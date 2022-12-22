7 Best Probiotics

Feeling bloated lately? Or, perhaps, having digestive issues or cramping? If you answered yes, you probably need to pay attention to your gut health. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, around 70 million people have a digestive disorder.

Probiotics can help with irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, as well as gastrointestinal issues, eczema, yeast infections and lactose intolerance.

Here is what you need to know.

What is a probiotic?

Probiotics are live, good bacteria and yeast found naturally in our bodies. These good strains of bacteria help eliminate the bad strains of bacteria and yeast in our bodies, restoring the correct balance. Some people turn to probiotic supplements to help maintain this healthy balance.

Depending on the strain and potency, each probiotic supplement is labeled with a colony-forming unit, determining the number of bacteria colonies. The higher the number, it is suggested, the higher the chance of the probiotic taking. However, this doesn't necessarily improve its efficiency.

Probiotics are also found naturally in foods like:

Yogurt



Kombucha



Kimchi



Pickles



Sauerkraut



Sourdough bread



Some cheeses



Not everyone needs a probiotic. If you are already obtaining probiotics naturally in your diet and are not experiencing any gut health issues, chances are you don't need a supplement. If you suspect you are experiencing gut issues, talk to your doctor or primary care physician before beginning any probiotic or supplement.

Not all probiotics are created equal, and not all probiotics will work for you. It is important to find a product that caters to your unique needs.

We reviewed a number of probiotics, along with their prices, ingredients and consumer reviews. Here are our picks for the best probiotics.

Amazon Dosage: 1 capsule, daily CFU: 12 billion Strain: Lactobacillus rhamnosus Culturelle probiotics are for anyone over 12 years old looking to boost their gut health. The capsules contain one of the most researched strains of bacteria -- Lactobacillus rhamnosus -- to aid in healthy digestion and bacteria balance. Culturelle probiotics are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, sugar-free, vegetarian and vegan. Each package contains 60 capsules -- two months worth of probiotics. It is important to note that these probiotics are not delayed-release, meaning that the capsules will be absorbed right away in the stomach and not in the small intestine. It doesn't specify whether you should take the capsule with a meal. Store these capsules in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Pros of Culturelle: Vegetarian and vegan



No refrigeration needed

Cons of Culturelle: The most expensive on this list



Not delayed-release

You're receiving price alerts for Culturelle Pro Strength Daily Probiotics

Amazon Dosage: 1 tablet, daily CFU: 100 million Strain: Lactobacillus acidophilus Nature's Bounty has been a popular contender in the vitamin and supplement market since 1971. Found in most grocery and consumer stores like Target and Walgreens, Nature's Bounty is especially accessible and affordable. Its probiotic supplements contain a very popular strain of bacteria -- Lactobacillus acidophilus, which has shown to help conditions such as bloating, cramps and eczema. The tablets are free of artificial color, flavor, sweeteners, sugar, starch, milk, lactose, soy, gluten, fish and sodium. This probiotic is suitable for vegetarians. One bottle contains 120 tablets. Take these probiotics daily with or without a meal. Pros of Nature's Bounty: 120 tablets, four months worth



A good first probiotic to try

Cons of Nature's Bounty: Lowest CFU count on this list



Only one strain, could be less effective than probiotics with multiple strains

You're receiving price alerts for Nature's Bounty Daily Probiotic

Amazon Dosage: 1 capsule, daily CFU: 60 billion Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Bifidobacterium longum, Bifidobacterium breve and Lactobacillus bulgaricus Physician's Choice probiotics is one of the more popular on this list. With almost 110,000 reviews on Amazon, it is one of Amazon's best-selling probiotics. The capsules contain five probiotic strains and five prebiotic strains. In addition, the supplements are delayed-release and will be absorbed in the small intestine. The probiotics contain non-GMO ingredients without any presence of soy, gluten, milk, egg, wheat, peanuts, shellfish or preservatives. The prebiotic blend is all organic, including 50 mg of Jerusalem artichoke root, 50 mg of acacia senegal and 50 mg of chicory root. One bottle contains 60 capsules, enough for two months. It doesn't specify whether or not you should take it with a meal. Pros of Physician's Choice: Contains 10 strains



A blend of probiotics and prebiotics

Cons of Physician's Choice: Just as expensive as Culturelle



Limited research into artichoke root, chicory root and acacia senegal as prebiotics



Amazon Dosage: 1 capsule, daily CFU: 50 billion Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus gasseri, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus brevis, Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactobacillus fermentum, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Bifidobacterium breve, Lactobacillus infantis and Bifidobacterium longum Garden of Life offers a probiotic formulated for men's digestive and immune systems. With an impressive 15 strains, the capsules are also non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and vegetarian. The Once Daily Men's supplements are designed to aid in colon health and reduce bloating, cramping and gas. In addition to the probiotic cultures, each capsule contains 407 mg of a prebiotic fiber blend, including organic potato and organic acacia fiber. One bottle contains 30 capsules. Take these daily probiotics with or without a meal. Not suitable for children. Pros of Garden of Life: No refrigeration required



Contains 15 strains

Cons of Garden of Life: Not verified vegan



Only a month's worth of capsules

Amazon Dosage: 1 capsule, daily CFU: 50 billion Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Lactobacillus brevis, Lactobacillus reuteri, Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactobacillus fermentum, Lactobacillus gasseri, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Bifidobacterium breve, Lactobacillus infantis and Bifidobacterium longum Garden of Life also offers a probiotic formulated for women's digestion, immune system and vaginal health. With an impressive 16 strains (one more than the men's), the capsules are non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and vegetarian. These probiotics especially cater to vaginal health with the added Lactobacillus reuteri and Lactobacillus fermentum strains, both clinically studied for vaginal health. In addition to the probiotic strains, there is also an added prebiotic fiber blend. The 377 mg of added fiber include organic potato and organic acacia fiber. One bottle contains 30 capsules. Take these daily probiotics with or without a meal. Not suitable for children. Pros of Garden of Life: No refrigeration required



Contains 16 strains

Cons of Garden of Life: Not verified vegan



Only a month's worth of capsules



Amazon Dosage: 1 capsule, daily CFU: 2 billion Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium animalis TruBiotics contains two of the most popular and studied strains – Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium animalis -- both used to help the digestive tract and improve the body's fight against infections. The capsules do not contain gluten, soy or animal-based gelatin; however, they do contain dairy. TruBiotics claim that their probiotics support up to 70% of your immune system found in your digestive tract. In addition to immune health, both strains have been found to help maintain healthy digestive balance. One bottle contains 60 capsules. It doesn't specify whether you should take it with a meal. Pros of TruBiotics: Does not contain gluten, soy or animal-based gelatin



Aids in both digestive and immune systems

Cons of TruBiotics: Contains milk, not vegan



Contains nine added ingredients besides the probiotic and prebiotic

You're receiving price alerts for TruBiotics Daily Probiotic

Amazon Dosage: 1 capsule, daily CFU: 15 billion Strains: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Bifidobacterium lactis In order to maintain a healthy pH and a balanced vaginal flora, some women turn to probiotics. The two strains present in this probiotic -- Lactobacillus acidophilus and Lactobacillus rhamnosus -- have been shown to support this healthy balance for women. These non-GMO probiotics do not contain milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, gluten, coloring or preservatives. Florajen probiotics need to be refrigerated in order to maintain the right potency. If you buy these supplements online, they will be shipped to your door packed in styrofoam and an ice pack. Immediately transfer to a refrigerator. One bottle contains 30 capsules. It doesn't specify whether you should take it with a meal. Pros of Florajen: Stimulates healthy pH



Dairy, gluten, yeast, sugar and nut free

Cons of Florajen: Refrigeration required



Only one month's worth of capsules

You're receiving price alerts for Florajen Women

Probiotics FAQ

Do probiotics help heal your gut? Yes. Probiotics are used to restore the balance of good bacteria in your gut. Everyone's gut has a microbiome with over 200 kinds of bacteria, strains of fungi and viruses. Your gut heath has been linked to many diseases such as autoimmune disorders, gastrointestinal problems and even cancer. Studies have shown that probiotics and prebiotics can help aid gut health though it may not cure or completely heal it. You should also monitor stress levels, water intake and your sleep.

Should you take probiotics every day? The World Gastroenterology Organization has deemed it safe for healthy adults to take a daily probiotic. Always read the recommendations on the back of the bottle. Speak with your doctor or primary care physician before starting any probiotic or supplement.

When is the best time to take probiotics? The best time to take your probiotic depends on the strain. One study concluded that the Saccharomyces boulardii strain could be taken with or without a meal, but the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains survived best 30 minutes before a meal. Most probiotics on this list contain both Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains, so it is advised to take them 30 minutes before a meal. However, research is limited. Consult your probiotics' manufacturer recommendations.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.