Best laptop deals: Get an Asus VivoBook OLED laptop for only $700

I've you've made it this far through the pandemic working from home using your current laptop, then perhaps it's time to upgrade to a new model in the new year. With Intel announcing new 12th-gen Core processors and AMD rolling out new Ryzen chips at CES last week, we should start seeing discounts on current laptops as vendors make way for upcoming models with the new chips.

The best deal I see this week is the small but mighty and quite pleasing HP Pavilion Aero 13, which you can get direct from HP with a hefty $250 discount. And check out the Asus VivoBook 15 on sale at Amazon, which is one of the lowest-cost laptops you'll find with an OLED display. I've also highlighted other strong deals I found at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.

Check out the options below, which are regularly updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

More laptop and PC deals

Asus OLED for the masses! This midrange laptop from Asus boasts a 15.6-inch OLED display with a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution. Not only is it a step up from budget models that make you get by with a 720p screen, but it's also an OLED panel that delivers stellar contrast. It's also thinner and lighter than any 15-inch budget model. Based on an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU and featuring 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it features more memory and double the solid-state storage capacity than you'll find with most budget laptops. It also supplies both Type-A and Type-C USB ports, saving you from having to carry around an adapter.

Josh Goldman/CNET HP's 13-inch Aero is one of the best laptops I tried out last year. It's incredibly light at 2.1 pounds and has a supremely comfortable keyboard, and its 13.3-inch display looks and feels bigger than its diagonal measurement might lead you to believe because of the added vertical space its 16:10 aspect ratio provides. You can get this model direct from HP for a $250 discount. It features AMD's stellar octa-core Ryzen 7 5800U CPU, an ample 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our HP Pavilion Aero 13 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET HP's premium thin-and-light, two-in-one convertible laptop is heavy on style and light on weight. It boasts an all-metal design and razor-thin bezels for a compact chassis even on this larger, 15-inch model. This discounted model features an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU, 8GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch touchscreen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. It also includes Thunderbolt 4 support and a wide-angle webcam.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 14-inch Acer laptop offers a well-rounded mix of components for the price inside a sturdy and sleek all-metal chassis. It features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display supplies a Full HD resolution and touch support.

Best Buy Lenovo's latest premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a thin yet durable all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. A leather lid helps protect the 14-inch touchscreen, which has 4K resolution and can be tapped and drawn on with the included active pen.