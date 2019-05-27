Where to buy the Impossible Burger 2.0: Fast-food and chain restaurants

Umami Burger

Meatless burgers have never been so popular. The Impossible Burger is winning over vegetarians, vegans and even meat eaters for emulating the texture and taste of a beef burger. It even "bleeds" like a rare or medium-rare burger does.

Want to get you hands on an Impossible Burger to try it yourself? There are now thousands of independent restaurants that serve it, and you can find the nearest location with the Impossible Burger location finder.

And, in 2019, it's also popping up on more and more chain restaurant menus, too. The list below is not exhaustive of all restaurants that serve it, and we'll update it as makes its debut at new chains.

Here are the national and regional chains that serve Impossible Burgers: