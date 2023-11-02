Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 for 2023
Impress them with a gift that's on the indulgent side without blowing your budget.
When it comes to holiday shopping, most folks like to go into it with some sort of budget in mind. To help you out, we've carefully curated a selection of the best gifts under $200. Gifts in this price range tend to strike a balance between quality and affordability. They offer a touch of luxury without totally going overboard on price.
Below, you'll find a range of gift options that will appeal to anyone on your list. Are you shopping for a fitness fanatic? We've got you covered. How about for the home chef, the tech lover or the person in your life that's hard to please? We've got gift ideas for them too. A note on pricing: All of these items were under $200 at the time of publication, but prices can fluctuate a bit, especially around the holidays.
A quality portable Bluetooth speaker should be waterproof, durable and small enough to slip into a bag while still delivering excellent sound. The Bose SoundLink Flex ticks all those boxes, which is why CNET rated it the best portable Bluetooth speaker available.
Everyone loves ice cream. New York-based Tipsy Scoop makes all sorts of delightful flavors -- but with a boozy twist. Experience decadent treats likes spiked mint chip, spiked hazelnut coffee, vanilla bean bourbon, strawberry sangria sorbet and more. Our favorite was the chocolate whiskey salted caramel ice cream, but all of them are delicious. Buy four pints for $100 or six pints for $125.
Any seasoned home chef is guaranteed to have a KitchenAid mixer. If you want to level up their cooking game, get them KitchenAid's 3-piece pasta roller and cutter attachment. It helps you easily make delicious fresh pasta from scratch. We made multiple batches of fettucine and spaghetti, and the results were impressive. Once you try homemade pasta, you'll never want to go back.
If there's someone on your list who works out on a regular basis, they'll appreciate a massage gun to ease the muscle soreness that comes with intense exercise. Therabody has a lot of ultra-expensive larger models, but the second-generation Theragun Mini is a powerful, cheaper option in a smaller package. It's easy to throw in a gym bag, and it delivers a whopping 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute.
This premium e-reader is a step up from the basic Kindle, with a bigger 6.8-inch screen, more advanced lighting setup and extended battery life that will last you up to 10 weeks on a single charge. Plus, it's fully waterproof. We consider it to be the best all-around e-reader, and it's our CNET Editors' Choice Award winner in the e-reader category.
If your giftee likes their daily dose of cofffee, get them this espresso and cappuccino machine from De'Longhi. You won't find all the bells and whistles of the bigger, pricier espresso machines (like a barometer), but it churns out delicious shots and perfectly steamed milk like nobody's business.
A faux fur blanket offers a touch of luxurious comfort and is perfect for cozying up on the couch to watch your favorite holiday movie. This blanket is so versatile and aesthetically pleasing, you'll want one for every room. It comes in 11 sophisticated colors, which makes it easy to mix and match with any living room or bedroom decor.
If you know someone who doesn't have a pair of AirPods yet, or who needs an upgrade, the AirPods Pro 2 are a sure bet. For the consecutive second year, the AirPods Pro 2 retains our Editors' Choice title as the top earbuds for Apple enthusiasts. According to CNET's David Carnoy, these lightweight earbuds offer the "best overall combination of features and performance for Apple users, pairing impressive noise cancellation and sound quality with seamless integration on Apple devices."
If you have a whiskey enthusiast on your gift list, Flaviar is the ultimate choice. This premium spirits club offers your recipient a quarterly package that includes one full-size bottle of their choice and a curated tasting box to match, along with a free Flaviar membership.
Flaviar offers three gift subscription options: $190 for two quarterly deliveries, $255 for three quarterly deliveries or $320 for a full year. All three options provide one premium bottle with each delivery, accompanied by three themed tasting flights, each presented in stylish vials.
There's no better gift than taking the hassle out of someone's daily cleaning. Thanks to its value for the money, the RoboVac 25C has secured a place on our list of the best robot vacuums for 2023. Not only is it affordable, but this little champ tackles messes with a powerful 1,500 Pascal suction that leaves no dust bunny behind. It might not have the fancy floor-mapping abilities or self-emptying bin of higher-end models, but you get a lot for the price.
For busy individuals who like to have a warm beverage on hand, this sophisticated-looking self-warming mug is an essential addition to their daily routine. Thanks to its dedicated charging pad, it maintains the perfect drinking temperature for coffee, tea or hot chocolate throughout the day. As a bonus, the base also doubles as a convenient phone charger.
A true workout warrior will need a tough gym back to match their active lifestyle. The Edge45 Duffle from King Kong is designed to withstand plenty of wear and tear. It has multiple compartments and pockets for extra storage, so you can separate your sweaty towels and clothes from your shoes and electronic devices. It's great for weekend travel too.