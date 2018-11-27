Cyber Monday 2018 iPhone sales still live: Free iPhone XR, $49 iPhone 6S, Apple Watch Series 4 discounts

Cyber Monday discounts on the iPhone X, iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are still around -- even though Cyber Monday and Black Friday are now over.
You'll also find deals on last year's iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. And if you need an iPhone on the cheap, one deal includes the iPhone 6S at an unbelievably low $49.
Carrier sales typically get you on the hook for long-term savings through bill credits, so check the fine print. Oh, and congratulations, savvy shopper. Now is one of the best times to buy a new iPhone.
FYI:
- The deals below are current as of Nov. 27, and include Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, Amazon, Best Buy, Metro by T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless and US Cellular. We'll update with more deals as they appear.
- Some vendors have multiple offers for different days.
- Note that the retailer's website may not reflect the deal until it's live, and limited-supply offers might sell out before the sale's end date.
- CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
T-Mobile: Free Apple Watch 4, iPad 2018Josh Miller/CNET
T-Mobile is extending a different kind of gift to phone owners. When you activate a new account with a voice line and add a line of data, you can choose from one of these gadgets:
The discount comes in the form of 24 months of monthly bill credits.
This offer is live online now.
AT&T: Buy an iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, get an iPhone XR for free
Right now, if you buy an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max (you get all that?) you can get an iPhone XR for free. As with every carrier offer, "free" comes with a specific set of conditions. In this case, both phones need to be on the AT&T Next or AT&T Every Year installment plan. You'll get up to $750 in bill credits. You'll still need to pay taxes for both phones. Make sure you read the fine print to avoid any surprises.
This offer is available now for a limited time.
AT&T: iPhone XR, iPhone 8, 8 Plus BOGOÓscar Gutiérrez/CNET
AT&T is extending its buy-one-get-one-free discount to the iPhone XR and last year's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, both of which are still good phones. You'll need to open a new line of service on AT&T Next's installment plan in order to qualify. You also need a good dose of patience. AT&T will refund the cost of the second phone in the form of bill credits, over 30 months.
The offer is available now.
Sprint: Free iPhone XR with lease, $100 iPhone 7, $100 iPad 2018 with leaseAngela Lang/CNET
Sprint gives you three iPhone-related offers to choose from:
- Pick up a free iPhone XR when you lease an iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max. Requires two new lines of service or one new and one upgrade. Savings come in the form of bill credits.
- Buy a $100 iPhone 7 when you pay in 24 monthly installments. You get the same bill credit arrangement as above.
- When you lease a new iPhone, you can scoop up an iPad 2018 for $100.
Sprint's offers are live and run through Dec. 2.
Cricket Wireless: $100 off any iPhoneSarah Tew/CNET
When you switch to Cricket and activate a new line of service, AT&T's prepaid carrier will knock $100 off the price of any iPhone it carries. As with all carrier offers, there are details and exclusions. For example, you have to port your existing phone number over, and you can't switch from parent carrier AT&T. As always, activation and other fees do apply.
The offer is available now and runs through Dec. 2.
Metro by T-Mobile: $49 iPhone 6S
Customers who switch to Metro (formerly MetroPCS) and sign on to an unlimited LTE plan will get a $49 iPhone 6S. Previously the deal was a bit more generous at $150 off any iPhone and even a pair of free Apple AirPods, but $49 is a very low entry price for an iPhone that can still run iOS 12. It also includes the dearly missed headphone jack. Unlike most carriers, which mete out savings over two years of bill credits, Metro's reduction happens on the spot.
The sale is live now.
Verizon: iPhone 6S for $5 per month, Apple Watch Series 4 discountSarah Tew/CNET
Verizon's Cyber Monday deals that are still live for the iPhone are pretty slim, but you have your choice of two. You can pick up the iPhone 6S for $5 per month, or you can take $10 off the first month's price of an Apple Watch Series 4. If you also buy an iPhone on a monthly installment plan, Verizon will knock an extra $50 off the Apple Watch.
This offer is live now.
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Save up to $150 at Best BuyJosh Miller/CNET
This offer requires activation with Verizon or Sprint. In addition, Sprint is leveraging a buy-one, get-one deal for all three phones (through Best Buy), as well discounted monthly pricing, when you purchase through the Sprint Flex installment plan.
This offer is available now.
iPhone X: Save up to $100 at Best BuySarah Tew/CNET
Last year's iPhone X is still going strong, but discounts on an installment billing plan help sweeten the deal. The phone is available for $900 unlocked, paid over the course of 24 months on Sprint or over 30 months on AT&T. If you purchase it on Verizon, it will be $800 paid over the course of 24 months.
This offer is available now.
iPhone 6S Plus: $299 from Walmart (Save $100)Josh Miller/CNET
This prepaid iPhone 6S Plus with Straight Talk's service comes in Space Gray.
This offer is available now.
