Black Friday TV deals you can buy now: Best prices yet on our favorite TVs

Cheap TVs are all everywhere during Black Friday, and if you want to pay as little as possible for your next big screen, we can't blame you. But sales during this time of year also feature the best prices on CNET's favorite TVs, the ones that deliver superior picture quality in our reviews. Our list below mixes in some of the cheapest models around that we can actually recommend, like a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $498, with some of our favorite TVs of the year, including excellent performers like the TCL 6-Series QLED, Samsung QN90A and LG C1 OLED. Retailers like like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target have already released their Black Friday ads and many of their best Black Friday TV deals are available right now.

Here are our favorites so far.

David Katzmaier/CNET The TCL 6-Series Roku TV is the best TV for the money overall that we've tested, and every size in the series is down to its lowest price of the year. The 6-Series features excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED backlight technology, QLED color and full-array local dimming. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still a current model for 2021. All three sizes are on sale but the largest savings is on the 65-inch model. TCL 55R635, 55-inch: $699 (save $100)

TCL 65R635, 65-inch: $898 (save $602)

TCL 75R635, 75-inch: $1,298 (save $102) Read our TCL 6-Series Roku TV review.

Vizio Vizio's 70-inch V-Series Smart TV won't perform as well as many higher-end models, but this size panel for this price is hard to pass up. It has Vizio Smart Cast, Vizio Voice and built-in Chromecast, works with Apple AirPlay and much more. Whether you're looking to replace a main TV or add a huge screen to a guest room, this is a great price. Read our Vizio V-Series review.

Hisense Hisense might be best known for dirt-cheap TVs, but the U8G is something different. This higher-end model delivers the kind of brightness and HDR impact found on really expensive TVs like the Samsung QN90A, but for hundreds less. We prefer the TCL 6-Series overall, but this discount on the 55-inch Hisense U8G makes it $50 cheaper. Read our Hisense U8G series review.

Element This 65-inch TV from Element runs Roku's streaming software for easy access to all your favorite apps, and has a thin bezel to make it look even better when it's hanging on your wall. It's a newer model, and while it may not have all the bells and whistles that other models do, the price more than makes up for that. This deal is currently sold out nationally but may be available at your local Target.

Samsung We haven't reviewed this TV, but based on its specifications it probably won't deliver nearly as good a picture as the TCL 6-Series Roku TV, or even a higher-end Samsung like the QN60A. On the other hand, if you want a big screen from the most popular TV brand in the world, this is as good a price as we've seen. This deal is currently out of stock nationally but might be available at your local Walmart.

Geoffrey Morrison/CNET Maybe you're not looking for a high-end TV at all. If that's the case, our go-to pick is the TCL 4-Series because it has our favorite smart TV system -- Roku -- and image quality that's still good enough for most people. We haven't yet reviewed the 55S21 featured on this sale at Walmart, but according to TCL it should perform the same as the 55S435 we did review (pictured), and it costs a lot less. This deal is currently out of stock nationally.