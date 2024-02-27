Best Internet Providers in Brazil, Indiana

What is the best internet provider in Brazil?

CNET recommends Sparklight as the best internet service provider for most households in Brazil, Indiana. The FCC reports that Sparklight covers 100% of the area, meaning its cheap prices and fast speeds are available to all Brazil addresses. Fiber ISPs Joink and Frontier also serve Brazil and are worth considering if fiber connectivity is what you want for residential broadband.

We've also found the top picks for affordability and speedy bandwidth in Brazil to help make your shopping easier. Sparklight offers the lowest priced plan for residents, costing only $35 per month for download speeds up to 300 megabits per second. If speed is what you need, check out Frontier Fiber. Customers can get symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits for $155 or 2 gigabits for $100 monthly.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Brazil across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Brazil. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Brazil, Indiana, in 2024

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Brazil, IN Our take - Sparklight is Brazil's largest ISP, apart from slower satellite providers like Hughsnet and Viasat. Customers can choose between three plans, all with no data caps or contracts: 300Mbps for $35, 600Mbps for $55 and 940Mbps for $65. Unfortunately, these are just introductory prices; your rates will jump up $20 to $30 after 18 months. Read full review .

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Key Info No data caps

no contracts Compare Check with Sparklight Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless, Fiber Speed range 10 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $130 Joink Best fiber internet provider in Brazil, IN Our take - Joink, a local provider based in Indiana, offers fixed wireless and fiber networks to 77% of households. Prices start at $55 for 10Mbps, but you'll be better off with Joink Fiber 300 for $69 monthly. If you're serviceable for Joink Fiber, you can get symmetrical speeds up to 1,000Mbps with no data caps, contracts or monthly equipment fees.

no contracts

no equipment fees Compare Check with Joink Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Fastest internet provider in Brazil, IN Our take - Frontier Fiber will be your best bet if you're looking for speed in Brazil. Offering speeds ranging from 500Mbps up to 5 gigabits, Frontier Fiber blows the competition out of the water for lightning-fast connectivity. Plus, all plans include unlimited data and equipment for no extra charge. Just ensure you're not getting stuck with Frontier's DSL network instead of its fiber one. Read full review .

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Compare Check with Frontier Show more details Show more details Compare

Brazil internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Communications

Read full review DSL/Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Joink Fixed wireless/Fiber $55-$130 10-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Sparklight Cable $35-$65 300-940Mbps $12.50 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Brazil? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight 300 $35 300Mbps $12.50 (optional) Frontier Fiber 500

Read full review $45 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home

Read full review $50 ($35 for eligible phone customers) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

How to find internet deals and promotions in Brazil

The best internet deals and top promotions in Brazil depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Brazil internet providers, such as Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Yellow Dog Productions/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Brazil Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Frontier Fiber 5 Gig

Read full review $155 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 2 Gig

Read full review $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 1 Gig

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Joink Fiber 1000 $130 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Verizon 5G Home Plus

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Brazil

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Brazil, Indiana, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Brazil? Thanks to its wide availability and low prices, Sparklight is Brazil's best internet provider.

Is fiber internet available in Brazil? Fiber connectivity is available to less than 4% of Brazil residents, with Joink and Frontier Fiber being the two largest fiber providers in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Brazil? Sparklight's 300Mbps plan is the cheapest service offered in Brazil, costing only $35 per month with no data caps or contracts. However, you'll have to pay an additional $12.50 monthly if you rent your equipment through Sparklight.