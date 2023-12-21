Best Internet Providers in Bloomington, Indiana

What is the best internet provider in Bloomington?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Bloomington, Indiana. The broad fiber coverage, high customer satisfaction and consumer-friendly service terms, such as unlimited data and free equipment rental, make AT&T Fiber the Bloomington area’s premier provider.

Xfinity is another solid choice for home internet in Bloomington and boasts far greater availability than AT&T Fiber, although that coverage comes via a cable internet network. Among Xfinity’s plan selection is a 75 megabits per second speed tier starting at $20 per month, the cheapest internet plan of any major ISP in Bloomington.

Xfinity also offers a decent high-speed internet plan with download speeds up to 1,200Mbps, but AT&T Fiber holds the title as the fastest in Bloomington, thanks to its multigigabit speeds. AT&T Fiber’s fastest plan delivers up to 5,000Mbps at the recently discounted monthly rate of $225 and comes with the benefit of symmetrical upload and download speeds.

Aside from AT&T and Xfinity, fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet and fiber internet from local provider Smithville are worth checking out. Smithville offers a competitively priced gig plan while Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet feature customer-friendly service terms and a potential discount for mobile customers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Bloomington across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Bloomington. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Bloomington

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Bloomington, IN Our take - Fast speeds, stable pricing and favorable service terms, such as unlimited data and free equipment, have helped elevate AT&T Fiber to the top of recent customer satisfaction ratings among nationwide ISPs. The frequent signup bonuses, like gift cards and contract buyout offers, are also nice to have. Read full review . Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cable internet in Bloomington, IN Our take - Xfinity has a small fiber presence in Bloomington, but mostly, it's cable internet through and through. That has advantages, such as high availability -- Xfinity can be accessed by nearly every home in Bloomington -- and fast download speeds, up to 1,200Mbps. Slow upload speeds are a downside to cable internet, and Xfinity plans may come with a one- or two-year contract to get the lowest introductory rate. Read full review . Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Bloomington, IN Our take - Cutting the cord and opting for wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet may come with sacrificing some speed potential, but the low pricing and simple service terms may be worth it. T-Mobile Home Internet offers a single plan with speeds in the 72 to 245Mbps range for $50 per month with no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Read full review . Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Bloomington, Indiana internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None 1.5TB DSL, None fiber None 7.4 Smithville Fiber $75 1,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$80 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB or unlimited Optional 7 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Bloomington

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Bloomington depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Bloomington internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including AT&T Fiber and Smithville, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Bloomington

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Bloomington FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Bloomington, Indiana? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Bloomington for several reasons. It has the largest fiber network in the area, the best plan variety with speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps and a record of high customer satisfaction. The provider also stands out for unlimited data and free equipment rental, including free signup bonuses such as gift cards and contract buyout offers.

Is fiber internet available in Bloomington? Yes. Nearly a third of Bloomington residences are serviceable for fiber-optic internet, according to the FCC. Serviceability is greatest just south of Indiana University at Bloomington, but service can be found in various neighborhoods across Bloomington. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Bloomington, while Smithville and (to a lesser extent) Xfinity also contribute to fiber internet availability in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Bloomington? Xfinity has the cheapest internet plans in Bloomington, with service starting at $20 and $35 per month for download speeds up to 75 and 200Mbps, respectively. Xfinity also has the lowest starting monthly price on gig service in Bloomington at $60 compared to $80 from AT&T and $75 from Smithville.