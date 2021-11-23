Black Friday TV deals you can buy now: Best prices yet on our favorite TVs

Cheap TVs are all everywhere during Black Friday, and if you want to pay as little as possible for your next big screen, we can't blame you. But sales during this time of year also feature the best prices on CNET's favorite TVs, the ones that deliver superior picture quality in our reviews. Our list below mixes in some of the cheapest models around that we can actually recommend, like a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $498, with some of our favorite TVs of the year, including excellent performers like the TCL 6-Series QLED, Samsung QN90A and LG C1 OLED. Retailers like like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Target have already released their Black Friday ads and many of their best Black Friday TV deals are available right now.
Here are our favorites so far.
The TCL 6-Series Roku TV is the best TV for the money overall that we've tested, and every size in the series is down to its lowest price of the year. The 6-Series features excellent picture quality thanks to mini-LED backlight technology, QLED color and full-array local dimming. Though this TV technically debuted in 2020, the 6-Series is still a current model for 2021.
All three sizes are on sale but the largest savings is on the 65-inch model.
- TCL 55R635, 55-inch: $699 (save $100)
- TCL 65R635, 65-inch: $898 (save $602)
- TCL 75R635, 75-inch: $1,298 (save $102)
Vizio's 70-inch V-Series Smart TV won't perform as well as many higher-end models, but this size panel for this price is hard to pass up. It has Vizio Smart Cast, Vizio Voice and built-in Chromecast, works with Apple AirPlay and much more. Whether you're looking to replace a main TV or add a huge screen to a guest room, this is a great price.
LG's C1 OLED TV is currently CNET's pick for the best TV for high-end shoppers. It offers ridiculously deep black levels and punchy contrast that even the best LCD and QLED TVs can't match, as well as cutting-edge gaming features such as G-Sync and FreeSync VRR, 4K/120Hz input and an all-new Game Optimizer mode with numerous extra settings. It's also our favorite gaming TV to pair with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 (or both).
- LG OLED48C1PUB, 48-inch: $1,097 (save $200)
- LG OLED55C1PUB, 55-inch: $1,297 (save $203)
- LG OLED65C1PUB, 65-inch: $1,797 (save $703)
- LG OLED77C1PUB, 77-inch: $2,897 (save $903)
- LG OLED83C1PUA, 83-inch: $4,997 (save $500)
Speaking of high-end TVs, Samsung's QN90A TV is another one of our favorites that just got a Black Friday price cut. This TV uses QLED TV tech augmented by mini-LED for a brighter image than any OLED TV. The spectacular contrast of OLED still won out in my side-by-side tests, so I still recommend the LG C1 overall, but the QN90A comes closer than ever. And in the 85-inch size, this Samsung costs a lot less than the 83-inch C1.
- Samsung QN50QN90A, 50-inch: $1,198 (save $302)
- Samsung QN55QN90A, 55-inch: $1,298 (save $502)
- Samsung QN65QN90A, 65-inch: $1,698 (save $703)
- Samsung QN75QN90A, 75-inch: $2,598 (save $902)
- Samsung QN85QN90A, 85-inch: $3,298 (save $1,702)
We haven't reviewed this particular Fire TV, but based on its specifications we expect picture quality that's similar to the Toshiba C350, which we have reviewed. Long story short: Expect pretty basic picture quality. The appeal of the Omni is the fact that you can issue Alexa voice commands into thin air and the TV will respond. That's because it has built-in mics, so it's basically an Echo speaker with a big screen. In addition to other standard Fire TV smart features, the Omni will soon work with Apple AirPlay.
For Black Friday, Amazon knocked $150 off the price of the 50- and 55-inch sizes.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, 50-inch: $360 (save $150)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, 55-inch: $410 (save $150)
The Omni series is also available in 43-, 65- and 75-inch sizes, but they're not currently discounted.
This midrange TV is pretty much the baseline for very good image quality. It's one of the least expensive TVs with full-array local dimming, which lets it serve up good-looking high dynamic range video, and also has variable refresh rate for gaming. We didn't like it as much as the TCL 6-Series in our side-by-side comparison, but it does cost less.
With the exception of the 65-inch size, which remains scarce, all other sizes are back down to their lowest prices of the year.
- Vizio M50Q7-J01, 50-inch: $500 (save $200)
- Vizio M55Q7-J01, 55-inch: $530 (save $220)
- Vizio M58Q7-J01, 58-inch: $550 (save $220)
- Vizio M70Q7-J03, 70-inch: $750 (save $350)
- Vizio M75Q7-J03, 75-inch: $998 (save $302)
Samsung's The Frame looks like no other TV. Its ultrathin screen can double as a place to display digital art and measures just 24.9mm thick, similar to a typical picture frame. By subscribing to Samsung's Art Store for $5 per month, you can access over 1,400 pieces of art to show on the screen. The Frame TV comes in a wide range of sizes -- from 32 to 75 inches -- and each model has large discounts at Amazon and elsewhere.
Even with the sale prices you'll pay a steep premium for The Frame's unique look, but for design-conscious buyers it might be worth it.
- Samsung QN32LS03, 32-inch: $448 (save $80)
- Samsung QN43LS03, 43-inch: $798 (save $202)
- Samsung QN50LS03, 50-inch: $898 (save $402)
- Samsung QN55LS03, 55-inch: $998 (save $300)
- Samsung QN65LS03, 65-inch: $1,498 (save $502)
- Samsung QN75LS03, 75-inch: $2,198 (save $802)
We haven't reviewed The Frame but we expect picture quality to be similar to the Samsung QN60A series.
Hisense might be best known for dirt-cheap TVs, but the U8G is something different. This higher-end model delivers the kind of brightness and HDR impact found on really expensive TVs like the Samsung QN90A, but for hundreds less. We prefer the TCL 6-Series overall, but this discount on the 55-inch Hisense U8G makes it $50 cheaper.
This 65-inch TV from Element runs Roku's streaming software for easy access to all your favorite apps, and has a thin bezel to make it look even better when it's hanging on your wall. It's a newer model, and while it may not have all the bells and whistles that other models do, the price more than makes up for that.
This deal is currently sold out nationally but may be available at your local Target.
We haven't reviewed this TV, but based on its specifications it probably won't deliver nearly as good a picture as the TCL 6-Series Roku TV, or even a higher-end Samsung like the QN60A. On the other hand, if you want a big screen from the most popular TV brand in the world, this is as good a price as we've seen.
This deal is currently out of stock nationally but might be available at your local Walmart.
Maybe you're not looking for a high-end TV at all. If that's the case, our go-to pick is the TCL 4-Series because it has our favorite smart TV system -- Roku -- and image quality that's still good enough for most people. We haven't yet reviewed the 55S21 featured on this sale at Walmart, but according to TCL it should perform the same as the 55S435 we did review (pictured), and it costs a lot less.
This deal is currently out of stock nationally.