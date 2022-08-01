Another Prime Day This Fall Pixel Buds Pro Review Best Wi-Fi Routers MacBook Air M2 vs. Air M1 Salad Delivery Dorm Essentials Sparklight Home Internet Review $60 Off Eufy Solo Smart Lock
New Solo Stove 2.0 Fire Pits Add a Removable Ash Pan and That Makes Me Happy

Solo Stove makes some of the best smokeless fire pits. Now they're a lot of easier to clean based on our hands-on test with the new middle-sized Bonfire 2.0 model.

David Carnoy headshot
David Carnoy
2 min read
The new Solo Stove 2.0 fire pits have an ash pan
Solo Stove has added a feature to its fire pits that a lot of its customers have been asking for: a removable ash pan.
Solo Stove

Solo Stove fire pits are among the best smokeless fire pits out there, and while they work great and their stainless steel construction gives them a sleek appearance, they have one flaw: they're not so easy to clean up. However, that's changing with the arrival of the new Solo Stove 2.0 fire pits, which are available in the same three sizes -- Ranger 2.0 (small), Bonfire 2.0 (medium) and Yukon 2.0 (large) -- and have a removable ash pan, a feature missing from the 1.0 models.

I tested the midsize Bonfire 2.0 model, and it's been a breeze to get fires started -- the 2.0 fire pits have the same 360-degree Airflow Technology that allows for smokeless fire -- and on the outside, the 2.0 fire pit looks the same as the 1.0 version. The difference is on the inside: once your fire has gone out and fully cooled down, you simply remove the screen over the pan, which collects the majority of the cinders, then remove the pan itself and dump the remaining ash (you no longer have to turn over the fire pit to remove the ash). A bit of the finer ash can end up at the bottom of the fire pit basin after you remove the pan but that's easy to remove with a wet rag or paper towel. 

solo-stove-2-0-fire

I was able to get a robust fire going in just under 10 minutes.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Alas, if you already own a Solo Stove 1.0 fire pit, you can't buy the new removable ash pan for it. "There is no way to retrofit the 1.0 Fire Pit to have a removable ash pan," a Solo Stove rep told me. That's unfortunate, but it's certainly a good thing that Solo Stove has finally delivered the most-asked-for feature from its users. 

solo-stove-2-0-ash

The cinders the next day (they got rained on a bit). 

 David Carnoy/CNET

Here are prices for the new Solo Stove 2.0 models:

And note that with the arrival of the 2.0 version, the 1.0 models are all on sale if you can live without the ash pan:

Eventually, we should see some discounts on the 2.0 version, but for now you'll have to pay full fare to get the ash pan. But at least Solo Stove has lowered the list prices of the new 2.0 models compared with the originals, and I do think the ash pan is a significant enough upgrade to spend the extra dough on. 