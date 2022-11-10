While some folks prefer strolling the supermarket aisles, squeezing avocados and plums, gone are the days when in-person food shopping is the only way. There are dozens of reliable online grocers from local grocery delivery outfits to national operations, and we're out to find the best grocery delivery services for 2022.

Services such as , , , PeaPod and will send just about anything you'd normally buy at your local grocery store but without having to find parking, negotiate a crowded store or wait in a checkout line. The pandemic aside, there are plenty of reasons online grocery shopping has become popular in 2022.

We tried many of the top services to find out exactly what they offer, how much they cost, how easy it is to order and what groceries -- especially fresh groceries -- look like upon arrival. All this to help you pick a perfect grocery delivery service and shave one weekly errand off your to-do list with just a few clicks of a mouse.

If it's just fruits and veggies you're after, these are the best places to get produce delivered. We tested to find the best online butchers and seafood markets, too. But to knock out the entire list -- or most of it -- in one place, these are the best online grocery delivery services for 2022.

Best grocery delivery services

James Martin/CNET Amazon Fresh has a massive selection of groceries at low prices to choose from and free, speedy delivery for Amazon Prime members. You'll find just about anything you'd see at your local supermarket. Because Amazon owns Whole Foods you'll also have access to that store's proprietary brand, 365, which has quality goods at below-average prices. The Amazon Fresh website is well-organized and the ordering platform is easy to use. You can schedule deliveries for the same day in most cases. A few food categories are somewhat limited: I couldn't find fresh chicken thighs, for instance, which are a staple on my weekly grocery list. For seafood, there was no option for fresh shrimp, so you'd have to choose frozen. The fresh produce selection is solid but mostly just the staples you'd expect and nothing more. All the food I ordered arrived looking fresh, with no spoiled or overripe fruits and vegetables. Amazon Fresh also offers a wealth of household products, so you can bang out most of your typical supermarket run in one delivery. In addition to delivery, Amazon Fresh offers in-store pickup for certain zip codes. What we like: Good selection of fresh and shelf-stable groceries

Competitive prices

Free delivery for Prime members What we don't like: There were some grocery items we couldn't find

For Amazon Prime members only Coverage area: Available in 42 cities across eight states and Washington, DC. Fees and pricing: $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Minimum order: $35

FreshDirect With competitive prices, great selection and timely deliveries, FreshDirect is actually my favorite grocery delivery service. But because it's currently only available in the Northeast, it hard to tap as the No. 1 overall pick. FreshDirect has a wide-ranging selection of fresh produce, meats, fish, prepared foods, pantry items, home and paper products. While there are definitely fewer total items than in a brick-and-mortar supermarket, I found just about everything I would normally buy on a trip to the grocery store. FreshDirect stocks plenty of organic and specialty items at similar prices to Stop & Shop or Wegmans. FreshDirect's website is easy to navigate and deliveries are almost always on time, in my experience. Customer service is also great and if anything is missing or damaged, they'll replace it in the next delivery or credit your account -- no questions asked. What we like Great selection of groceries

Quality meats and fresh produce

Competitive prices on par with midrange grocery stores

Timely delivery and good customer service What we don't like Only available in the Northeast Coverage area: Most of the New York City metropolitan area, parts of northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut. Fees: A one-time delivery charge is typically $6. Memberships for unlimited deliveries (DeliveryPass) start at $39 for six months or $6.50 per month. Minimum order: $30

Instacart Instacart is a local grocery delivery service and operates differently than the first two on our list. This third-party service hires shoppers to head to a local store of your choosing, buy the items and deliver them to your door. The good news is you'll get to order from your favorite local grocery store if you have one you like. Instacart is available for most grocery chains -- Publix, Aldi, Stop & Shop and Costco -- but the store options will vary depending on your location. The downside is that you have to be at attention and check the app for messages from your shopper while they're shopping in case certain items are out of stock. The shopper will typically send photos of potential replacements in real time for you to approve or reject. It can be a little bit stressful and time-consuming but it's still a time-saver over going to the store yourself. Instacart also marks prices up on most groceries, sometimes as much as 14%. And there's a delivery fee and suggested tipping associated with each order, making it one of the more expensive options on our list. In addition to delivery, Instacart offers in-store pickup for online orders at some stores. What we like Includes multiple stores from your local area

A larger total selection of grocery items than most services What we don't like Real-time shoppers require your attention for replacements

Generally more expensive than other services

Fewer deals and sales Coverage area: More than 1,000 cities in North America. Fees: Instacart typically charges $4 for a one-time delivery, plus a suggested driver/shopper tip. Unlimited deliveries cost $9.99 per month or $99 per year. Minimum order: $10

Shipt Target-owned Shipt is similar to Instacart, offering personal shoppers who will secure your desired list from local supermarket chains and wholesale outlets -- Target included. Shipt focuses more on discount area retailers, including Costco, so you'll find plenty of deals and bulk savings. Besides the wealth of low prices, another big draw for using Shipt is having groceries delivered same-day, sometimes as quickly as an hour. Other services require you to schedule delivery times days in advance. This is great if you're not the best at planning your weekly routine and often need groceries in a hurry. You can also tack on far more than groceries, especially if your order is from Target. Need a pound of potatoes, a table lamp and a smartwatch? Shipt can bring it all to your door. What we like Tons of discounts and deals

Same-day delivery

Delivery from pharmacies, pet stores and home supply stores available What we don't like Not as great of a selection of small, local grocery stores

The website and app aren't the best Coverage area: More than 500 cities in North America. Fees: One-time delivery fee is $10. A monthly membership for unlimited deliveries is $11 and a yearly membership costs $99. Minimum order: None

Hungryroot Hungryroot (full review here) is a grocery subscription service that makes weekly suggestions based on a quiz you'll take to gauge your eating habits and dietary preferences. One of this service's unique features is that it offers simple and flexible meal ideas with the necessary groceries to make them. It's somewhere between a meal kit and a grocery delivery service and is great for those looking for breakfast, lunch and dinner inspiration. The online grocery market stocks a good amount of quality, organic and specialty items including meat, seafood, produce, snacks and pantry items, but you won't find as many options as vendors such as Amazon Fresh or FreshDirect. Once the initial suggested list is formulated, you can remove any grocery items and add others based on a credit system. I priced out a full list from Hungryroot and compared it to an average grocery store. By my calculations, Hungryroot is about 8% to 10% more expensive. The interface and ordering platform are both intuitive and even fun to use. What we like Creative and simple recipe suggestions

Unique and interesting groceries

Fun and easy interface What we don't like A bit more expensive than some other services

Overall grocery selection is limited

Requires a subscription Coverage area: Most ZIP codes in the continental US and Washington DC. Fees and pricing: Hungryroot plans start at $65 a week for meals that net about six servings. The cost per serving gets significantly cheaper if you order more food. Plans under $70 are charged another $7 per delivery. Plans over $70 receive free shipping. You can pause or cancel without penalty at any time. Minimum order: $65

Misfits Market Misfits Market is another small grocery delivery service with great organic food options. Despite having a smaller overall selection than some larger operations, you'll find just about everything you'd need. Misfits Market began as a discount produce delivery service for odd-looking or misshapen fruits and veggies but has since expanded to carry fresh seafood, meats, eggs, milk, snacks, paper goods and pantry staples. Misfits Market is a subscription service, but you can skip weeks or cancel without penalty. It'll build you a cart to start each week based on seasonal produce and your past orders, but you're not beholden to any items and can swap out for the groceries you want. If you don't edit your cart each week, Misfits will continue to send the same or similar groceries and charge your card accordingly. Misfits Market claims to be a cheaper option than the average grocery store. I found the prices to be competitive with other retailers and not significantly lower. But there are also special sales on items throughout the various categories. Organic fruits and vegetables were the noticeable categories where Misfits Market had a distinct price advantage over local markets and other online delivery services. What we like Quality fresh, organic and shelf-stable groceries

Fair prices on most items What we don't like Smaller selection of groceries items than other services

Deliveries online on Wednesdays and Fridays

Requires a subscription and minimum weekly order Coverage area: Most ZIP codes in the continental US. Fees and pricing: Subscriptions start at $35 per week and can be paused or canceled anytime. There's an added $6 delivery charge per order. Minimum order: $35

Read more: How Much More Expensive Is It to Buy Organic? We Do the Math

Boxed.com Boxed.com doesn't have the best selection of fresh produce, seafood or meats but this is a great online retailer for stocking up on dry goods, paper products and pantry items. Boxed sells items mostly in bulk so you'll enjoy some pretty significant savings over single-item shopping. Think of it as a Costco or Sam's Club but without the trip to the store. Almost everything on Boxed is sold in large quantities including cleaning supplies, beauty and wellness products, paper towels, snacks, canned food, beverages and even some meat and fish. What we like Great for buying bulk items

Low prices on par with Costco and Walmart What we don't like Not as good for buying fresh produce and meats

$7 shipping Coverage area: Most ZIP codes in the continental US Fees and pricing: Shipping is free for orders over $49 and $7 for orders under that amount. You can also upgrade to Boxed Up for $49 per year and get free shipping on unlimited over $20. Minimum order: $20

Read more: Is Costco Really Cheaper Than a Grocery Store? We Do the Math

How we test grocery delivery services

To test each grocery delivery service, we placed an order from each with various, typical groceries including produce and meats (when available), dry goods, snacks and paper products. We noted how intuitive each ordering platform was and how good the selection was for various categories.

David Watsky/CNET

We also took notice of delivery options since some grocery services allow for same-day and next-day delivery while others require you to schedule in advance. When the boxes of groceries arrived, we noted how well the items were packed, if everything was included and how fresh -- or not fresh -- the meats, produce, cheese and other perishable items looked.

Grocery delivery service FAQs

What are the advantages of buying groceries online? The most obvious perks to buying your groceries online are the convenience of not driving to the store, wandering through aisles and waiting in checkout lines. Another bonus for shopping online is the ability to compare prices easily. If you see a box of Cheerios for $5, you can quickly compare that price to other stores and decide if it's a food price. And before placing your order, you can see the total tab, which is a luxury that in-person shopping doesn't afford. Shopping for groceries online also allows you to carefully read the nutritional information and search for any ingredients that may be unfamiliar or read reviews of a product you may not be familiar with. Online grocery services often have reviews of products to help you decide on the best stuff.

Are grocery delivery services cheaper than buying in the store? This all depends on which grocery delivery service you purchase from. We did some calculations and buying groceries online is very similar in price to buying in person from midpriced supermarket. If you shop using one of the discount or bulk retailers such as Boxed.com, you're probably getting a better deal than you would at the local grocery store.

Is grocery shopping online easy? We found using nearly all of the grocery delivery services we've tested very easy and intuitive. Services such as FreshDirect, Amazon Fresh and Boxed.com are as simple as any other online shopping experience where you build a cart, select a delivery day, pay for it and that's it. Other services with live shoppers such as Shipt and Instacart require a bit more attention and time since you have to respond to your shopper in real time when items are out of stock and confirm or deny replacements. Those services also typically require you to be home when the driver arrives, whereas other services do not.

