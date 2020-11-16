Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals you can get now: $15 Mission: Impossible Blu-ray set, $59 AncestryDNA, Insignia TV and More

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is more than just a day, it's a month long event now. And the deals are already starting and continuing throughout the month of November. Another fun fact: There's a Black Friday deal pretty much anywhere you look, in every store. As usual, Amazon is in on the Black Friday action, even though its Prime Day sale was just a month ago. Now it's posting early deals and its Black Friday sale has a lot of tempting offers as you shop for this holiday season. Sure, there are a few sales still cued up for Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, but there's plenty of deal action happening across all retailers right now. Some examples:

Also of note: There's a Walmart ad scan making the rounds on Twitter that purports to have the details of the retailer's Nov. 25 sale prices. It's not yet verified, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's accurate. If anything there is on your short list -- Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods Pro, Switch games -- you might want to wait a few days.

Earlier this month, Amazon upped the ante by offering deep, Prime Day-matching discounts on Echo devices. Those deals are on pause for now, though we expect them to return soon -- along with an avalanche of others. In the meantime, here are the best early Black Friday deals you can get at Amazon right now. We've prioritized "today only" daily deals at the top of the list.

Walmart This is a pretty great stocking stuffer: All six Mission: Impossible movies on Blu-ray -- with codes for the digital versions included -- for just $15. That's $2.50 per flick. Yes, these are all currently playing on Prime Video for "free," but this is a good way to have this superior action series in your collection for good.

Ian Knighton/CNET In CNET's hands-on tests, we found AncestryDNA to offer the best integration of DNA analysis and historical research. And now the service is on sale for more than half off. Read our analysis of DNA test services.

Angela Lang/CNET This is the lowest price on record for Apple's premium true wireless earbuds, which are excellent by all accounts but just hard to swallow at $250. It's worth noting that "regular" AirPods were on sale for $99 earlier this month, but have since jumped back up to $129 (still a $30 savings, though). But if you want unsurpassed active noise canceling, great call quality, a comfortable fit and wireless case charging, the AirPods Pro might be worth the splurge. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Target is discounting both new Apple Watch models starting Sunday, Nov. 15. Amazon has some versions of the SE marked down too and is currently the same discounts. So far, Amazon is not matching Target's identical $49 discount on the Series 6, however. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Insignia Though it's matched at (and sold by) Best Buy, you can score this $100 smart TV from Amazon if you prefer. Powered by Amazon's Fire TV UI -- not our favorite, but still solid at slinging all your favorite services -- it includes a voice-controlled remote with built-in Alexa smarts. The screen resolution tops out at 720p, but that's totally fine for this size.

23andMe This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too. Read more: Ancestry vs. 23 and Me: Which DNA testing kit is best to help you find your family origins?

Chris Monroe/CNET Smart bulbs are awesome, and they're more affordable than ever. Amazon is marking down a wide variety of models -- compare them to our favorite bargains to date.

Garmin For serious runners, it doesn't get any better than Garmin watches. And Amazon has models across the line marked down by up to 43% today (Sunday, Nov. 15). Many models are available starting at just $169.

