Walmart Black Friday: The best deals right now

Black Friday deals are live now. The retailer's big sale started Monday, Nov. 22, and included a restock on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but, as predicted, they sold out pretty quickly. There is a chance more rounds of restocks could take place later in the week, but we're not totally sure yet. We will keep you posted as we learn more.

There are some amazing deals available on Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, which are marked down to $159, their lowest price ever. Some of these items are going fast, so if you see something you want, don't wait or you might miss out. As for the rest of the deals, you can see the details in Walmart's Black Friday ad.

To save you the effort of leafing through all 20 pages, we've gone ahead and pulled the best deals for you. Remember, there is always a chance that other retailers, like Target and Best Buy, may price-match some of these deals. Their own Black Friday sales are officially happening now.

Without further ado, here are our top picks from Walmart's big Black Friday sale.

Walmart Black Friday deals happening now

Beats Featuring the Apple H1 headphone chip, these Beats headphones offer active noise canceling and last up to 22 hours between charges. They are also the first Beats to have an auto on/off feature connected to folding and unfolding the headphones, which makes using and storing them quick and painless, with no unforeseen drain on your battery.

Fitbit E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Fitbit Charge 4 is a "swim-proof" tracker with built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking. It also connects with the Spotify app and will notify you of calls and texts. The battery can last up to seven days, though certain features, like using the GPS, can limit that. Read our Fitbit Charge 4 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's 2nd-gen Nest Hub smart display offers a 7-inch display that you can watch videos on, read recipes, host video chats and so much more. You can ask Google Assistant to help with math problems and conversions, to tell you the weather each day and even to help with controlling your smart home gear. At this price, you may want to just grab two of them since you're going to want them around the house.

Instant Pot This versatile multicooker features seven different cooking functions: pressure cook, rice cook, slow cook, yogurt, steam, sauté and keep warm. It also allows up to 13 customizable programs for quick, one-touch meals, so that you don't have to think about it. The fact that the lid is also dishwasher-safe makes cleanup just as easy.

Gateway This 15" laptop is ultrathin and portable. It runs on Windows 10, which is being replaced by Windows 11, but it includes a free upgrade when available and a Microsoft 365 subscription is included for a year.

Onn This Onn Roku TV features a 70-inch 4K UHD (2160p resolution) DLED display and has three HDMI connections. For the size and price, this is a solid deal.

Vizio This four-piece home theatre system includes six total speakers, including a wireless subwoofer, a dedicated central speaker and rear surround speakers for quality surround sound that delivers up to 101 decibels of sound. Its Bluetooth capabilities also allow you to easily stream music from your phone or other compatible devices.

iRobot The Roomba i1 Plus empties itself into another container, meaning you don't have to think about it as often. Once you set it up the programming will do the rest, and it can even clean while you're away. The sensors can distinguish between carpet and hardwood, and can even detect the dirtiest part of your home, so it knows where to concentrate its efforts.

Early deals still available

You can find cheaper 55-inch TVs, but for many people, paying for the Samsung brand is important. This model includes a game mode to help reduce lag.

Walmart The Instax Mini 7 Plus bundle is available in green, light blue, pink and purple, with the bundled items matching the color of the camera you pick. It comes with a few frames and photo holders for a little less than you can buy just the camera for right now.

Walmart With this bundle, you get the second-gen Lenovo Smart Clock and a colored smart bulb all for just $40. You can use the Smart Clock to control the bulb, display your favorite pictures and much more with ease.

Samsung You can pick up the larger, 60-inch version of the Samsung smart TV mentioned above for even bigger savings.

Walmart This GoPro Hero8 bundle comes with the action camera, a dual battery charger, three batteries and a carrying case, all for the same price that other retailers are selling just the camera for.

Samsung The Galaxy Buds Plus aren't the latest, greatest Samsung earbuds, but they're still pretty great -- especially when you're getting them for 47% off. Read our Galaxy Buds Plus review.

MSI Featuring an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of memory, this MSI gaming laptop has a long battery life that is great for those who want to start gaming. It's portable and has a 256GB hard drive.

Samsung TCL and Vizio make some of our favorite TVs these days, but some of you just really want that Samsung brand on the nameplate. This model delivers the goods for under $600.

Walmart This cordless vacuum has all the standard capabilities you'd look for in a powerful machine while having the flexibility to transform into a portable machine for use on the go. Now, you can finally get those pesky spots in your car clean without much fuss.

HP Featuring an SD card reader, HDMI port and both USB-A and USB-C inputs, this HP laptop is a little bulkier than some more streamlined models, but offers a lot more versatility. It's got a Core i3 CPU, so it's for basic chores only -- don't look for gaming or video editing here.

Amazon It's a robot vacuum cleaner that can suck up any debris in its path, which is a good thing because no one wants a vacuum that leaves crumbs behind. This vacuum can fit right in the tightest spots of your home, and clean both hardwood floors and carpet while you kick back and relax.

Walmart If you're in the market for a new hard drive and you want one with a lot of storage, look no further than this hard drive from Toshiba. It features a 1TB storage capacity and stores all of your most important data in one location. You just need to plug it in and you're good to go.

HP This HP offers a 17-inch Full HD IPS antiglare display and comes with Windows 11 Home. The 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room for file storage, and 8GB RAM will let you multitask smoothly and quickly.

Expired deals

Canon This well-rated Canon Inkjet printer has the ability to print, scan and copy in color or black and white. It can hold up to 60 sheets of paper at once and supports Canon's XL ink cartridges, so you don't need to replace the ink as often.

Sony Sony's PS5 is one of the hottest consoles on the market. It's been very difficult for buyers to get their hands on one, so be sure to check out our PS5 restock guide for what steps to take to increase your chances of securing one.

Microsoft Like the PS5, the XSX is another console that keeps flying off the shelves. It's been hard for buyers to get their hands on one, so be sure to check out our restock tracker to see what steps you can take to increase your chances of securing one. Read our Microsoft Xbox Series X|S review.

Samsung At $90 less than Amazon's current cost, this is the lowest price we've seen on this Samsung tablet to date. Its 10.4-inch widescreen display and surround-sound speakers make this tablet ideal for watching movies and TV on the go. And unlike Amazon Fire models, it has access to the full range of Android apps.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the lowest price we've seen on these second-generation AirPods to date. Even though the third generation was just unveiled last month, the previous generation is still a great buy at this price if you're an iPhone owner who likes open earbuds. Read Lisa Eadicicco's full AirPods comparison here.