Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 for 2023

When it comes to holiday shopping, most folks like to go into it with some sort of budget in mind. To help you out, we've carefully curated a selection of the best gifts under $200. Gifts in this price range tend to strike a balance between quality and affordability. They offer a touch of luxury without totally going overboard on price.

Below, you'll find a range of gift options that will appeal to anyone on your list. Are you shopping for a fitness fanatic? We've got you covered. How about for the home chef, the tech lover or the person in your life that's hard to please? We've got gift ideas for them too. A note on pricing: All of these items were under $200 at the time of publication, but prices can fluctuate a bit, especially around the holidays.

Tipsy Scoop Tipsy Scoop Boozy Ice Cream Ice cream for grownups Everyone loves ice cream. New York-based Tipsy Scoop makes all sorts of delightful flavors -- but with a boozy twist. Experience decadent treats likes spiked mint chip, spiked hazelnut coffee, vanilla bean bourbon, strawberry sangria sorbet and more. Our favorite was the chocolate whiskey salted caramel ice cream, but all of them are delicious. Buy four pints for $100 or six pints for $125. See at Goldbelly

Anthropologie Sophie faux fur throw blanket For the homebody A faux fur blanket offers a touch of luxurious comfort and is perfect for cozying up on the couch to watch your favorite holiday movie. This blanket is so versatile and aesthetically pleasing, you'll want one for every room. It comes in 11 sophisticated colors, which makes it easy to mix and match with any living room or bedroom decor. $98 at Anthropologie

Flaviar Make the holidays more spirited If you have a whiskey enthusiast on your gift list, Flaviar is the ultimate choice. This premium spirits club offers your recipient a quarterly package that includes one full-size bottle of their choice and a curated tasting box to match, along with a free Flaviar membership. Flaviar offers three gift subscription options: $190 for two quarterly deliveries, $255 for three quarterly deliveries or $320 for a full year. All three options provide one premium bottle with each delivery, accompanied by three themed tasting flights, each presented in stylish vials. See at Flaviar

Eufy RoboVac 25C A reliable cleaning companion There's no better gift than taking the hassle out of someone's daily cleaning. Thanks to its value for the money, the RoboVac 25C has secured a place on our list of the best robot vacuums for 2023. Not only is it affordable, but this little champ tackles messes with a powerful 1,500 Pascal suction that leaves no dust bunny behind. It might not have the fancy floor-mapping abilities or self-emptying bin of higher-end models, but you get a lot for the price. $149 at Walmart

Ohom Ohom Ui self-heating mug set Elevate their daily sip For busy individuals who like to have a warm beverage on hand, this sophisticated-looking self-warming mug is an essential addition to their daily routine. Thanks to its dedicated charging pad, it maintains the perfect drinking temperature for coffee, tea or hot chocolate throughout the day. As a bonus, the base also doubles as a convenient phone charger. $89 at Target