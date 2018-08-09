CNET también está disponible en español.

Goodbye Gear, hello Galaxy Watch

Samsung debuts its new smartwatch alongside the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

As expected, Samsung introduced a new Galaxy Watch at its Unpacked 2018 event this morning in New York. 

The new watch marks a break from Samsung's original Gear line of watches and is positioned to rival the next Apple Watch and Google's expected Wear OS smartwatch

Now Playing: Watch this: Samsung reveals the new LTE Galaxy Watch
1:41

Here's what we know so far:

  • Available in two different sizes -- 42mm ($329.99) and 46mm ($349.99) 
  • Circular, rotating bezel
  • Standalone LTE connectivity with call and text support
  • AMOLED display
  • Colors include Rose Gold, Silver and Midnight Black
  • Over 60,000 watch faces available from the Galaxy App Store
  • High-res analog display with intergated touch function
  • Military-grade Corning Gorilla DX+ glass
  • 5 ATM water resistance 
  • Stress management features
  • 21 indoor exercises, 39 tracked workouts
  • Battery life: "several days on a single charge"
  • Support for new Wireless Charger Duo, which can charge the new Note 9 simultaneously
  • Sold in 15+ countries on 30+ carriers (including AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon)
  • Available on August 24

The company also debuted the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo, which can charge the watch and new Note 9 simultaneously. Apple has announced a similar device, powered by its AirPower technology, which could debut this fall alongside the next generation of iPhones

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Bluetooth 42mm version will be available for $329.99, and the 46mm version will be available for $349.99 in the US at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung.com starting August 24, 2018. Orders on Samsung.com before September 8, 2018 will receive a free Samsung watch band.

samsung-unpacked-2018-galaxy-note-9-204

 Sarah Tew/CNET

This story will be updated as additional details are announced.

