Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals available now: $100 smart TV, Apple Watch savings and home DNA test discounts

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The calendar says that Nov. 27 is Black Friday, but we've seen solid deals since October 14 (when this year's late Prime Day started). And now, the biggest retailers have staked out the dates for when their "real" Black Friday sales start: Sunday, Nov. 22 for Best Buy, Wednesday, Nov. 25 for Walmart and Friday, Nov. 20 for Amazon. That's the date that Amazon will begin letting its Black Friday deals fly (at least on Alexa voice devices), with some solid deals on Amazon devices. Some highlights of what's coming:

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5: $150

$150 Kindle: $60

$60 New Echo Dot: $29

$29 New Echo Dot with Clock: $39

$39 Fire HD 10 tablet: $80

$80 Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini camera: $50

$50 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $30

Looking for a deeper dive on those? Check out our roundup of upcoming Alexa and Echo Black Friday deals. We'll have all the best deals linked up and ready for your perusal by this Friday, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out what's happening at other stores:

But here's what you can get from Amazon right now. As always, these deals are available at the time of this writing, but may expire or sell out.

Amazon Amazon is following Target's lead with a "buy two, get one free" gaming sale. Fair warning, though: A lot of this stuff has been picked over, so the good stuff is going fast.

Ian Knighton/CNET In CNET's hands-on tests, we found AncestryDNA to offer the best integration of DNA analysis and historical research. And now the service is on sale for more than half off. Read our analysis of DNA test services.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Target is discounting both new Apple Watch models starting Sunday, Nov. 15. While Amazon has yet to match the Series 6 markdowns, the discounts on both SE models have returned. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Insignia Though it's matched at (and sold by) Best Buy, you can score this $100 smart TV from Amazon if you prefer. Powered by Amazon's Fire TV UI -- not our favorite, but still solid at slinging all your favorite services -- it includes a voice-controlled remote with built-in Alexa smarts. The screen resolution tops out at 720p, but that's totally fine for this size.

23andMe This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too. Read more: Ancestry vs. 23 and Me: Which DNA testing kit is best to help you find your family origins?

