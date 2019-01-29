Apple's iPhones hit a wall. Now we know how bad it is

When Apple warned earlier this month that sales over the holidays were up to 11 percent lower than previously expected, it was a shock. Now it's a trend.

Apple on Tuesday predicted sales between $55 billion and $59 billion for the second fiscal quarter, compared with average Wall Street estimates of about $59 billion.

It's the latest data point for Apple watchers who for years have wondered when the iPhone's sales would hit the theoretical limit of how many million units could be sold every quarter. Now it appears they have an answer.

Apple is estimated to have sold 66.6 million iPhones in its first fiscal quarter, ended Dec. 29, down 15 percent from a year earlier, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple stopped publishing unit sales, meaning there are no official sales numbers for iPhones, iPads or Macs. The company said it counted nearly $52 billion in iPhone sales, down 15 percent from the same time a year ago.

What's caused Apple to hit its wall is unclear. Some analysts blame Apple's high iPhone prices. Apple now charges more for many of its iPhones than it does for its entry level MacBook Air, which starts at $999. The colorful entry-level iPhone XR, which starts at $749, is the only new Apple phone to come in under the popular laptop's price. Cell carriers meanwhile have cut subsidies as well.

In a letter Apple shared with investors on Jan. 2, CEO Tim Cook pointed to an economic slowdown in China, along with "rising trade tensions with the United States." He also said the company struggled to make enough products to sell to customers, and when it did, a stronger US dollar effectively rose prices overseas.

Apple on Tuesday said it counted $84.3 billion in revenue, down more than 4 percent from a year earlier. It wasn't much of a surprise considering the company issued a rare warning on Jan. 2 that it'd miss its own sales forecasts by as much as $10 billion.

"While it was disappointing to miss our revenue guidance, we manage Apple for the long term, and this quarter's results demonstrate that the underlying strength of our business runs deep and wide,"said Apple's CEO Tim Cook in a statement Tuesday.

Sour Apples

Apple's quarterly earnings were a strong reminder of just how important the iPhone is.

All of Apple's other product categories, from the iPad to the Mac to "wearables, home and accessories" and its services business had all grown. But with the iPhone representing more than 60 percent of Apple's sales, their success wasn't enough to blunt the iPhone's troubles.

True to Apple's earlier statements, markets outside the US played a role in the iPhone's crash. Sales in Europe, Greater China and Japan all fell. Sales in the Americas and the "Rest of Asia Pacific" (like Australia) rose.

Despite its issues, Apple's still making money though. Net income fell less than 1 percent to $19.9 billion, or $4.18 per share. That was higher than Wall Street's expectations of $4.17 per share.

