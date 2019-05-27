Where to buy the Impossible Burger 2.0: Fast-food and chain restaurants

Meatless burgers have never been so popular. The Impossible Burger is winning over vegetarians, vegans and even meat eaters for emulating the texture and taste of a beef burger. It even "bleeds" like a rare or medium-rare burger does.
Read more: Impossible Burger vs Beyond Meat Burger: Which one is better?
Want to get you hands on an Impossible Burger to try it yourself? There are now thousands of independent restaurants that serve it, and you can find the nearest location with the Impossible Burger location finder.
And, in 2019, it's also popping up on more and more chain restaurant menus, too. The list below is not exhaustive of all restaurants that serve it, and we'll update it as makes its debut at new chains.
Here are the national and regional chains that serve Impossible Burgers:
- Burger King -- The Impossible Whopper is available at select locations, going nationwide later this year.
- Red Robin -- This Impossible Cheeseburger is served at most locations.
- White Castle -- You can get White Castle's signature sliders with Impossible patties.
- Umami Burger -- There are four different burgers -- an original burger, a classic cheeseburger, a BBQ burger and Umani's signature truffle burger -- at select locations.
- Qdoba -- Available as ground "beef" seasoned with tomatoes, garlic, smoked chilies, paprika and diced red onions.
- Dave and Busters -- You can swap an Impossible patty in any of the burgers on the menu.
- Fatburger -- On the menu as a classic burger at all US locations.
- Hard Rock Cafe -- On the menu as a cheeseburger with onion rings, at most US locations.
- Topgolf -- You can swap an Impossible patty in any of the burgers on the menu.
- Cheesecake Factory -- On the menu as a classic burger available at select locations.
- Applebee's -- Only available at select locations in New York City and New York State.
- Little Caesars Pizza -- the Impossible Supreme Pizza features meatless sausage from Impossible Foods.
Pixel 3A, the cheap phone Google's needed: No water resistance and no wireless charging, but Google packs the Pixel 3A with the features that matter.
Google Nest Hub Max: A higher-end smart display for Google Assistant joins the Nest family, adds a camera.
Discuss: Where to buy the Impossible Burger 2.0: Fast-food and chain restaurants
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.