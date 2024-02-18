Best Internet Providers in Terre Haute, Indiana

What is the best internet provider in Terre Haute, Indiana?

Frontier Fiber is the best internet provider in Terre Haute, offering the fastest speeds at some of the lowest prices. It’s the only fiber internet provider widely available in the city, which means it’s the only one that gives you symmetrical upload and download speeds -- critical for online gamers and remote workers.

If you’re looking for the most affordable rates, Sparklight is the cheapest internet provider in Terre Haute. Plans start at just $35 per month, and although the price increases to $65 after 18 months, Sparklight doesn’t tie you to a contract, so you’re free to switch anytime.

Spectrum has the broadest coverage of any internet provider in Terre Haute, with service available at 92% of Terre Haute households, according to Federal Communications Commission data. Like Sparklight, you’ll have to deal with price increases after a year or two, and Spectrum’s are a little more severe.

T-Mobile Home Internet is the best fixed wireless provider in Terre Haute. It doesn’t offer the same top speeds as the cable and fiber providers listed above, but it’s enough for small to mid-sized households. Bundling with a T-Mobile cellphone plan can save $10 to $20 a month.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Terre Haute across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Terre Haute. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Terre Haute, Indiana

4 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best internet provider in Terre Haute, IN Our take - As the only fiber internet provider widely available in Terre Haute, Frontier was an easy choice for our top pick. It offers the fastest speeds in the city and some of the best prices, even once the promotional pricing expires in the second year. Frontier does have a slightly below-average score from the American Customer Satisfaction Index for fiber providers, but that’s still higher than any non-fiber provider. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 536-4810 Check with Frontier Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Compare Check with Frontier Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Cheapest internet in Terre Haute, IN Our take - Sparklight’s cable internet plans start at just $35 per month in Terre Haute, but there’s a catch: The price increases to $65 after 18 months. That’s still not a bad deal for 300Mbps download and 20Mbps upload speed, but it’s worth factoring in. Sparklight also has a higher score (71/100) from the ASCI than the other cable ISP in the area, Spectrum (64/100). Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 383-6134 Check with Sparklight Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Key Info Data caps on every plan

contracts and equipment rental optional Compare Check with Sparklight Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Broadest coverage in Terre Haute, IN Our take - Spectrum is available to 92% of Terre Haute households, according to FCC data. Like Sparklight, it has significantly lower upload speeds than download, which could make things like videoconferencing and online gaming difficult. Spectrum’s price increases are also slightly more severe than Sparklight’s. No matter your plan, your monthly bill will go up by $35 after a year or two. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Terre Haute, IN Our take - If you don’t need a ton of speed, T-Mobile Home Internet is another option worth considering. Wireless internet is a little less reliable than cable and fiber, but most people have been happy with T-Mobile’s service: It has a higher ASCI score than any other non-fiber provider. You can also save $10 to $20 monthly by bundling with a T-Mobile cellphone plan. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Terre Haute internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Fiber Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Joink Fiber $69-$129 300-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Sparklight Cable $35-$65 300-940Mbps $8-$12.50 (optional) None None 6.9 Spectrum Cable $50-$80 300-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Terre Haute? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight Freedom Connect 300 $35 300Mbps $8-$12.50 (optional) Frontier Fiber 500 $45 500Mbps None Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

peeterv / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Terre Haute

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Terre Haute depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Terre Haute internet providers, such as Spectrum, Frontier Fiber and Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Terre Haute Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Frontier Fiber 5 Gig $155 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 2 Gig $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 1 Gig $65 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Sparklight Freedom Connect Gig $65 940Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Terre Haute

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Terre Haute FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Terre Haute? Frontier Fiber is the best internet service provider in Terre Haute. It’s the only fiber provider widely available in the city and has the fastest speeds by a mile.

Is fiber internet available in Terre Haute? Yes, fiber internet is available to 39% of Terre Haute, according to FCC data. This is primarily through Frontier Fiber, but Joink also has some fiber coverage on the city's east side.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Terre Haute? Sparklight is the cheapest internet provider in Terre Haute, with plans starting at $35 per month for 300Mbps download speeds.