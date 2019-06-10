Marvel’s Avengers first look is not the MCU you know and love

Square Enix/Screenshot by Gamespot

The Avengers are a staple of Comic-Con every year and now Square Enix have ensured they take over E3, the world's biggest video game conference, too.

We've heard very little about Square Enix's Avengers Project since its reveal two years ago, save for a tiny leak, but Marvel fans are accustomed to that kind of secrecy. At Square Enix's E3 press conference Monday, we got the first look at the new title: Marvel's Avengers.

We also got a release date: May 15, 2020.

The trailer showed Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and Hulk -- but not the Marvel Cinematic Universe versions of themselves. More like loose approximations. There seemed to be mostly cinematics involved in the trailer, rather than gameplay, but it was hard to tell. Square Enix announced it is playable at their booth during E3.

You can see it below:

The new game is being developed by Tomb Raider team Crystal Dynamics, in conjunction with Eidos Montreal.

Bill Rosemann, vice president and creative director at Marvel Games, was on hand at the press conference to announce that this would be Crystal Dynamics' "interpretation" of the iconic superheroes and they are "unique to the game", rather than a tie-in to the MCU characters we've come to know and love.

The voice cast is pretty impressive, assembling Troy Baker as Bruce Banner, Jeff Schine as Captain America, Travis Willingham as Thor, Laura Bailey as Black Widow and Nolan North as Tony Stark. The story follows Earth's mightiest heroes in an all-new story where the Avengers have been disassembled... and need to reassemble to, you guessed it, save the world from a big bad.

A few extra details announced during the conference:

Single player and multiplayer co-op

No loot boxes and no pay to win

Every new superhero and every new region will be delivered at no additional cost.



A sneak peek of Hank Pym was revealed with a short teaser right at the end of the press conference.