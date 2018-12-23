Here's every iPhone ever made from 2007 to today

iPhones themselves have evolved with the times, as rival phone makers force Apple to raise its stakes. Here's every iPhone from the very beginning. Note that we are using the US pricing for this gallery, although the iPhone has generally had international availability for all of its models.
Year: 2007 Starting price: $399, with two-year contract
Apple's original iPhone was nothing short of a revelation. In a time where phones were conceived of as shrunken computers with detailed file systems and often keyboards, the relatively large-screen device flipped the script.
Year: 2009 Starting price: $199, with two-year contract
iPhone cameras were basic, until the iPhone 3GS introduced a 3-megapixel shooter that could also capture video. This was the first phone in the "S" series for odd years; even years now get more major upgrades.
Year: 2011 Starting price: $199, with two-year contract
In the iPhone 4S, the "S" stands for Siri. Apple once again transformed a common, but little-used feature -- a voice assistant -- into a purchase-driving feature on the cutting edge of smartphone technology.
Year: 2013 Starting price: $199, with two-year contract
Touch ID was born on the iPhone 5S, a system to unlock your phone and pay for apps when you press the home button. This was also the first gold iPhone, which spurred a gaggle of gold-colored competitors. A 64-bit processor and dual-LED flash rounded out the phone's marquee features.
Shining in green, blue, yellow, pink and white plastic (rather than aluminum), the iPhone 5C was as close to bubble gum as an iPhone gets. Its stepped-down specs were based off 2012's iPhone 5, which was then discontinued when the 5G went on sale.
Cheaper than the iPhone 5S, this comparatively budget iPhone was designed in part to help Apple break into China, at the time a huge, untapped market where the iPhone was a status symbol financially unattainable to many.
Year: 2014 Starting price: $649 and $749, full US retail price
Finally, a breakthrough. iPhone fans clamoring for the larger screen sizes they saw on competing phones got their wish with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which measured 4.7 and 5.5-inches at the diagonal, respectively.
Apple's internal testing found that the iPhone 6 was 3.3 times more likely to bend than the previous model and the Plus was 7.2 times more likely to bend. A May 2018 court case revealed that Apple knew it, too.
Its most fascinating new feature was 3D Touch, which pulls up sub-menus when you firmly press and hold an icon on the screen. Google's Android OS has since added a similar feature that requires far less pressure.
Year: 2016 Starting price: $399, full US retail price
Apple took a deliberate step back with the iPhone SE, a smaller, cheaper, 4-inch model. Based on the iPhone 5S' dimensions, the SE still felt up-to-date with some of the iPhone 6S' internal hardware, like a zippy processor and 12-megapixel camera.
Year: 2017 Starting price: $399, full US retail price
A year later, Apple rebooted the iPhone SE by doubling the internal storage for the same price. Although we've been holding our breath for the iPhone SE 2, Apple killed our dreams by discontinuing the SE in 2018. Scrounge hard enough, though, and you might be able to find one.
Importantly, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus lead the charge in yanking out the headphone jack and forcing buyers to use a 3.5mm dongle adaptor if they wanted to use wired EarPods or any other wired headphone. Apple said this move took "courage" and urged its fans to buy pricier wireless AirPods instead.
Apple's dual rear cameras spun up a portrait mode frenzy that gripped the world, prompting competitors to follow suit. Rivals have taken it a step further, adding three and even four lenses to the rear of the phone.
Year: 2017 Starting price: $699 and $799, full US retail price
What iPhone 7S? The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus stormed in with wireless charging support on board. Apple was way behind the trend, but nevertheless caused the industry to rally around the Qi standard by simply throwing its weight behind it.
Apple slimmed down the bezels, traded in its typical LCD screen for a "richer" OLED display and eradicated the home button altogether. With no home button, you unlocked the phone through the selfie camera's new Face ID feature, which made a 3D map of your face.
Year: 2018 Starting price: $999 and $1,099, full US retail price
X is the new iPhone; the 5.8-inch XS and 6.4-inch XS Max proved that by carrying on the X name, OLED screen and Face ID specs. Internal hardware gets an upgrade. Apart from size, the phone phones are nearly identical. The iPhone X is no more.
Year: 2018 Starting price: $749, full US retail price
With the iPhone XR, Apple returns to the relatively cheaper iPhone offering, its best-value phone in years. The 6.1-inch device has an LCD screen, a single rear camera and comes in six colors, including bright blue and yellow.