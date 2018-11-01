Apple will no longer tell you how many iPhones, iPads and Macs it sells

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple just made it a little trickier to figure out how well its iPhones are selling.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said Thursday on a conference call with financial analysts that the company will no longer offer unit sales data for iPhones, iPads and Macs starting in the next quarter. The company will instead focus on the revenue generated.

The change comes after Apple posted fiscal fourth-quarter results in which iPhone revenue soared despite unit sales that missed Wall Street's expectations. The omission of data will make it harder to get a sense of how well Apple is performing. iPhone unit sales are a critical metric that investors and company observers use to weigh its performance.

Apple benefits from the shift because it's able to generate more revenue on its products by raising its prices. On Tuesday, it unveiled new iPads and Macs that all saw a bump in their price tag.

Apple iPhone unit sales may not be growing, but its strategy to boost prices is working. The iPhone average selling price has been above $700 since the tech giant launched the iPhone X. The even pricier XS Max, the first iteration of such a device, has proven popular with Apple fans and likely helped boost its average selling price to an all-time high.

"As demonstrated by our financial performance in recent years, the number of units sold in any 90-day period is not necessarily representative of the underlying strength of our business," Maestri said during the call. "Furthermore, our unit of sale is less relevant for us today than it was in the past, given the breadth of our portfolio and the wider sales price dispersion within any given product line."

