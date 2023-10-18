Best Internet Providers in Indiana

What's the best internet provider in Indiana?

AT&T, the largest fiber internet provider in Indiana, is the best ISP in the Hoosier State due in part to its selection of fast speeds, free equipment, unlimited data and high customer satisfaction. Frontier Fiber is another decent choice for fiber internet in Indiana and, along with AT&T Fiber, offers the fastest internet in the state with download speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second.

Xfinity is the largest cable internet provider in Indiana and has the cheapest plan starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps, but be aware that renting a router will add $13 to your bill. Spectrum, though less widely available and priced slightly higher than Xfinity, is our top choice for cable internet in Indiana due to its simple plan selection and service terms.

In areas where fiber or cable internet service is unavailable (or if you’re interested in other potential choices), look to fixed wireless internet from providers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, Mercury Broadband and Watch Communications. Available speeds and pricing will vary by provider, but fixed wireless is becoming a popular home internet option in rural areas.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Indiana across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Indiana. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet providers in Indiana for 2023

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Indiana AT&T Fiber already has an advantage over many Indiana ISPs thanks to its 100% fiber network. Other perks like free equipment and unlimited data help bolster its spot at the top, as well as its high customer satisfaction and the frequent signup bonuses such as gift cards and contract buyout offers. Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability AT&T Fiber is available in many of Indiana’s larger cities, including Indianapolis, Evansville, South Bend, Fishers, Bloomington, Gary and Columbus. AT&T Fiber isn't available in Fort Wayne or Lafayette. Plans and pricing Speed tiers of 300Mbps, 500Mbps and 1,000Mbps (1 gigabit per second, or 1Gbps) are available in all AT&T Fiber service areas starting at $55, $65 and $80 per month, respectively. Select areas may also have the option of two multi-gig plans: 2Gbps starting at $150 per month and 5Gbps starting at $250. There's no set price increase after 12 months with any AT&T Fiber plan. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with AT&T Fiber. Show more details

Spectrum Best cable internet in Indiana Spectrum likes to keep things simple with unlimited data, no contracts and a low router rental fee ($5) for all plans. It's not the cheapest provider, but the fast speeds and price transparency are well worth the cost. Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum is the primary cable provider in the Indianapolis area. Service can also be found in Evansville, Terre Haute, Marion, Jasper and other cities and suburbs across Indiana. Plans and pricing Plans typically range from 300 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $50 to $90 per month, with a 500Mbps speed tier in between. Select areas may see a cheaper plan ($30 per month for up to 100Mbps), or speeds may start at 500Mbps instead of 300Mbps. Rates are set to increase by $30 monthly on most plans after 12 months of service. While Spectrum’s speed tiers look similar to AT&T Fiber’s, it’s worth noting that cable internet connections like that of Spectrum often can't come close to matching a fiber provider’s upload speeds. For example, you get max upload speeds of 300Mbps with AT&T Fiber’s slowest plan, but Spectrum’s fastest plan (download speeds up to 1,000Mbps) offers max upload speeds of only 35Mbps. Fees and service details Spectrum includes your modem at no extra charge, but a router is needed for Wi-Fi. Customers can rent a router from Spectrum for $5 per month or supply their own. There are no data caps or contracts with any Spectrum plan. Show more details

Xfinity Best cheap internet in Indiana Xfinity has the best wired coverage of any Indiana ISP and some of the lowest introductory pricing. Plans start at just $20 per month, but you may have to sign a 12- or 24-month contract to get the lowest pricing on select plans. Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability More than half of Indiana households are serviceable for Xfinity, according to the FCC. Coverage includes parts of Indianapolis, but surrounding suburbs will see the greatest serviceability along with much of Fort Wayne, Gary, South Bend, Columbus and Bloomington. Plans and pricing Xfinity plans and pricing can vary from region to region, but most customers will have six plans to choose from with speeds of 75 to 1,200Mbps starting at $20 to $85 per month. All plans have a set price increase after 12 or 24 months. The increase will vary by plan and location but may range from $10 to $37 or higher. Fees and service details As mentioned above, a contract may be required to qualify for the lowest pricing but isn't required, depending on the plan. Equipment fees and data caps can also be plan-dependent. Some plans may include equipment at no extra cost (a $13 monthly value if you rent equipment), and some may include unlimited data. Otherwise, a 1.25TB data cap and fees for going over may apply. Show more details

Frontier Fiber Best multigig internet in Indiana If Frontier Fiber had better coverage throughout Indiana, it may have been my pick for the best internet provider overall. It has similar perks to AT&T Fiber -- unlimited data, free equipment, no set price increases -- and better pricing, especially on multigigabit speed tiers. Product details Price range $40 - $155 per month Speed range 500 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, no equipment fee Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Availability Coverage is best in Fort Wayne, Goshen, Terre Haute, Angola and Richmond. Select areas east of Gary, including Lake Station, Chesterton and South Haven, may also be serviceable. Plans and pricing Frontier Fiber plans range from an impressive 500Mbps starting at $50 (with autopay) to 5Gbps starting at $155 per month. That’s nearly $100 less monthly for 5Gbps service than you’d pay with AT&T Fiber. The provider’s 2Gbps plan is also competitively priced at just $100 per month. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts required with Frontier Fiber. However, electing to receive special bonus offers, such as a gift card or free streaming services, may require signing a one-year contract. Show more details

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Indiana Wireless internet doesn't yet have the same speed potential and reliability as wired technologies like cable and fiber. Still, it could be a practical, low-cost alternative to traditional internet services, particularly if Verizon 5G Home Internet is available. Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Verizon’s mobile service spans much of Indiana, but the provider’s Ultra Wideband network -- where you’ll find the best home connectivity -- is mostly available in and around Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Gary. Keep in mind that 5G home internet may not be available even if you can get 5G on your phone. Plans and pricing Two plans, Home and Home Plus, are available in most service areas. Home offers speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps starting at $50 per month, while Home Plus features a speed range of 85 to 1,000Mbps starting at $70 per month. For a limited time, qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get $15 off the monthly rate of the Home plan or $25 off Home Plus. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with Verizon 5G Home Internet. Show more details

Indiana internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range (Mbps) Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55-$250 10-100 DSL, 300-5,000 fiber None 1.5TB for plans under 100Mbps None 7.4 Frontier DSL, fiber $65 DSL, $50-$155 fiber Varies DSL, 500-5,000 fiber None None None 6.3 HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50 $15 monthly or $450 purchase fee Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 Mediacom Cable $25-$60 100-1,000 $13 (optional) 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Mercury Broadband Fixed wireless $50-$99 50-150 Mesh Wi-Fi $10 (optional) None 1 year (optional) N/A Metronet Fiber $30-$70 100-1,000 None None None 6.9 Spectrum Cable $30-$90 100-1,000 $5 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220 $599 purchase fee None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245 None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000 None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100 $13 monthly or $299 purchase fee Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Watch Communications Fiber, fixed wireless $60-$140 10-400 $8 None None N/A Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200 $13 (optional) 1.25TB or unlimited 1-2 years or none 7 Show more (9 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Rural internet options in Indiana

Approximately 87% of Indiana residences have fiber-optic lines and/or coaxial cables for home internet access. That’s higher than neighboring states Kentucky and Michigan, but it still means thousands of Indiana households must rely on DSL or wireless services to connect. Here’s a look at the top options.

AT&T Internet : While not nearly as fast as AT&T Fiber, AT&T Internet, a copper-based (DSL) service, can still be a decent value. You'll get the fastest speeds available at your address, likely between 10 and 100Mbps, for the standard rate of $55 monthly. There are no equipment fees or contracts, but the service does come with a 1.5TB monthly data cap.

While not nearly as fast as AT&T Fiber, AT&T Internet, a copper-based (DSL) service, can still be a decent value. You'll get the fastest speeds available at your address, likely between 10 and 100Mbps, for the standard rate of $55 monthly. There are no equipment fees or contracts, but the service does come with a 1.5TB monthly data cap. Frontier Internet : Similar story here. Frontier Internet isn't nearly as fast as the fiber side of the business, so the overall value depends on what speeds you can get. Unfortunately, Frontier doesn't advertise what those speeds may be, so who knows what you'll get until you sign up for the $65-per-month service.

Similar story here. Frontier Internet isn't nearly as fast as the fiber side of the business, so the overall value depends on what speeds you can get. Unfortunately, Frontier doesn't advertise what those speeds may be, so who knows what you'll get until you sign up for the $65-per-month service. Mediacom : With plans starting at $25 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps, Mediacom is one of the cheaper internet providers in Indiana. Serviceability is limited to the northern part of the state between Fort Wayne and South Bend, though those just south of Fort Wayne and parts of Bloomington may also be serviceable.

With plans starting at $25 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps, Mediacom is one of the cheaper internet providers in Indiana. Serviceability is limited to the northern part of the state between Fort Wayne and South Bend, though those just south of Fort Wayne and parts of Bloomington may also be serviceable. Metronet : Possibly your best shot at fiber internet in suburban or rural areas, Metronet is available in Lafayette and the Indianapolis suburbs of Fisher, Noblesville and Greenwood, as well as smaller cities in Indiana such as New Castle, Crawfordsville, Seymour, Kokomo and Wabash, among others. Pricing ranges from $30 to $70 per month for speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps.

Possibly your best shot at fiber internet in suburban or rural areas, Metronet is available in Lafayette and the Indianapolis suburbs of Fisher, Noblesville and Greenwood, as well as smaller cities in Indiana such as New Castle, Crawfordsville, Seymour, Kokomo and Wabash, among others. Pricing ranges from $30 to $70 per month for speeds of 100 to 1,000Mbps. T-Mobile Home Internet : Boasting the best non-satellite coverage of any Indiana ISP, T-Mobile Home Internet covers nearly 70% of Indiana households. The provider's single plan advertises max speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps starting at $50 per month, though qualifying Magenta Max customers can sign up for just $30 per month. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

Boasting the best non-satellite coverage of any Indiana ISP, T-Mobile Home Internet covers nearly 70% of Indiana households. The provider's single plan advertises max speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps starting at $50 per month, though qualifying Magenta Max customers can sign up for just $30 per month. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Watch Communications : Regional fixed wireless provider Watch Communications offers the fastest speeds of any rural ISP in Indiana and serves much of the state's northeast corner. Service isn't cheap, starting at $60 to $140 per month plus an unavoidable $8 equipment rental fee, but it is still a step above satellite regarding speed and latency.

: Regional fixed wireless provider Watch Communications offers the fastest speeds of any rural ISP in Indiana and serves much of the state's northeast corner. Service isn't cheap, starting at $60 to $140 per month plus an unavoidable $8 equipment rental fee, but it is still a step above satellite regarding speed and latency. Satellite internet: Satellite internet is always an option, provided you have a clear view of the southern sky on your property. Popular satellite providers include HughesNet and Viasat, though Starlink is making a name for itself with faster speed potential, more data and lower latency than either of the longstanding satellite providers can offer. Regardless of the provider, it will be one of the most expensive connections, considering cost per Mbps. That is, what you pay for the speeds you get.

Indiana internet options by city

It’s hard to cover the internet options of an entire state like Indiana while giving individual cities the in-depth attention they deserve. That’s why we’ve also put together lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Indiana. If you don’t find your hometown below, check back later. We’re working to add more every day.

Cheap internet providers in Indiana

The cost of internet in Indiana will vary depending on the available providers in your area and the plan you choose. More than half of Indiana households are serviceable for Xfinity and thus can sign up for Xfinity Connect -- the cheapest plan in the state at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps (assuming the plan is available in all service areas).

Other Indiana ISPs, such as Spectrum, AT&T Fiber and Frontier Fiber, have higher pricing on their cheapest plans but deliver significantly faster speeds and have lower equipment costs.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Indiana

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Indiana depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Indiana internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Frontier Fiber and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Indiana broadband?

Recent Ookla speed test data placed Indiana 28th fastest among US states with average median download speeds of 188Mbps. That’s a bit lower than the national average (213Mbps) and neighboring states Ohio (208Mbps) and Kentucky (201Mbps).

The speed tests show Spectrum has the fastest average median download speeds at around 249Mbps. That’s plenty of speed for most households and internet activity, but if you prefer faster-than-average speeds, check out the fastest internet plans in Indiana listed below.

Fastest internet plans in Indiana Plan Starting price Max download speed (Mbps) Max upload speed (Mbps) Data cap Connection type Frontier Fiber 5 Gig $155 5,000 5,000 None Fiber AT&T Fiber 5000 $250 5,000 5,000 None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Pro $85 1,200 35 1.25TB, unlimited available Cable Metronet 1Gbps $60 1,000 1,000 None Fiber Mediacom 1 Gig $60 1,000 50 3,000GB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 85-1,000 50-75 None Fixed wireless Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000 35 None Cable Watch 400 $140 400 40 None Fixed wireless Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Indiana

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Indiana?

Fiber internet service from Indiana internet providers such as Metronet, Frontier Fiber or AT&T Fiber -- our pick for best Indiana ISP overall -- will often be your best bet for speed and value in the Hoosier State. It’s also the fastest internet service type, as AT&T and Frontier offer internet plans with max speeds of 5,000Mbps.

Fiber availability is limited, however, which is where cable internet providers like Mediacom, Spectrum and Xfinity come in. Spectrum is our pick for the best cable ISP in Indiana, but Xfinity is the largest cable provider in Indiana, serving over half the state’s households. It’s also the cheapest provider, with plans starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps.

In Indiana’s rural areas where fiber or cable connections are unavailable, DSL service from AT&T or Frontier may be a suitable option. However, fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile is likely to be the better choice.

Internet providers in Indiana FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Indiana? AT&T Fiber is CNET's pick for Indiana's best internet service provider. The provider's wide fiber coverage across the state, along with the varied, high-speed plan selection, favorable service terms and high customer satisfaction, among other attributes, make AT&T Fiber the best in Indiana.

Is fiber internet available in Indiana? Yes. Nearly 42% of Indiana households are serviceable for fiber internet. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the state and covers much of the Indianapolis area. Frontier Fiber, Metronet and others contribute to the state’s total fiber coverage.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Indiana? Xfinity’s Connect plan is the cheapest in Indiana, starting at $20 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Mediacom is the next cheapest provider, with a plan starting at $25 monthly for speeds up to 100Mbps. Where available, Metronet and Spectrum offer a plan starting at $30 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon’s 5G Home plan are available for those with a qualifying mobile discount for $30 and $35 per month, respectively.