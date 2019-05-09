Veggie burgers historically are dry, crumbly and composed of some combination of soy, beans and lentils -- not this one.

The Impossible Burger from Impossible Foods has everything a meat-lover looks for in a burger: a slightly pink middle, juicy dribbles, a smoky flavor and the ability to get the characteristically charred crust that only a grilled burger can offer.

This meatless patty even bleeds like beef.

In fact, vegetarian CNET reporter Joan Solsman found it to be so meatlike that she couldn't even finish a sample. After not eating beef for more than a decade, she mumbled through a mouthful: "It's kind of grossing me out."

The other thing that might put you off about this cool, meatless burger? It's created in a lab, not in green pastures.

What is in the Impossible Burger?

Impossible Foods' unprecedented burger concoction is built on four ingredient foundations: protein, fat, binders and flavor.

The protein in an Impossible Burger isn't animal flesh; rather, it's a blend of soy and potato proteins. This is different from the Impossible Burger 1.0, which used wheat protein (Impossible Burger 2.0 is gluten-free). Soy has had a bad reputation with some, but Impossible's vice president of nutrition has some thoughts about common soy myths.

The juicy sizzle when an Impossible Burger hits the pan or grill comes from coconut and sunflower oils, the burger's fat sources. To hold everything together, Impossible Foods uses methylcellulose, a bulk-forming binder that also serves as a great source of fiber.

As for flavor, well, this is where things get interesting. Impossible Foods employs heme as the main flavor compound in its burger. Heme is an iron-containing compound found in all living organisms. Plants, animals, bacteria, fungi... if it's alive, it contains heme.

In animals, heme is an important part of the protein hemoglobin, which carries oxygen throughout your body via blood. Know how your mouth tastes metallic when you accidentally bite your lip? That's heme.

In plants, heme still carries oxygen, just not via blood. The Impossible Burger contains heme from the roots of soy plants, in the form of a molecule called leghemoglobin. Food scientists insert DNA from soy roots into a genetically modified yeast, where it ferments and produces large quantities of soy heme.

GMOs also have a bad rap, but read what this scientist has to say about genetically modified organisms (TL;DR: GMOs don't cause cancer, autism or any other illness they're claimed to cause).

What does it taste like?

The short answer: The Impossible Burger tastes like beef.

Remember that vegetarian whose stomach was repulsed by the Impossible tartare? That's simply because it tastes, smells and feels like real beef.

For vegetarians, vegans and probably the average omnivore, the Impossible Burger is an incredibly similar substitute for beef. For beef connoisseurs and picky eaters, Impossible is getting close, but may still have some work to do.

Where can I get an Impossible Burger?

Impossible rolled out the Burger 2.0 in about a dozen restaurants shortly after CES 2019. Since then, the company has made it available to all of its partners, and there are more locations serving Impossible in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago and many other big cities.

Even if you don't live in or near a big metro area, you can still find Impossible Burgers. Many national chain restaurants are going to have them or already do, including Burger King and Red Robin. You can also find Impossible Burgers at regional chains, including White Castle and Umami Burger.

You can use Impossible Foods' location finder to locate Impossible Burgers near you. By the end of the year, Impossible also plans to offer a "raw" version of its ground beef patties in grocery stores.

How much does it cost?

Prices for an Impossible Burger vary from location to location, but these deceivingly meaty plant-based burgers generally cost more than a regular beef burger. At Red Robin, an Impossible cheeseburger costs $13.49, while the gourmet cheeseburger made of beef costs $9.99.

Impossible plans to roll out the raw version in grocery stores at a price comparable to USDA premium ground beef.

Is the Impossible Burger safe?

You can safely eat an Impossible Burger unless you are allergic to soy, coconut or sunflower. The ingredients in Impossible Burgers are simple and free of any toxic additives, flavorings or artificial ingredients. The soy-based heme is approved by the FDA as safe to eat.

Is it healthier than beef?

As far as calories go, an Impossible patty and a typical beef patty are pretty close. A 4-ounce Impossible Burger 2.0 patty is 240 calories, whereas 4 ounces of ground beef ranges from about 250 to 300 calories, depending on the fat content.

Also, Impossible Burger contains less cholesterol, sodium and fat than beef does, so it may be a good choice for you if you're watching those particular nutrients. Impossible Burgers also contain 3 grams of fiber per serving, whereas animal meat contains no fiber.

Because it's made from plants, the Impossible Burger contains a broader range of vitamins and minerals than beef does. But there is one thing no plant patty can match (yet) -- the protein content in animal meat. A 4-ounce serving of beef contains close to 30 grams of protein, while the Impossible Burger contains 19 grams.

Impossible Burger vs. Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods isn't the only company using plants in unconventional ways. Beyond Meat, another meatless meat company, makes burgers, sausages and crumbles out of plants.

The Beyond Burger looks similar to the Impossible Burger in terms of color and consistency, but the Beyond Burger uses different ingredients. The main protein source in a Beyond Burger is pea protein, and its red color comes from beets. The beet juice is what gives the Beyond Burger the same "bleeding" effect as the Impossible Burger.

Beyond Meat's burger is available in a few restaurants and in grocery stores nationally. The cost varies by location, but a two-pack of burger patties generally costs $5.99.

Why eat meat substitutes?

In terms of health, research tells us that high intake of animal protein, especially red meat, is linked to a higher risk of weight gain, stroke, diabetes and heart disease.

However, the benefits of meat substitutes extend past the health of humans; they reach as far as the health of our entire planet.

Production of meat from livestock is thought to result in 10 to 40 times the amount of greenhouse gas emissions as production of plant crops. And according to the Environmental Working Group, the livestock agriculture process required for meat products releases those gases -- as well as manure, fuel and pesticides -- into our air and water.

Additionally, livestock is earth's largest user of land, with about 80 percent of all farm land attributed to animal agriculture. This holds serious implications for erosion, water usage and even grain consumption -- the grain that feeds livestock could feed 800 million people.

In sum, products like those from Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat have the potential to impact a few pertinent things: human health, environmental sustainability and global resources.