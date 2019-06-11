CNET también está disponible en español.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch has been delayed until 2020

Some slightly bad new from the E3 Nintendo Direct.

Until now, Nintendo has provided a loose release date for the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch. Today at Nintendo's E3 Nintendo Direct, alongside news about Super Smash Bros., a Dark Crystal strategy game and Link's Awakening, we learned that date has slipped to 2020. 

March 20, 2020 to be precise.

The game is being delayed to ensure that the game hits the quality levels Nintendo requires. 

We got an additional look at the game today at Nintendo's E3 Nintendo Direct and it does look like the game is en route to hitting those quality levels. In new footage released today we got to see the game in all its glory: fishing, gardening, crafting. We also got to see perennial mainstay Tom Nook absolutely lay the smackdown on the player with a gargantuan mortgage, as we've come to expect.

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

  • PC Gaming Show -- This annual PC Gaming Show is held at a theater a short walk from the Los Angeles Convention Center, but still draws a large crowd, filling the 1,700-person capacity Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Inside, the usual suspects, from Halo to Doom, were nowhere to be found. Instead, the crowd cheered for PC-centric games including Zombie Army 4Baldur's Gate 3 and Terraria: Journey's End. (No, the game sequel problem isn't any better on PCs.) The highlight was a brief on-stage appearance by legendary game designer Yu Suzuki, responsible for classic such as Hang-On and Virtua Fighter. His long-awaited Shenmue 3 is expected in November, 18 years after Shenmue 2. 
  • Ubisoft -- The French gaming giant announced its next big dystopian hacking adventure game, Watch Dogs: Legion, launching March 2020. The new game is set in near-future post-Brexit London, where the economy is failing and government is breaking down. The company also announced a new television show, called Mythic Quest, that will launch on Apple TV Plus. And it celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Just Dance party games. 
  • Square Enix -- This was a huge franchise fair. The press conference started out with juicy details on Final Fantasy VII Remake, namely that it'll be a two-part game. The first part, an entire Blu-Ray disc, will be devoted to exploring Midgar. After a flurry of trailers and an in-depth look at Final Fantas XIV: Shadowbringers, we then got the main event unveil: Marvel's Avengers

Tuesday, June 11

  • Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We're there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.

