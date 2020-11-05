iPhone 12 Mini, Pro Max preorders tomorrow: When, where, how to buy Apple's new phones

Patrick Holland/CNET

In less than 24 hours, the new iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, will be ready for you to nab. You can already buy the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, but Apple held back the release date of its largest and smallest iPhones, until now. Preorders begin Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 a.m. PT with orders and in-store availability following the next Friday, Nov. 13.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale in October, shortly after Apple announced the four new iPhone models. The pair of phones are among CNET's highest-rated phones ever thanks to the addition of 5G, several camera upgrades, MagSafe accessories and a new design.

Apple has staggered iPhone releases in the past, but this is the first time we've seen different prices for specific models, based on whether you're buying it SIM-free from Apple or specific to a carrier. With so many models (here's how to tell them all apart) and different sale dates, this is certainly Apple's most confusing iPhone launch yet.

Read more: iPhone 12 drop test result are in: Ceramic shield is as tough as it sounds

Now playing: Watch this: Our in-depth review of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

We lay out everything you need to know about buying an iPhone 12, including the full pricing options across carriers, models and configurations. And if you're switching to a new iPhone 12, make sure you go through our checklist on your current iPhone.

iPhone 12 pricing: All four new models

64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini (Carrier model) $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (SIM-free from Apple) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (Carrier model) $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (SIM-free from Apple) $829 $879 $979 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

When can I buy the iPhone 12?

This year, Apple is staggering the release of all the iPhone 12 models. That means the timing of preorders will be based on the model you want.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Right now. Preorders have already started to arrive at the same time as in-store availability. However, shipping time for either model is slipping to early or mid-November, depending on the specific model.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Preorders begin Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 am PT. Availability and sale date on Nov. 13.

What are my iPhone 12 color options?

iPhone 12 Mini: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12 Pro: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

Now playing: Watch this: We unbox the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and a bunch of MagSafe...

How much does the iPhone 12 cost?

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the lot, with a 5.4-inch display. It's also the least expensive model.

64GB: $699

128GB: $749

256GB: $849

Order (starting Nov. 6) from | | | T-Mobile | | | | | |

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen and two rear-facing cameras and is available in a handful of bright and fun colors.

64GB: $799

128GB: $849

256GB: $949

Order from | | | | | | | | |

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro also has a screen size of 6.1 inches, but it has a stainless-steel housing, three rear-facing cameras and a lidar sensor for improved AR functions.

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,199

Order from | | | | | | | | |

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen, the largest ever in an iPhone. Like the smaller version, the Pro Max also has three rear-facing cameras, and a lidar sensor for improved AR.

128GB: $1,099

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,399

Order (starting Nov. 6) from Apple | AT&T | | T-Mobile | | | | | |

Buy from Apple in just a few taps

Naturally, you can buy directly from Apple. Pro tip: Use the Apple Store app on your iPhone to speed up the process. You can pick out your exact model, go through the approval process with your carrier for the upgrade and even sign up for Apple Card or agree to the iPhone Upgrade Program terms. It's a smooth experience all around, especially when it comes to preorders and you're in a hurry to checkout so you can get a phone on launch day.

Wireless carriers

Buying the new iPhone through a wireless carrier can have the added benefit of deals and promotions, but often the deals require you to switch carriers or add lines to your account.

AT&T

Through Nov. 5, new or existing AT&T customers can get a credit of up to $800, which amounts to a free iPhone 12 by trading in an iPhone 8 or newer, and sign up for one of AT&T's new unlimited plans. Starting Nov. 6, the promotion drops to a $700 credit, or a free iPhone 12 Mini.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon announced it was expanding its 5G network nationwide, and alongside that running a promotion for the iPhone 12 that includes a free phone with the trade-in of "select" phones and signing up for a "select" unlimited plan when you switch to the carrier. Existing customers can sign up to pay $15 a month under the same promotion.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is running several different promotions for the iPhone 12 launch. For example, you can get two iPhone 12 Pros with two lines of service on an unlimited 5G plan for $100 a month with a qualifying trade-in. Adding a line to your account and trading in an eligible phone can get you up to $850 off an iPhone 12.

Xfinity Mobile

New customers who port their number over to Xfinity Mobile will get $250 off an Apple device, while existing customers will get a $250 prepaid debit card.

Visible

When you buy either iPhone 12 model and port your number in from another carrier, you'll get a free pair of Bose headphones. In addition to the headphones, you'll get a $100 MasterCard virtual account with the purchase of an iPhone 12, or $150 with the iPhone 12 Pro.

Retailers

Sometimes big-box retailers like Best Buy or Walmart offer the best deals and promotions. If nothing else, they serve as a backup plan if you're looking for launch day availability.

Walmart

You can save up to $200 on the iPhone 12 when you preorder from Walmart. It appears the discount only applies to purchases made with a qualifying device payment plan on AT&T and Verizon Wireless.

Target

Target is offering up to $800 off an iPhone 12 with the trade-in of an eligible device, or a $250 bill credit you sigh up with AT&T and port in a number.

Best Buy

Best Buy is effectively mirroring each carrier's offer, such as a free iPhone 12 for AT&T customers.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club isn't offering any sort of promotion on the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro right now, but we expect that to change once the Mini and Pro Max go on sale.

We will continue to update this post as more carriers and retailers announce their plans.