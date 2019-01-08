All the gadgets for getting healthy at CES 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

Verde treadmill

Technology isn't just about entertaining you or keeping you organized, it also aims to keep you healthy, in shape and sleeping better. Here's what we've seen at CES 2019.

The Verde treadmill doesn't just give you a workout, it generates power while you sweat.

This will be regularly updated.

Photo:SportsArt



Omron HeartGuide blood pressure watch

Available for $499 on preorder, Omron's watch has tiny pumps and air bladders that conduct the same kind of blood pressure test you'd get at a doctor's office. 

Photo:CNET



Chronolife vest

Don't look for style in this vest made by a French company. Instead, it claims to measure six key physiological stats in real time and use machine learning to predict the likelihood of an oncoming heart attack.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET



Hupnos sleep mask

More than just an oversized eye mask, the Hupnos sleep mask will vibrate to encourage a snoring sleeper to move to a different position. 

Photo:Chris Monroe/CNET



Withings Move fitness watch

Withing's latest fitness watch has an electrocardiogram that can check for atrial fibrillation. It will sell for about a third of the $399 Apple Watch S4, pending FDA clearance.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET



Urgonight

This sleep mask promises to give you a better night's sleep by using your brain wave patterns.

Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNET



DFree ultrasound sensor

Ditch those Depends for this ultrasound sensor that senses the changing size of your bladder and tells you when you need to pee.

Photo:Triple W



Y-Brush

Take only seconds to clean your teeth with the Y-Brush. Shaped like a mouthguard. it brushes each row of choppers all at once.

Photo:Y-Brush



Matrix PowerWatch 2

Matrix's PowerWatch 2 has all the features you'd expect from a smartwatch, including heart rate, step counting, 200-meter water resistance and notifications, but it runs completely on solar power and body-generated heat.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET



Comper Smarkin

After reading your skin Comper's Smarkin promises to firm skin, remove fatty cells and reduce acne and other skin irritations.

Photo:Comper



Philips sleep sensor

The Philips sleep sensor is another gadget for someone who's sawing Z's just a little too loudly. It's a band that consists of a "discreet sensor" that goes around your chest. It's supposed to track your sleep, including when you change positions.

Photo:Philips



HiMirror Smart Body Scale

HiMirror has a Smart Body Scale that's supposed to measure weight, body mass index (or BMI), basal metabolic rate, total body water, skeletal muscle mass and bone mass. 

Photo:HiMirror



FightCamp

This home boxing system includes a punching bag, gloves, hand wraps and an exercise mat.

Photo:Angela Lang/CNET


