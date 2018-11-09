Best Black Friday deals 2018: iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, 8, 8 Plus, SE

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Good news: Black Friday and Cyber Monday mean deep discounts for iPhone lovers. They take the form of up to hundreds of dollars off top models, or additional gift cards that you can use to buy other gifts -- for loved ones or yourself (we won't tell). The savings span the iPhone XR, XS and XS Max all the way to the diminutive iPhone SE.

Black Friday officially falls on Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday follows on Nov. 26. These days, sales tend to get going around Nov. 16, and sometimes earlier. We'll update this often as more Black Friday iPhone deals appear.

Just so you know:

The deals below are current as of Nov. 9 , and include Target, Amazon and Best Buy.



CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.



We link to the current listing at the retailer's website when one is available, but you may not see sale pricing reflected on the page until the sale begins.

$400 gift card at Walmart iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Sarah Tew/CNET You'll pay full price for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, but a $400 gift card is hard to pass up if you're a frequent Walmart shopper. You'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. Sale dates In-store only: Nov. 22 at 6pm through 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6pm. Activations begin at 8pm.

$300 Walmart gift card iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Sarah Tew/CNET To cash in on the offer for Apple's new iPhones for 2018, you'll need to activate through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. Sale dates In-store only: Nov. 22 at 6pm through 23. Schedule an activation appointment at 6pm. Activations begin at 8pm.

$250 Target gift card iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max Sarah Tew/CNET The iPhone XS and XS Max pick up where the X began, bringing stellar photography to fans of Apple's phones. Sale dates Nov. 23 through 25. In store only. Qualified activation required on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Limit two phones per guest. $999.00 at Target iPhone XS review

Save $150 at Best Buy iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Josh Miller/CNET You can't go wrong with one of Apple's new, pricey iPhones for 2018. If you're looking for the best value of the trio, the iPhone XR is our call. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires qualified activation with AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy iPhone XR review

Save $200 at Best Buy iPhone X Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's iPhone is still going strong, but discounts sweeten the deal. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. Requires activation on AT&T, Verizon, Sprint. See at Best Buy iPhone X review

Save $150 at Best Buy iPhone 7 James Martin/CNET A two-year-old phone feels long in the tooth, but it's another viable option for a midprice handset. Bonus: it's water-resistant. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. With activation on AT&T, Sprint, Verizon. See at Best Buy iPhone 7 review

$150 Target gift card iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Picking up last years' iPhones can be a good way to save some cash, and pick up enough extra in a gift card to make a dent on your own gift list. You'll get both with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. (Excludes Sprint Flex and Lease, prepaid and Consumer Cellular.) Sale starts In-store only, beginning. 7 a.m., Nov. 23 through 25. Limit two phones per guest. $599.00 at Target iPhone X review

Save $200 at Best Buy $100 iPhone 6S (Simple Mobile and Total Wireless) Sarah Tew/CNET This is one of the better phones you can buy for $100, anywhere. Sale starts Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m. $100.00 at Best Buy iPhone 6S Review

Save $100 iPhone 6S Plus from Walmart Josh Miller/CNET This prepaid iPhone 6S Plus with Straight Talk's service comes in space grey or rose gold. Sale dates Online: Nov. 21 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

In stores: Nov. 22 at 6pm through 23. $299.00 at Walmart iPhone 6S Plus review

Save $50 at Walmart iPhone 6 CNET You can pick up the prepaid iPhone 6 with Straight Talk service in gold or space grey, or the Total Wireless version in gold. Sale dates Online: Nov. 21 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

In stores: Nov. 22 at 6pm through 23. $99.00 at Walmart iPhone 6 review

Save $60 at Best Buy and Walmart iPhone SE Sarah Tew/CNET This may be your last chance to get Apple's smallest iPhone -- and a favorite from 2016 -- before they're gone for good. Sale starts Best Buy: Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day) at 5 p.m.

Walmart: Online: Nov. 21 at 10pm ET/7pm PT. In stores: Nov. 22 at 6pm through Nov. 23. $80.00 at Best Buy iPhone SE review

