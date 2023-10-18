What's the best internet provider in Indiana?
AT&T, the largest fiber internet provider in Indiana, is the best ISP in the Hoosier State due in part to its selection of fast speeds, free equipment, unlimited data and high customer satisfaction. Frontier Fiber is another decent choice for fiber internet in Indiana and, along with AT&T Fiber, offers the fastest internet in the state with download speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second.
Xfinity is the largest cable internet provider in Indiana and has the cheapest plan starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps, but be aware that renting a router will add $13 to your bill. Spectrum, though less widely available and priced slightly higher than Xfinity, is our top choice for cable internet in Indiana due to its simple plan selection and service terms.
In areas where fiber or cable internet service is unavailable (or if you’re interested in other potential choices), look to fixed wireless internet from providers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, Mercury Broadband and Watch Communications. Available speeds and pricing will vary by provider, but fixed wireless is becoming a popular home internet option in rural areas.
Best internet providers in Indiana for 2023
AT&T Fiber
AT&T Fiber already has an advantage over many Indiana ISPs thanks to its 100% fiber network. Other perks like free equipment and unlimited data help bolster its spot at the top, as well as its high customer satisfaction and the frequent signup bonuses such as gift cards and contract buyout offers.
Spectrum
Spectrum likes to keep things simple with unlimited data, no contracts and a low router rental fee ($5) for all plans. It’s not the cheapest provider, but the fast speeds and price transparency are well worth the cost.
Xfinity
Xfinity has the best wired coverage of any Indiana ISP and some of the lowest introductory pricing. Plans start at just $20 per month, but you may have to sign a 12- or 24-month contract to get the lowest pricing on select plans.
Frontier Fiber
If Frontier Fiber had better coverage throughout Indiana, it may have been my pick for the best internet provider overall. It has similar perks to AT&T Fiber -- unlimited data, free equipment, no set price increases -- and better pricing, especially on multigigabit speed tiers.
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Wireless internet doesn’t yet have the same speed potential and reliability as wired technologies like cable and fiber. Still, it could be a practical, low-cost alternative to traditional internet services, particularly if Verizon 5G Home Internet is available.
Indiana internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range (Mbps)
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T
|DSL, fiber
|$55-$250
|10-100 DSL, 300-5,000 fiber
|None
|1.5TB for plans under 100Mbps
|None
|7.4
|Frontier
|DSL, fiber
|$65 DSL, $50-$155 fiber
|Varies DSL, 500-5,000 fiber
|None
|None
|None
|6.3
|HughesNet
|Satellite
|$50-$150
|15-50
|$15 monthly or $450 purchase fee
|Varies, 15-100GB
|2 years
|5.7
|Mediacom
|Cable
|$25-$60
|100-1,000
|$13 (optional)
|350-3,000GB
|None
|6.4
|Mercury Broadband
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$99
|50-150
|Mesh Wi-Fi $10 (optional)
|None
|1 year (optional)
|N/A
|Metronet
|Fiber
|$30-$70
|100-1,000
|None
|None
|None
|6.9
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$30-$90
|100-1,000
|$5 (optional)
|None
|None
|7.2
|Starlink
|Low orbit satellite
|$90-$120
|20-220
|$599 purchase fee
|None
|None
|N/A
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)
|50-1,000
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|Viasat
|Satellite
|$70-$300
|12-100
|$13 monthly or $299 purchase fee
|Varies, 40-300GB
|2 years
|6.1
|Watch Communications
|Fiber, fixed wireless
|$60-$140
|10-400
|$8
|None
|None
|N/A
|Xfinity
|Cable
|$20-$85
|75-1,200
|$13 (optional)
|1.25TB or unlimited
|1-2 years or none
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
Rural internet options in Indiana
Approximately 87% of Indiana residences have fiber-optic lines and/or coaxial cables for home internet access. That’s higher than neighboring states Kentucky and Michigan, but it still means thousands of Indiana households must rely on DSL or wireless services to connect. Here’s a look at the top options.
- AT&T Internet: While not nearly as fast as AT&T Fiber, AT&T Internet, a copper-based (DSL) service, can still be a decent value. You'll get the fastest speeds available at your address, likely between 10 and 100Mbps, for the standard rate of $55 monthly. There are no equipment fees or contracts, but the service does come with a 1.5TB monthly data cap.
- Frontier Internet: Similar story here. Frontier Internet isn't nearly as fast as the fiber side of the business, so the overall value depends on what speeds you can get. Unfortunately, Frontier doesn't advertise what those speeds may be, so who knows what you'll get until you sign up for the $65-per-month service.
- Mediacom: With plans starting at $25 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps, Mediacom is one of the cheaper internet providers in Indiana. Serviceability is limited to the northern part of the state between Fort Wayne and South Bend, though those just south of Fort Wayne and parts of Bloomington may also be serviceable.
- Metronet: Possibly your best shot at fiber internet in suburban or rural areas, Metronet is available in Lafayette and the Indianapolis suburbs of Fisher, Noblesville and Greenwood, as well as smaller cities in Indiana such as New Castle, Crawfordsville, Seymour, Kokomo and Wabash, among others. Pricing ranges from $30 to $70 per month for speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps.
- T-Mobile Home Internet: Boasting the best non-satellite coverage of any Indiana ISP, T-Mobile Home Internet covers nearly 70% of Indiana households. The provider's single plan advertises max speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps starting at $50 per month, though qualifying Magenta Max customers can sign up for just $30 per month. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.
- Watch Communications: Regional fixed wireless provider Watch Communications offers the fastest speeds of any rural ISP in Indiana and serves much of the state's northeast corner. Service isn't cheap, starting at $60 to $140 per month plus an unavoidable $8 equipment rental fee, but it is still a step above satellite regarding speed and latency.
- Satellite internet: Satellite internet is always an option, provided you have a clear view of the southern sky on your property. Popular satellite providers include HughesNet and Viasat, though Starlink is making a name for itself with faster speed potential, more data and lower latency than either of the longstanding satellite providers can offer. Regardless of the provider, it will be one of the most expensive connections, considering cost per Mbps. That is, what you pay for the speeds you get.
Indiana internet options by city
It’s hard to cover the internet options of an entire state like Indiana while giving individual cities the in-depth attention they deserve. That’s why we’ve also put together lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Indiana. If you don’t find your hometown below, check back later. We’re working to add more every day.
Cheap internet providers in Indiana
The cost of internet in Indiana will vary depending on the available providers in your area and the plan you choose. More than half of Indiana households are serviceable for Xfinity and thus can sign up for Xfinity Connect -- the cheapest plan in the state at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps (assuming the plan is available in all service areas).
Other Indiana ISPs, such as Spectrum, AT&T Fiber and Frontier Fiber, have higher pricing on their cheapest plans but deliver significantly faster speeds and have lower equipment costs.
Cheapest internet plans in Indiana
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed (Mbps)
|Monthly equipment fee
|Xfinity Connect
|$20
|75
|$13 (optional)
|Mediacom Internet 100
|$25
|100
|$13 (optional)
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$30 (with mobile discount)
|72-245
|None
|Metronet 100
|$30
|100
|None, $12 tech service fee
|Spectrum Internet
|$30
|100
|$5 (optional)
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$35 (with mobile discount)
|50-300
|None
|Frontier Fiber 500
|$50 (with autopay)
|500
|None
|AT&T Fiber 300
|$55
|300
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Indiana
The best internet deals and the top promotions in Indiana depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Indiana internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Frontier Fiber and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
How fast is Indiana broadband?
Recent Ookla speed test data placed Indiana 28th fastest among US states with average median download speeds of 188Mbps. That’s a bit lower than the national average (213Mbps) and neighboring states Ohio (208Mbps) and Kentucky (201Mbps).
The speed tests show Spectrum has the fastest average median download speeds at around 249Mbps. That’s plenty of speed for most households and internet activity, but if you prefer faster-than-average speeds, check out the fastest internet plans in Indiana listed below.
Fastest internet plans in Indiana
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed (Mbps)
|Max upload speed (Mbps)
|Data cap
|Connection type
|Frontier Fiber 5 Gig
|$155
|5,000
|5,000
|None
|Fiber
|AT&T Fiber 5000
|$250
|5,000
|5,000
|None
|Fiber
|Xfinity Gigabit Pro
|$85
|1,200
|35
|1.25TB, unlimited available
|Cable
|Metronet 1Gbps
|$60
|1,000
|1,000
|None
|Fiber
|Mediacom 1 Gig
|$60
|1,000
|50
|3,000GB
|Cable
|Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
|$70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|85-1,000
|50-75
|None
|Fixed wireless
|Spectrum Internet Gig
|$90
|1,000
|35
|None
|Cable
|Watch 400
|$140
|400
|40
|None
|Fixed wireless
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Indiana
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
What’s the final word on internet providers in Indiana?
Fiber internet service from Indiana internet providers such as Metronet, Frontier Fiber or AT&T Fiber -- our pick for best Indiana ISP overall -- will often be your best bet for speed and value in the Hoosier State. It’s also the fastest internet service type, as AT&T and Frontier offer internet plans with max speeds of 5,000Mbps.
Fiber availability is limited, however, which is where cable internet providers like Mediacom, Spectrum and Xfinity come in. Spectrum is our pick for the best cable ISP in Indiana, but Xfinity is the largest cable provider in Indiana, serving over half the state’s households. It’s also the cheapest provider, with plans starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps.
In Indiana’s rural areas where fiber or cable connections are unavailable, DSL service from AT&T or Frontier may be a suitable option. However, fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile is likely to be the better choice.
