iPhone XS, XS Max and XR: 27 tips and tricks to master Apple's latest phones

There's a lot to learn when you start using Apple's iPhone XS and XR. The lack of a home button, for starters, completely changes the way you interact with the phone. Here are some of the best tips and tricks we can come up for getting used to the new interface.
The Flashlight and Camera icons on the lock screen are 3D Touch (iPhone XS) or Haptic Touch (iPhone XR) buttons. To start the flashlight or open the Camera, press hard on its icon if you're using an iPhone XS.
If you've got an iPhone XR, you only need to long-press on either button.
The True Depth camera on the iPhone XS and iPhone XR is used for Face ID, but Apple also uses it to see when you're paying attention to the phone. With that information, the iPhone will do things like silence an incoming call or alarm if you're looking at the phone.
You can turn this feature on or off in Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Attention Aware Features.
If you plan on using wireless charging, it's a good idea to avoid any cases that double as a wallet. Apple recommends not having anything in between the phone and the charging pad and specifically calls out "magnetic strips or RFID chips like those found in some credit cards" as items that can get damaged from wireless charging.
Published:Caption:Jason CiprianiPhoto:Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET
Apple added a QR Code scanner to the camera app in iOS 11, and with iOS 12 the scanner gets its own shortcut in Control Center. You will need to add the shortcut in Settings > Control Center > Customize Controls and tap the green button next to Scan QR Code.
Published:Caption:Jason CiprianiPhoto:Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
A new feature in iOS 12 will automatically install iOS updates on your device without requiring you to manually approve it. You can enable automatic updates in Settings > General > Software Updates > Automatic updates. With this feature enabled, whenever an update is released your iPhone will automatically update while you're sleeping.
Published:Caption:Jason CiprianiPhoto:Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
iPhone X, XS, and XR who have trouble getting Face ID to work properly when wearing a hat, sunglasses or something else that changes your overall appearance will gain the ability to register a second appearance. The new setting is found in Settings > Face ID & Passcode > Alternate appearance.
Indeed, this same feature can be used to register a second face to Face ID to give a second person access to your device. Just keep in mind that if you want to remove the second face, you'll need to reset Face ID.
Published:Caption:Jason CiprianiPhoto:Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET
Figuring what's draining the battery on any mobile device is something we all want to know more about. With iOS 12, open the Settings app, select Battery and you will have as much info as you can digest. New charts, breakdowns and graphs show you exactly what was using your battery and, perhaps most importantly, when it was used.
Published:Caption:Jason CiprianiPhoto:Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET