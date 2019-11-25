The best Black Friday 2019 deals under $100 right now

Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Unless you recently won the lottery or cashed out some stock options, you're probably not buying a lot of 70-inch TVs for friends and family this year. Instead, your budget for the meatiest gifts you plan to hand out is probably between $50 and $100. If so, you're in luck; Black Friday is just days away, which means an awful lot of the sales have already landed. In fact, we've found major deals priced under $100 on Amazon gear, including the Kindle Paperwhite, Fire HD 10 tablet and Echo Show 8, plus wireless earbuds, fitness trackers, streaming TV gear, Bluetooth speakers, kitchen appliances and more.

Of course, if you are shopping for some bigger ticket items, we've also uncovered loads of discounts on TVs, tablets and laptops that you can buy right now. But you came here for the stuff that's under $100, and with no further ado, here's what you're looking for.

These are our top picks at Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Target and Walmart in that price range. The first group includes discounts that are available now, and the second has deals that are coming online later this week. Take a look.

Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: Available now

The best Kindle for most people is now on sale for $85. Read our Kindle Paperwhite review.

Amazon Amazon's top-of-the-line Fire HD 10 usually starts at $150 for the 32GB version. Now that Black Friday pricing has kicked in, it's on sale for $100. You get a fast processor, a 2-megapixel front camera and -- new to this year's model -- USB-C charging. Read our Fire HD 10 preview.

Amazon The new Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD display and, like the Echo Show 5, a privacy shutter that's designed to cover the camera when it's not in use. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Tile I got a couple of Tiles earlier this year and connected them to my kids' favorite stuffed animals. The frantic prebedtime search party is now a thing of the past. For $100, this deal nets you an eight-pack of Stickers -- Tile says their batteries last for about three years -- and Google's fantastic Nest Mini. This is a surefire way to cut down the amount of time you spend looking for misplaced toys, remote controls, wallets and phones. Read more about the Tile Sticker.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has the all-black version of the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 3150 true wireless earbuds on sale for $50 off. The Fit 3150 has an open design that lets ambient noise in (a safety feature for runners) while the BackBeat Fit 3200 has a noise-isolating design that helps improve the sound quality, particularly the bass. That said, both models have the same drivers so they produce the same sound -- you just hear it differently thanks to the design of the ear tips. Both are an improvement over the earlier Backbeat 3100, which had some connectivity issues. Like the Powerbeats Pro, the one downside to this headphone is that it has a large charging case that isn't so pocket friendly.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $100, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

CNET The well-designed Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earphones rival Apple's AirPods and are superior in some ways. And they usually sell for around $130. But they are currently discounted to $100. Note that this Black Friday deal is on the non-Active version of the Elite 65t earbuds. Read our Jabra Elite 65t review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This compact Wi-Fi speaker plays much bigger than its size would indicate, and offers convenient features such as Bluetooth and shortcut buttons. We previously thought it would be 50% off at Best Buy on Thanksgiving Day, but that deal appears to be available now as well. Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can't afford premium noise-canceling models from Bose and Sony, the JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones lists for $200 and is a very good headphone. And this week, you can get it for 50% off. Read our JBL Live 650BTNC review.

Beats screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET For months, the Powerbeats3 have been selling at Amazon and elsewhere for $120. Best Buy has them now for $90. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

Best Black Friday deals $100 and under: Coming soon



Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon will be dishing up a $50 discount on this compact, lightweight smartwatch and fitness tracker. The Versa is water-resistant to 50 meters, works with iOS and Android and features a nice variety of apps and watch faces. See our Fitbit Versa review.

Angela Lang/CNET My daughter called the Quip the best toothbrush she's ever used, and she's been through her share of electric models. The adult plan includes a delivery every three months that includes a new brush head and battery, a large tube of mint toothpaste and a floss refill. Quip is offering 15% off orders of $55 or more from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, which brings the price of an annual prepaid plan from $91 down to to $78. Read our Quip review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon's most affordable security camera gets even more affordable on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. The Ring indoor camera was the inspiration for Amazon's new Alexa Home Mode that will prevent Ring products from recording audio and video when residents are home. Read more about the Ring Indoor Cam.