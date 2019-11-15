Black Friday Apple headphones deals: Discount pushes AirPods Pro to $235

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're still a ways off from Black Friday -- but the AirPods and Beats headphones deals have now arrived. The big news from this week: For the first time since they were announced in October, Apple's new AirPods Pro are selling below list price. Amazon's $15 discount brings the price down to $235. (Note that they're currently out of stock and Amazon says they may not ship for one to two months.)

Otherwise, we're seeing consistent discounting across the other AirPods and Beats models at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart -- many of which are selling below list price. Have a look below for all of the best links.

One thing to consider: Apple offers free custom engraving on all AirPods and AirPods Pro cases when you buy from it directly. You'll get no such offer from third-party retailers such as Amazon.

Apple AirPods and Beats wireless headphones discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $235 $235 AirPods (2nd gen) $159 $144 $130 AirPods (2nd gen) with wireless charging case $199 $165 $155 Wireless charging case $79 $69 $65 PowerBeats Pro $250 $250 $200 Beats Solo3 $200 $158 $121 PowerBeats3 Wireless $200 $119 $90

Apple AirPods Pro discounts

Apple AirPods Pro: $235 (save $15).

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) discounts

Apple AirPods with standard charging case: $144 (save $15).

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $165 (save $34).

Apple wireless charging case (case only, no AirPods): $69 (save $10).

Beats wireless headphones and earbuds discounts

Beats Solo3: $158 (save $42).

Powerbeats3: $119 (save $81).

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.