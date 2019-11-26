CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday board game and tabletop game deals for 2019

Grab your dice tower and miniatures, it's time for some low-tech old-school gaming.

This year's trendiest throwback hobby is old-school analog tabletop gaming. From massive $100-plus games like Hellboy and Zombicide: Invader to more Lovecraft-inspired games than you can shake an elder sign at, there's something to be said for pushing little plastic miniatures around a map (and yes, if you need a tech angle, many of the most popular modern board games have companion apps). 

These early Black Friday deals offer excellent discounts on some games you may not have heard of before, and we fully expect many of the bigger game brands to go on sale the day after Thanksgiving, so come back for an update later this week. One promise -- no matter what, no Catan. 

Masmorra: Dungeons of Arcadia: $22

A fun, fairly light dungeon crawler with cute "chibi" style characters, on sale for a great price. I had my eye on this for a while and already picked it up during this sale. One playthrough later, it's definitely the best $22 I've ever spent on a game. 

Horrified: $26 at Amazon

This Universal-Monsters-inspired game is a fun mix of nostalgia and modern game design, pitting players against classic movie monsters of the 1940s and '50s, from the Wolf Man to Dracula.

Galaxy Defenders: $30

A classic from 2013 that's still popular (and still usually sells for full price). The game's publisher has a great sale going on right now for both the base game, several expansions, and a few other games, like Age of Conan. 

More board game Black Friday deals:

Die Hard: The Nakatomi Heist: $27 (save $12)

Choose Your Own Adventure Board Game - War With The Evil Power Master: $15 (save $8)

D&D Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage  (Premium Edition): $90 (Save $60)

