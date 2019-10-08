Tile updates line of trackers, adds new Sticker as Apple rumors persist

Tile

As rumors continue to surface about Apple potentially launching a rival, Tile is continuing to update its portfolio of smart trackers. On Tuesday the location company introduced a series of updates to existing products while adding a new "Sticker" smart tracker, all of which are available now.

On the "newer" side of things, Sticker is a new miniature designed to be placed on small items like remotes or outdoor gear. The device, which retails for $40 for a 2-pack or $60 for a 4-pack, has a three-year battery life, 150 feet of range, is waterproof and features adhesive tape on the back to keep it physically connected to the surface you stick it to.

In addition to Sticker, Tile is also updating its Slim, Mate and Pro trackers. On Slim, the company has shrunk down the $30 tracker to the size of a credit card as opposed to a square to better fit in wallets. It also has made it twice as loud, improved the range to 200 feet and has a three-year battery life.

The Mate line, which starts at $25 for single tracker, has been updated to now offer 200 feet of range (50 feet more than before) and the Pro, which starts at $35 for a single tracker, now covers up to 400 feet in range. Both the Mate and Pro have one year, replaceable batteries.

As with other Tile trackers they connect to your device through Bluetooth and not the ultrawideband technology that's been rumored to be at the center of Apple's rumored trackers.

Tile's community, however, is robust and if an item is marked as lost any other Tile can help find it and notify the owner which the company says has helped it recover "more than 90% of items marked as lost."

Tile's latest trackers are available now at a host of retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's and Target and Tile's website.