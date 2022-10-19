New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Cool Holiday Gifts for Dads in 2022

No matter your budget, you'll find a fantastic present here for every type of dad.

Nelson Aguilar headshot
Nelson Aguilar
5 min read
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you're looking for a gift to show dad how much you care, you've come to the right place. Your favorite elves at CNET have compiled a gift list for every kind of dad this holiday season. Whether he's a sporty dad, techy dad, culinary dad, outdoorsy dad… or any other kind of dad, there's probably something here that he would love to open on Christmas morning or a Hanukkah evening. And it doesn't matter if you have $20 to spend on Pops or $220 -- you can be sure that these vetted gifts will "wow" at the family gift exchange.

We've got sought-after brands and trendy gifts on this list, including new gadgets, cozy clothing, gifts just for fun and practical presents that serve a purpose. Check out the surefire suggestions below and see which one jumps out at you. Perhaps it's the beer dispenser? Or the cool joggers? Hopefully you'll have soon checked another gift off your shopping list -- just don't forget to wrap it.
David Carnoy/CNET

Theragun Mini

Powerful percussive therapy in a small package

Maybe you've eyed pricey Theragun massagers (which we're big fans of, by the way) but haven't pulled the trigger. The affordable Mini size is here to change that -- and fulfill your holiday shopping needs. With the Theragun Mini, Dad can knead his sore muscles using three different speeds. The ergonomic handle is easier to use than a bulkier, bigger massage gun and reduces wrist strain. The Theragun Mini provides 150 minutes of battery life and it's actually quiet, making it nicely portable. The new fourth generation is available in black, dusty rose, white and red.

$179 at Therabody
$179 at Amazon
Vuori

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger

The ultimate dad sweatpants

Athleisure brand Vuori has taken dads by storm with its comfortable performance wear. Most notable: the Sunday Performance Jogger, a favorite for its relaxed yet tapered cut. This pant goes from the home office to school pickup to the grocery store and everywhere in between. They're available in 10 different colors, and the dad in your life will want to collect them all.

$98 at Vuori
David Priest/CNET

Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's Knife

For the dad who loves to cook

J.A. Henckels' Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's knife is CNET's top pick for the best midprice chef's knife -- one you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on, but still feels good in your hand. Dad can slice and dice meat and veggies with ease thanks to this knife's ergonomic polymer handle. And the large blade means it can tackle most kitchen tasks.

$60 at Amazon
$70 at Williams Sonoma
Parks Project

Parks Project candle

Transport Dad to Yosemite National Park

If the dad on your holiday list loves the great outdoors, this Yosemite National Park Lodgepole Pine candle is a great gift idea that will light his fire. Pine, granite, meadow dew and fresh chopped wood scents mix and mingle in this popular Parks Project gift. The 11.6-ounce candle has an 80-hour burn time. 

$20 at Parks Project
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Athletic

Sports coverage galore

If your dad is a sports fanatic who loves to keep up with his favorite pro or college sports teams, you can always get him a subscription to The Athletic, which covers basketball, football, soccer, baseball, hockey, mixed martial arts, auto racing, rugby, cricket and more. There are currently three subscription tiers for gifting: $30 for three months, $72 for one year and $100 for two years. 

$30 at The Athletic
Fizzics

Fizzics DraftPour

A great gift for beer lovers

The Fizzics DraftPour makes any beer better by converting natural carbonation into microfoam, which gives beer the aroma and flavor you usually only get from a bar tap. The beer dispenser works with most beer cans and bottles, and any type of beer: lagers, IPAs, ambers, porters and more.

$125 at Amazon
Wizards of the Coast

D&D Starter Kit: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

The gift of imagination

If dad has always wanted to try out D&D but never got a chance, this starter kit is the perfect gift. As CNET's James Bricknell says, "I'm an avid tabletop gamer and I love giving these starter kits out to friends and family. So many people want to learn about Dungeons and Dragons but don't know where to begin. This box has everything you need to start your first adventure."

Imagination is the key to a good D&D campaign, but you also need rules and dice. This set gives you both.

$17 at Amazon
Chris Monroe/CNET

Amazon Smart Thermostat

An affordable smart thermostat
Nov 2021

Amazon's Smart Thermostat sets a new standard for the category. It has a clean, modern touchscreen design, and it's easy to use, whether you're adjusting the temperature at the thermostat, through the Alexa app or with Alexa voice commands with a compatible Alexa-enabled speaker or display. It earned a CNET Editors' Choice award for best value smart thermostat.

Read our Amazon Smart Thermostat review.

 

$60 at Best Buy
$60 at eBay
Prana

Prana Asgard hooded flannel

Gift a stylish overshirt for winter

This heavyweight, recycled wool-blend flannel will keep dad nice and toasty. The quilted lining means he can wear it as a light jacket, or as a button-up in chilly weather. Prana made sure to include plenty of pockets (handy!) and a hood. Bonus: The Asgard flannel is available in three different plaid colors.

$140 at REI
$140 at Prana
Our Place

Perfect Pot

It'll be Dad's favorite kitchen product

Move over, Always Pan; now it's all about the Perfect Pot. Same concept -- this cookware has it all. After the success of the multifunctional Always Pan, Our Place designed this 5.5-quart pot to handle everything, from baking to boiling. It takes the place of six or more different kitchen implements, so really you can't afford not to buy one. Bonus: Now it's available in a mini size.

$123 at Our Place
The Baconer

The Baconer package

A bacon lover's dream

Imagine Dad's delight when he finds five packs of premium bacon products under the Christmas tree. This sampler from pork purveyor The Baconer includes two packs of Small Batch Bacon, one pack of XXL Bacon Steaks (extra thick slices), one pack of Smoked Lardons and one pack of Ground Bacon. If Dad doesn't devour his whole gift right away, this responsibly sourced, premium pork will last up to a month in the refrigerator or up to six months frozen.

$125 at The Baconer
James Bricknell/CNET

Elegoo Neptune 2

The gift of creation

If dad is a creative person, then he should really own a 3D printer. The Elegoo Neptune 2 is CNET's top pick for the best budget 3D printer. CNET's James Bricknell says the Neptune 2 "produced amazing results for the price, and continues to do so every time I use it." It's a great starting point for anyone looking to start 3D printing for the first time.

$170 at Amazon
Nixon

Nixon Light-Wave watch

A solar-powered timepiece for the eco-minded dad

Nixon's Light-Wave watch is made from recycled ocean plastic, which is cool, but that's not the only impressive thing about this gift idea. The Light-Wave also features Epson solar-powered quartz movement -- no need for batteries. The water-resistant watch comes in seven colors (surplus, black, citrus, gray, white and navy, light pink and black scribble).

$150 at Nixon
$150 at Amazon
Voited

Ripstop outdoor pillow blanket

A versatile blanket for the active dad

If the dad on your list enjoys outdoor activities, he'll appreciate having this practical blanket at the ready. Insulated and water-resistant, Voited's Ripstop outdoor pillow blanket is perfect for camping, picnics, festivals, hiking, and just hanging out outside. We love its versatility; use the Ripstop as a blanket or sleeping sack, a cozy poncho, or stuff it into itself and use as a pillow. The water-resistant, machine-washable blanket is 54 by 80 inches, so it's big enough to share. Bonus: It's made from recycled bottles.

$99 at Voited
David Carnoy/CNET

Tribit StormBox Micro 2

Best value micro Bluetooth speaker

Back in 2020, Tribit released the StormBox Micro, a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker that delivered surprisingly good sound for its size and modest price. Now we get the StormBox Micro 2, which offers improved sound and battery life, along with a charge-out feature that turns the speaker into a power bank for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. An integrated strap allows you to clip it to your backpack or your bike's handlebars.

Like the original, it's an excellent value and easy to recommend if you're looking for a super compact portable wireless speaker. 

$60 at Amazon
High Camp Flasks

Firelight tumblers

A perfect pair of tumblers for your whiskey-drinking dad

This pair of stainless steel tumblers is nice enough to use at home, but they also come with a hard case that's perfect for travel. Each durable tumbler holds 11 ounces of whiskey (or maybe spiked hot cocoa for the holidays) and features double-walled insulation to keep that drink chilled or hot. It's available in stainless, copper and gunmetal.

$49 at High Camp Flasks
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

RTIC Cooler

What dad doesn't love a quality cooler?

Does he want a Yeti cooler, but balk at the price tag? RTIC makes a similar product for much less money. This durable model keeps ice cold forever (like, up to 10 days). It's the perfect choice for a camper or fisherman -- or anyone who has some beverages they need to keep frosty. RTIC has a variety of sizes, from the personal 20-quart model to the giant 145. The 45-quart version fits 36 cans inside.

$198 at RTIC
$198 at Amazon

