Best Cyber Monday 2018 phone and wearable deals

Best Cyber Monday deals for phones and wearables

Cyber Monday is often the optimal time to buy a phone or wearable. Some retailers will knock hundreds of dollars off price tags, meaning you can save a lot of cash on premium devices. Check out the best deals we found for the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, Google Pixel phones, fitness trackers and more. 

And for more info, check out CNET's other Cyber Monday roundups for phones here:

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max

Let's start with Apple's current flagship duo. For the iPhone XS and XS Max, deals include:

T-Mobile: T-Mobile is offering up to $750 off the iPhone XS or XS Max when you trade in your old phone and add an additional line of service to what you already pay. For example, if you already have one phone line, this deal works when you add a second line -- but not if you're trying to buy a new phone on your existing line of service.  

AT&T: If you buy an iPhone XS or XS Max, you can get an iPhone XR for free. Both phones need to be on the AT&T Next or AT&T Every Year installment plan. You'll get up to $750 in bill credits and you'll still need to pay taxes for both phones.

Cricket Wireless: When you switch to AT&T's prepaid carrier Cricket and activate a new line of service, you will save $100 off the price of any iPhone it carries. Deal lasts until Dec. 2.

Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS): Customers who switch to Metro and sign on to an unlimited LTE plan will get $150 off any iPhone. The carrier will also throw in a pair of Apple AirPods for free.

Target: Target's Black Friday deals have ended, but you can still get 15 percent off Cyber Monday purchases.

Best Buy: Save $150 on the new iPhones at Best Buy. This offer requires activation with Verizon or Sprint. In addition, Sprint is leveraging a buy-one, get-one deal for all the iPhones (through Best Buy), as well discounted monthly pricing, when you purchase through the Sprint Flex installment plan.

Apple iPhone XR

Deals for the colorful and less expensive iPhone XR are similar to the XS and XS Max, but there are some individual deals as well:

T-Mobile: When you activate a new account with a voice line and add a line of data, you can get a free iPhone XR in the form of 24 months of monthly bill credits. If you trade in your old phone, you can also get a free iPhone XR. But, you'll need to add an additional line of service to what you already pay.

AT&T: You can get an iPhone XR for free via $750 in bill credits, if you buy an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone X and, like we mentioned previously, the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. Both phones need to be on the AT&T Next or AT&T Every Year installment plan.

The carrier also has a separate buy-one-get-one-free discount with the iPhone XR. You'll need to open a new line of service on AT&T Next's installment plan in order to qualify and AT&T will refund the cost of the second phone in the form of bill credits over 30 months.

Sprint: Get a free iPhone XR (in the form of bill credits) when you lease an iPhone XS, XS Max, XR or X. Requires two new lines of service or one new and one upgrade. Read more about this deal here. The sale began Nov. 21 and goes through Dec. 2.

Cricket Wireless: When you switch to AT&T's prepaid carrier Cricket and activate a new line of service, you will save $100 off the price of any iPhone it carries. Deal lasts until Dec. 2.

Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS): Customers who switch to Metro and sign on to an unlimited LTE plan will get $150 off any iPhone. The carrier will also throw in a pair of Apple AirPods for free.  

Best Buy: Save $150 on the new iPhones at Best Buy. This offer requires activation with Verizon or Sprint. In addition, Sprint is leveraging a buy-one, get-one deal for all the iPhone XR (through Best Buy), as well discounted monthly pricing, when you purchase through the Sprint Flex installment plan. 

Apple iPhone X

Last year's iPhone X is still a great phone, and on Black Friday you can get it with deep discounts from two retailers:

T-Mobile: T-Mobile is offering up to $750 off the iPhone X when you trade in your old phone and add an additional line of service to what you already pay.

AT&T: If you buy an iPhone X, you can get an iPhone XR for free. Both phones need to be on the AT&T Next or AT&T Every Year installment plan. You'll get up to $750 in bill credits and you'll still need to pay taxes for both phones.

Cricket Wireless: When you switch to AT&T's prepaid carrier Cricket and activate a new line of service, you will save $100 off the price of any iPhone it carries. Deal lasts until Dec. 2.  

Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS): Customers who switch to Metro and sign on to an unlimited LTE plan will get $150 off any iPhone. The carrier will also throw in a pair of Apple AirPods for free.  

Best Buy: Save up to $200 on your billing plan with the iPhone X. The sale kicked off Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and still continues.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus

The Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus have gorgeous screens, a sexy dual-curved design and terrific cameras for well-lit shots can't go wrong.

T-Mobile: You can get the Galaxy S9 for free, or get up to $750 off the Galaxy S9 Plus. You'll need to trade in an older phone and add an additional line of service to your plan. So, if you already have one phone line, this deal applies if you add a second line. If you currently pay for two phone lines, it works when you add a third. 

AT&T: If you buy a Galaxy S9 you can get another for free. But, you need to buy both phones through AT&T Next's installment plan, and the offer requires you to activate a new line of service. You'll be reimbursed for the price of the second phone over 30 months of bill credits, which begin within three billing cycles.

In addition, AT&T and Samsung are revealing a new gift each day from Cyber Monday through Friday, Nov. 30. Today (Nov. 26) it's a 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV. To qualify, you need to buy a Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus on the AT&T Next plan, with a new activation. The usual activation fees apply, and expect to pay shipping and taxes on the freebie. You'll receive a one-time use code to redeem at Samsung.com within 30 days of receipt.

Sprint: You can get either phones for $5 or $10 a month, respectively, with a Sprint Flex lease plan. The sale began Nov. 21 and continues through Dec. 2.

Cricket Wireless: Get 50 percent off the Galaxy S9. This deal lasts until Dec. 20.

U.S. Cellular: Get a free Galaxy S9 when you switch to a U.S. Cellular unlimited plan. Current upgrade-eligible customers on a Total Plan can also get $250 off select smartphones, plus up to $200 for successful referrals. 

Samsung: This deal shaves $200 off the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus when you buy them unlocked via Samsung's website. This doesn't count additional savings you might receive if you trade in an old phone as well -- Samsung will give you up to $300 when you buy either phone. If you're a Verizon customer, you can also save $300 by bill credits over 24 months.

Best Buy: Get $300 to $325 off a Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. The deal requires a qualified activation with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint, and exact pricing on the phones appear to vary based on the carrier. For example, you can get a gold Galaxy S9 for $325 off when you activate with Sprint.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 9 is a big, beautiful phone with top-tier specs including a massive battery and internal storage that starts at 128GB. The new S Pen doubles as a wireless remote for taking long-distance selfies.  

T-MobileYou can get $750 off in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period with the Note 9 when you open up a new line of service at T-Mobile and trade in an eligible phone.

AT&T: AT&T and Samsung are revealing a new gift each day from Cyber Monday through Friday, Nov. 30. Today (Nov. 26) it's a 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV. To qualify, you need to buy a Note 9 on the AT&T Next plan, with a new activation. The usual activation fees apply, and expect to pay shipping and taxes on the freebie.

Sprint: You can get the Note 9 for $20 a month with a Sprint Flex lease plan. The sale began Nov. 21 and continues through Dec. 2.  

Samsung: Save $200 off the Note 9 when you buy it unlocked via Samsung's online site. The company may give you $300 if you trade in a qualified old phone as well. If you're a Verizon customer, you can also save $300 by bill credits over 24 months.

Best Buy: Get $300-$325 off a Galaxy Note 9. The deal requires a qualified activation with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint, and exact pricing on the phones appear to vary based on the carrier.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung's 2017 flagship, the Galaxy S8, may not be the latest and greatest phone out right now, but it's still fast, has a great battery life and has a water-resistant design. 

T-Mobile: To get it for free at T-Mobile, you'll need to open up a new line of service and trade in an eligible phone. The savings come in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period.

Samsung: If you're a Verizon customer, you can save $300 by bill credits over 24 months when you purchase an unlocked Galaxy S8 at Samsung.com.

Best Buy: Get $200 off the Galaxy S8.

Walmart: As of Nov. 26 at 9:15 a.m. PT., you can get an unlocked Galaxy S8 for $425. That's roughly $100 off the retail price ($600).

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

As the rugged version of the Galaxy S8, the S8 Active flaunts a durable design and an enduring 24-hour battery life. 

T-Mobile: Get up to $750 off from T-Mobile in the form of bill credits, but you'll need to open up a new line of service and trade in an eligible phone.

AT&T: AT&T and Samsung are revealing a new gift each day from Cyber Monday through Friday, Nov. 30. Today (Nov. 26) it's a 50-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV. To qualify, you need to buy a Galaxy S8 Active on AT&T's Next plan, with a new activation.

Google Pixel 3

Several deals are available for Google's marquee handsets, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. These phones take brilliant photos, even in super-low light, and they can screen unwanted calls.

Verizon: Up to $300 off Pixel 3, 3 XL, or Pixel 3 XL for $15 a month. You can also take $100 off either Pixel 3 phone when you upgrade with Verizon, or get up to $300 off when you switch and activate a new line of service -- trade-in required. The latter deal applies to a breadth of Android phones. 

Google: If you buy a Pixel 3, Google will throw in a Google Home Hub smart display, plus $50 in credit to spend at the Google Store. Google is separately selling the Home Hub today for a discounted $99.

Best Buy: The retailer will knock $200 off the price of either phones when you activate in-store with Verizon's service. You can also save $400 on the Pixel 2 XL with Verizon service. Your monthly rate will lower to $18.74 in the form of bill credits spread out over 24 months.

Target: Target's Black Friday deals have ended, but you can still get 15 percent off Cyber Monday purchases.

LG G7 ThinQ

The waterproof G7 has an AI camera that gives your photos a boost before you snap them. It also has a secondary wide-angle rear camera and a headphone jack -- a rarity these days for premium phones.

T-Mobile: When you add another phone line and trade in an old phone, the carrier will give you a new G7 phone to use for the additional line.   

Verizon: Verizon is lowering the price of the G7 on a payment plan. It'll start at $10 per month rather than $31.25 per month. 

Sprint: You can save $432 with this phone, but in a really roundabout, prolonged way. You'll need to buy the phone at Best Buy and activate it for Sprint's service. At that point, you'll receive a bill credit over "50 percent." So, instead of paying $33 per month for two years, you'll pay only $15. That's $18 back for each month of a 24-month installment plan. The sale begins Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. and runs through Nov. 24. More details here.

LG V40 ThinQ

The V40's five cameras give you a variety of photography options. In addition, the phone has a 6.4-inch screen, but is still comfortable to hold, and it's water resistant, has expandable memory and a headphone jack.

T-MobileYou can get $750 off in the form of bill credits over a 24-month period when you open up a new line of service at T-Mobile and trade in an eligible phone.

AT&T: When you buy a V40 from AT&T on a new line of service through AT&T Next's installment plan, you'll get the second line for free... eventually. You'll recoup the cost of the second phone over 30 months of bill credits.

Verizon: Verizon will take $100 off the V40 when you upgrade and up to $300 off when you switch from another carrier or add a phone line.

Sprint: Get a free 49-inch 4K smart LG TV ($500 value) when you lease a V40 ThinQ for $20/month with Sprint Flex plan. The sale began Nov. 21 and continues through Dec. 2 or until supplies last.

OnePlus 6T

The OnePlus 6T offers top-notch hardware including a lightning-speed processor and an excellent camera for hundreds of dollars less than its competitors.

T-Mobile: When you add another phone line and trade in an old phone, the carrier will give you a new OnePlus 6T phone to use for the additional line.  

OnePlus: If you buy a OnePlus 6T, you'll get an extra Dash charger for free.

Motorola Moto Z3 Play

Motorola is lowering the price on seven of its phones (all of which will follow after this slide). The devices arrive unlocked.

For the Moto Z3 Play Motorola is knocking $100 off, selling it for $400. The phone has an excellent two-day battery life, its take on Android 8.0 Oreo is a pleasure to use, and the fingerprint sensor on the phone's right side is easy to reach.

Motorola Moto G6

The Moto G6 has a near-stock version of Android Oreo, good dual-rear cameras, fast charging and a sleek design. And even without Black Friday, it's amazingly affordable.  

Motorola: The company is taking off $50, so you can nab it for $100.

Best Buy: Best Buy is also taking off $50, but it will end up costing $200 in the end.

Motorola Moto G6 Play

The G6 Play has an impressive battery life. Unfortunately, its Black Friday deal is not very impressive at all. For the occasion, Motorola is selling it for $194, which saves you $6.

Motorola Moto X4

The Moto X4 is water resistant, has NFC, expandable memory and dual rear cameras. Motorola's variant comes with tons of useful software tricks and it's a worthy alternative to the Moto G6 Play.

Motorola: You can save $120 on both storage capacities. So for the 32GB model, it brings down the price to $230 while the 64GB version will go for $300.

Best Buy: The retailer also knocked off $120 from the Moto X4.

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

The Moto Z2 Force is thin, with a fast processor and great battery life. It can survive drops without shattering. The new dual rear cameras have some cool features we haven't seen before. Motorola is shaving $320 off the price, so you can buy it for $400.

Motorola Moto Z2 Play

The phone's strong battery life, clever software and magnetic Mod add-ons make the Moto Z2 Play a compelling midrange choice. You can buy it for $300 (save $200) from Motorola through Cyber Monday to Dec. 1.

Motorola Moto Mods

Motorola Moto Mods are modular accessories that attach magnetically to a variety of Motorola phones. They can lend extra features (like a 360-degree camera or an image projector) or extra performance (like 5G connectivity or an extended battery life). For Black Friday, you can get them for 25 percent off at Motorola.

Huawei Honor View 10

The Honor View 10 has the power and performance of a top-end phone, but with a much more accessible price tag. On Amazon, you can buy it for $349 and save $150. The sale begins Nov. 23 and ends today (Nov. 26).

The Essential Phone

We weren't huge fans of the Essential Phone (available on Sprint) when it first came out in 2017, but these savings sweeten the phone a bit. Today, the $329 discount is about the right price for the Essential PH-1.

Palm

The Palm device is a mini phone for your phone. It's a device you take with you when you want to focus on what's around you, but still be able to keep in touch when you need to. Normally $350, this device costs $200 (save $150).

Apple Watch 4

The Watch Series 4 offers a crisp display with thin bezels. It also adds high and low heart-rate detection, fall detection with SOS trigger, and (eventually) FDA-cleared EKG for more detailed heart readings.

T-Mobile: When you activate a new account with a voice line and add a line of data, you can get $530 off an Apple Watch Series 4.

Verizon: Take $10 off the first month's price of an Apple Watch Series 4. Or, if you also buy an iPhone on a monthly installment plan, Verizon will knock an extra $50 off the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS

If you don't need the EKG feature on this year's Series 4, the Watch Series 3 may be the perfect fit. It has most of the same features as the newer model, but for a lot less. And it still keeps track of your ticker by alerting you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low.

Best Buy: Currently $229 (save $50).

Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit's Charge 3 tracker is almost a category of its own. It's not quite a fully fledged smartwatch, but it's not just a fitness band either. The design is also a nice middle ground between bulky and sleek, and has some tactile functionality on the screen.

Fitbit.com: Currently $120 (save $30). 

Best Buy: Currently $120 (save $30).

Fitbit Versa

The Versa smartwatch has a comfortable, sleek design with a color touchscreen, heart rate sensor and a battery that will last you days at a time. It's compatible with both Android and iOS devices, but only Android users will be able to program quick responses to reply to text messages. 

Best Buy: Currently $149 (save $50).

Fitbit Alta HR

The Fitbit Alta HR is the perfect companion if you're just getting stated on your fitness journey. It's the smallest and lightest fitness tracker on our list, with customizable straps that can give it a more stylish look. And it's still able to fit in a heart rate sensor for improved activity tracking and calorie count.

Best Buy: Currently $80 (save $50).

Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Galaxy Watch is a great Android alternative that you can also use phone free. It's one of the best looking smartwatches of 2018 with rotating bezel that makes it easy to navigate its many features. The watch can track over 35 different activities including sleep, and keeps a close eye on your stress levels. 

T-Mobile: When you activate a new account with a voice line and add a line of data at T-Mobile, you can get a Galaxy Watch for free in the form of 24 months of monthly bill credits.

Samsung: Currently $260 (save $70).

Samsung Gear S3

This well crafted Gear S3 has a round design and a rotating bezel that allows you to easily navigate through its many features. It also boasts one of the best Samsung features available: Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments at just about any credit card terminal. 

Samsung: Currently $200 (save $100).

Best Buy: Currently $200 (save $100).  

Samsung Gear Sport

The Gear Sport is fitness-focused and has both GPS and water resistance, but its greatest feature might actually be the Spotify streaming music app.

Samsung: Currently $180 (save $100).

Best Buy: Currently $180 (save $100).

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro

The Gear Fit 2 Pro tracks fitness, heart rate, is swimmable and has built in Spotify.

Samsung: Currently $150 (save $50).

Best Buy: Currently $150 (save $50).

