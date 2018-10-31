CNET también está disponible en español.

Best tech gifts for the holidays 2018, from $100 to $250

You like technology, and you want to give a cool gadget this year. You have a healthy but not crazy budget for that recipient on your list. Here's where to start.

motorola-moto-g6-0871

Yes, you can buy a phone in this price range.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Gift giving is a delicate balance. On one hand you want to get them something they'll love. On the other hand you don't want to get yourself a pain in the wallet.

The latest tech gadgets, especially ones highly rated by the ace reviewers here at CNET, are sure-fire ways to make someone's holiday season special. And as a gift giver, keeping to a budget ensures you don't have financial regrets once January rolls around. 

Some of the best tech lives in the $100 to $250 price range. It's too low for most laptops, TVs or phones, but it's the sweet spot for plenty of other really cool devices: Better-sounding smart speakers, cutting-edge Alexa and Google displays, totally wireless headphones, lots of gear to make a house smarter and, OK, even some phones and TVs.

We've compiled a massive list of more than 60 great gifts in this price range, but maybe you don't want to wade through them all. Here's a handful of our favorites.

Motorola Moto G6

motorola-moto-g6-0961
Josh Miller/CNET

Price: $240

The G6 offers ample processing speed, dual rear cameras and near-stock Android Oreo making it is one of the best budget phones you can buy.

See the Motorola Moto G6 on Amazon

Sonos One

Sonos One
Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $199

The Sonos One isn't the only "smart speaker" you can buy, but it offers great performance for the money and the promise of support for multiple voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa. 

See the Sonos One on Amazon

Google Home Hub

google-home-hub-promo-photos-3
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Price: $149

With a smaller screen and no built-in camera, Google's first smart display takes a different tack from the Echo Show ($230 at Amazon). Tight integration with Google services such as Photos, a slick design and most of all a lower price, could make it a more appealing gift.

See the Google Home Hub at Walmart

Apple AirPods

apple-airpods-2016-013.jpg
Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $159

Does your gift recipient love their iPhone ($1,160 at Amazon Marketplace) yet hate wires? Chances are they're lusting after these little 'phones, so maybe now is the time to satisfy that craving with the fully-wireless 'phones that started it all.

See the Apple AirPods at Amazon

TCL S305 series (up to 43-inch)

05-tcl-s305-series-roku-tv

Price: $159

Technically from 2017 but still current, the TS305 is a 1080p television for people who prize streaming and convenience over image quality. The picture is fine, but what really sets this TV apart is dirt-cheap pricing and our favorite Smart TV system at any price: Roku TV.

See the 32-inch 32S305 at AmazonSee the 40-inch 40S305 at Amazon

Vizio SB3621n-e8

vizio-sb3621-01
Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $149

The Vizio SB3621n-E8 may be fairly inexpensive but your loved will think you spent a lot more as this speaker both looks and sounds as good as a $300 sound bar.

See the SB3621n-e8 at Walmart

Ecobee 4

ecobee-4.jpg

Price: $225

The Ecobee 4 is our favorite smart thermostat, beating out Nest, and includes an actual Alexa speaker built-in.

See the Ecobee4 at Amazon

Of course we've reviewed and liked a host of other products this year, and they'd make pretty sweet gifts too. If you don't see that perfect gift among these seven, check out our expanded list below. 

