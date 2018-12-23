Here's every iPhone ever made from 2007 to today

CNET también está disponible en español.

From the very first iPhone in 2007 to the latest iPhone XS in 2018, no company has changed and defined smartphones like Apple. 

iPhones themselves have evolved with the times, as rival phone makers force Apple to raise its stakes. Here's every iPhone from the very beginning. Note that we are using the US pricing for this gallery, although the iPhone has generally had international availability for all of its models.

The iPhone that started it all

Year: 2007
Starting price: $399, with two-year contract

Apple's original iPhone was nothing short of a revelation. In a time where phones were conceived of as shrunken computers with detailed file systems and often keyboards, the relatively large-screen device flipped the script.

Original iPhone

The iPhone shocked in its simplicity. Here was one, large central button below the screen, rather than dozens.

Read: iPhone turns 10: How it changed the world

Original iPhone

At the time, the iPhone's "generous" 3.5-inch screen was "brilliant," and its multitouch capabilities were "innovative." Today, we take all this for granted.

iPhone 3G

Year: 2008
Starting price: $199, with two-year contract

Apple whipped up a craze over the iPhone 3G's white color -- everyone had to have one, and it wouldn't be the last time an iPhone's signature color created a stir. 

iPhone 3G

More importantly, the iPhone 3G introduced the App store, with a meteor-impact that no one could predict. Apps became currency, and created actual rivers of currency for developers. 

iPhone 3G

Operating systems that didn't share iPhone apps eventually died. The 3G also brought GPS to the iPhone line.

iPhone 3GS

Year: 2009
Starting price: $199, with two-year contract

iPhone cameras were basic, until the iPhone 3GS introduced a 3-megapixel shooter that could also capture video. This was the first phone in the "S" series for odd years; even years now get more major upgrades. 

iPhone 4

Year: 2010
Starting price: $199, with two-year contract

The iPhone 4 was a tremendous upgrade. It added a VGA front-facing camera, about 0.3-megapixels. Despite entry-level image quality, this feature kicked off the FaceTime craze. 

iPhone 4

Multitasking and Apple's first Retina Display with a sharp resolution of 326ppi also defined the iPhone 4's feature set, at first. 

iPhone 4

However, the "antennagate" scandal quickly threatened to overshadow the phone's accomplishments when buyers blamed the antenna placement for dropped calls and fuzzy reception.

iPhone 4S

Year: 2011
Starting price: $199, with two-year contract

In the iPhone 4S, the "S" stands for Siri. Apple once again transformed a common, but little-used feature -- a voice assistant -- into a purchase-driving feature on the cutting edge of smartphone technology. 

iPhone 4S

Siri's more human vocal range, home button integration and visual interface set the standard everyone else had to follow. 

iPhone 4S

Unfortunately, Siri's development flagged and its usefulness and feature set now drag behind the Google Assistant.

iPhone 4S

The ability to record 1080p HD videos through the iPhone 4S' 8-megapixel camera was another huge draw, along with iMessage and a much faster processing chip.

iPhone 5

Year: 2012
Starting price: $199, with a two-year contract

Lightning and LTE were the iPhone 5's big wins. The smaller port replaced Apple's 30-pin dock connector, and LTE brought the phone 4G speeds. 

iPhone 5

The iPhone 5 also got a 4-inch screen and grew lighter and thinner.

iPhone 5S

Year: 2013
Starting price: $199, with two-year contract

Touch ID was born on the iPhone 5S, a system to unlock your phone and pay for apps when you press the home button. This was also the first gold iPhone, which spurred a gaggle of gold-colored competitors. A 64-bit processor and dual-LED flash rounded out the phone's marquee features.

iPhone 5C

Year: 2013
Starting price: $99, with 2 year contract

An iPhone with color! Apple's curveball iPhone 5C was the 5S' kid brother. 

iPhone 5C

Shining in green, blue, yellow, pink and white plastic (rather than aluminum), the iPhone 5C was as close to bubble gum as an iPhone gets. Its stepped-down specs were based off 2012's iPhone 5, which was then discontinued when the 5G went on sale.

iPhone 5C

Cheaper than the iPhone 5S, this comparatively budget iPhone was designed in part to help Apple break into China, at the time a huge, untapped market where the iPhone was a status symbol financially unattainable to many.

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

Year: 2014
Starting price: $649 and $749, full US retail price

Finally, a breakthrough. iPhone fans clamoring for the larger screen sizes they saw on competing phones got their wish with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, which measured 4.7 and 5.5-inches at the diagonal, respectively.

iPhone 6

One side effect of the taller, thinner frames? Bendgate. Days after the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus went on sale, buyers complained that they too easily got bent out of shape. 

iPhone 6 Plus

Apple's internal testing found that the iPhone 6 was 3.3 times more likely to bend than the previous model and the Plus was 7.2 times more likely to bend. A May 2018 court case revealed that Apple knew it, too.

iPhone 6S and 6S Plus

Year: 2015
Starting price: $649 and $749, full US retail price

The iPhone 6S and 6S Plus whipped up excitement with a new rose gold color...

iPhone 6S

 ...and a 12-megapixel rear camera.

iPhone 6S

Its most fascinating new feature was 3D Touch, which pulls up sub-menus when you firmly press and hold an icon on the screen. Google's Android OS has since added a similar feature that requires far less pressure.

iPhone SE

Year: 2016
Starting price: $399, full US retail price

Apple took a deliberate step back with the iPhone SE, a smaller, cheaper, 4-inch model. Based on the iPhone 5S' dimensions, the SE still felt up-to-date with some of the iPhone 6S' internal hardware, like a zippy processor and 12-megapixel camera.

iPhone SE (2017)

Year: 2017
Starting price: $399, full US retail price

A year later, Apple rebooted the iPhone SE by doubling the internal storage for the same price. Although we've been holding our breath for the iPhone SE 2, Apple killed our dreams by discontinuing the SE in 2018. Scrounge hard enough, though, and you might be able to find one.

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Year: 2016
Starting price: $649 and $769, full US retail price

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus ushered in major change. The least among them was the introduction of a jet black shade, which wound up scratching easily.

iPhone 7

These were the first water-resistant iPhones, something that Samsung phones had done for years.

iPhone 7

Something intersting happened to the iPhone 7's home button. It became capacitive and static, which means when you laid you thumb on it, the "button" recognized your pressure but didn't press in. 

iPhone 7

Importantly, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus lead the charge in yanking out the headphone jack and forcing buyers to use a 3.5mm dongle adaptor if they wanted to use wired EarPods or any other wired headphone. Apple said this move took "courage" and urged its fans to buy pricier wireless AirPods instead.

iPhone 7 Plus

But it's the pair of cameras on the back of the iPhone 7 Plus that quickly proved to be the most crucial advance of all. 

iPhone 7 Plus

Apple's dual rear cameras spun up a portrait mode frenzy that gripped the world, prompting competitors to follow suit. Rivals have taken it a step further, adding three and even four lenses to the rear of the phone.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Year: 2017
Starting price: $699 and $799, full US retail price

What iPhone 7S? The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus stormed in with wireless charging support on board. Apple was way behind the trend, but nevertheless caused the industry to rally around the Qi standard by simply throwing its weight behind it.

Apple AirPower

Apple also announced a proprietary charging pad called AirPower, which promises features no other wireless charger has. Over a year later, we're still waiting...

iPhone X

Year: 2017
Starting price: $999 full US retail price

Hello, iPhone X. The 10th anniversary iPhone rewrote the script with a radical design overhaul and cutting-edge technology that introduced more "firsts" in the phone world.

iPhone X

Apple slimmed down the bezels, traded in its typical LCD screen for a "richer" OLED display and eradicated the home button altogether. With no home button, you unlocked the phone through the selfie camera's new Face ID feature, which made a 3D map of your face.

iPhone X

Part of the design overhaul introduced one of the phone world's first notched screens, and certainly it's highest-profile. The notch continues to polarize buyers.

iPhone X

Animoji raised the iPhone's profile by mimicking your facial expressions.

iPhone XS and XS Max

Year: 2018
Starting price: $999 and $1,099, full US retail price

X is the new iPhone; the 5.8-inch XS and 6.4-inch XS Max proved that by carrying on the X name, OLED screen and Face ID specs. Internal hardware gets an upgrade. Apart from size, the phone phones are nearly identical. The iPhone X is no more.

iPhone XR

Year: 2018
Starting price: $749, full US retail price

With the iPhone XR, Apple returns to the relatively cheaper iPhone offering, its best-value phone in years. The 6.1-inch device has an LCD screen, a single rear camera and comes in six colors, including bright blue and yellow. 

iPhone XR

It shares the iPhone XS' core hardware, including the A12 Bionic chip and the same front and rear camera specs, but it has one lens on the back, not two.

What does the iPhone look like in 2019? Apple is selling fewer iPhones, but making greater profit off each one.

All the iPhones

But iPhones could lag behind the biggest forecasted trends of 2019: 5G speeds and a daring foldable phone design.

There's also a mystery. We have the iPhone X (10), and this year's XS and XR. What will Apple call next year's iPhones? We'll have to wait almost another full year to find out.

