months and I can still barely wait until my next session." See more board game deals.