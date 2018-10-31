Best tech gifts for the holidays 2018, from $100 to $250

Josh Miller/CNET

Gift giving is a delicate balance. On one hand you want to get them something they'll love. On the other hand you don't want to get yourself a pain in the wallet.

The latest tech gadgets, especially ones highly rated by the ace reviewers here at CNET, are sure-fire ways to make someone's holiday season special. And as a gift giver, keeping to a budget ensures you don't have financial regrets once January rolls around.

Some of the best tech lives in the $100 to $250 price range. It's too low for most laptops, TVs or phones, but it's the sweet spot for plenty of other really cool devices: Better-sounding smart speakers, cutting-edge Alexa and Google displays, totally wireless headphones, lots of gear to make a house smarter and, OK, even some phones and TVs.

We've compiled a massive list of more than 60 great gifts in this price range, but maybe you don't want to wade through them all. Here's a handful of our favorites.

Josh Miller/CNET

Price: $240

The G6 offers ample processing speed, dual rear cameras and near-stock Android Oreo making it is one of the best budget phones you can buy.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $199

The Sonos One isn't the only "smart speaker" you can buy, but it offers great performance for the money and the promise of support for multiple voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Price: $149

With a smaller screen and no built-in camera, Google's first smart display takes a different tack from the Echo Show ( ). Tight integration with Google services such as Photos, a slick design and most of all a lower price, could make it a more appealing gift.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $159

Does your gift recipient love their iPhone ( ) yet hate wires? Chances are they're lusting after these little 'phones, so maybe now is the time to satisfy that craving with the fully-wireless 'phones that started it all.

Price: $159

Technically from 2017 but still current, the TS305 is a 1080p television for people who prize streaming and convenience over image quality. The picture is fine, but what really sets this TV apart is dirt-cheap pricing and our favorite Smart TV system at any price: Roku TV.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $149

The Vizio SB3621n-E8 may be fairly inexpensive but your loved will think you spent a lot more as this speaker both looks and sounds as good as a $300 sound bar.

Ecobee 4

Price: $225

The Ecobee 4 is our favorite smart thermostat, beating out Nest, and includes an actual Alexa speaker built-in.

Of course we've reviewed and liked a host of other products this year, and they'd make pretty sweet gifts too. If you don't see that perfect gift among these seven, check out our expanded list below.