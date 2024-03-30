Best Internet Providers in South Bend, Indiana

What is the best internet provider in South Bend?

Fast, symmetrical speeds, plus competitive, stable pricing and a record of high customer satisfaction are just a few attributes that make AT&T Fiber the best internet service provider in South Bend, Indiana. As the area’s primary fiber ISP, AT&T Fiber offers plans ranging from 300 to 5,000 megabits per second, the fastest in South Bend. All plans include unlimited data, free equipment rental and no contract requirements -- benefits that aren’t included with every Xfinity plan.

However, Xfinity is still worth considering in South Bend, particularly for those looking for cheap internet. Xfinity’s Connect plan, with speeds up to 150Mbps, is the cheapest in South Bend with a starting monthly price of just $20. Other Xfinity plans are also bargain-priced but set price increases after one or two years, plus a data cap and the possibility of a contract, tarnish the provider’s overall value a bit.

Between AT&T Fiber and Xfinity, South Bend residents are fairly well covered regarding home internet. If you’re eager for other options, fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet, Fourway, Watch Communications and others may be available. Speeds and pricing from each will vary by location, but T-Mobile Home Internet is likely the best option for most South Bend households.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in South Bend across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in South Bend. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in South Bend, Indiana

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in South Bend, IN Our take - Fiber internet is often the best choice for home internet, especially when it comes to the speeds and benefits of AT&T Fiber. While monthly rates are a touch higher than introductory pricing from some providers (such as Xfinity), AT&T Fiber adds value with free equipment rental, unlimited data and no set price increases. Read full review.
Connection: Fiber
Speed range: 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range: $55 - $250 per month
Pros: No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts
equipment included

Xfinity Best cheap internet provider in South Bend, IN Our take - If max download speeds of 150Mbps are enough for your home, you can get broadband service in South Bend from Xfinity starting at just $20 monthly. However, the plan doesn't include equipment, which can add $15 to your monthly bill. Equipment rental is optional, but if you plan to rent, it'd be wise to upgrade to the next speed tier, 300Mbps, which starts at $35 a month but includes equipment at no extra cost. Xfinity also offers a variety of competitively priced plans with speeds up to 1,200Mbps. Read full review.
Connection: Cable
Speed range: 150 - 6,000 Mbps
Price range: $20 - $300 per month
Pros: Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in South Bend, IN Our take - In areas like South Bend, with essentially one cable and fiber internet provider each, fixed wireless is often the only practical alternative for home internet. T-Mobile Home Internet doesn't offer the same speed potential as AT&T Fiber or Xfinity, but the hassle-free service -- no equipment fees, data caps or contracts -- is tempting nonetheless. Read full review.
Connection: Fixed wireless
Speed range: 72 - 245 Mbps
Price range: $60 per month
Pros: No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no contracts
no additional fees

South Bend, Indiana, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$225 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet

Read full review DSL $55 10-140Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 Fourway Fixed wireless $75-$175 100-400Mbps None None None N/A Mercury Broadband Fixed wireless $50-$99 50-150Mbps Mesh Wi-Fi $10 (optional) None 1 year (optional) N/A T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Watch Communications Fixed wireless $60-$140 10-400Mbps $8 None None N/A Xfinity

Read full review Cable $20-$85 150-1,200Mbps $15 (included with most plans) 1.2TB 1-2 years (optional) 7 Show more (3 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What is the cheapest internet plan in South Bend? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $20 150Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $35 300Mbps $15 (included) Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in South Bend

The best internet deals and the top promotions in South Bend depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

South Bend internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing, streaming add-ons or other incentives for a limited time. Others, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in South Bend, Indiana

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in South Bend, Indiana, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in South Bend? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in South Bend, largely due to its local fiber coverage, fast speeds, straightforward pricing and high customer satisfaction. While not the cheapest internet provider in South Bend (that would be Xfinity), AT&T Fiber adds plenty of value with free equipment rental, unlimited data and no set price increases.

Is fiber internet available in South Bend? Recent FCC data shows that around half of South Bend households are serviceable for fiber-optic internet as of June 2023. Serviceability is greatest just south of Notre Dame and around the South Bend Regional Airport, though fiber internet can be found in random neighborhoods throughout the city. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in South Bend, while Xfinity also has a small fiber presence in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in South Bend? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in South Bend with three plans that meet or beat the lowest starting pricing from AT&T Fiber. Xfinity’s Connect, Connect More and Fast plans start at $20, $35 and $55 monthly for speeds of 150Mbps, 300Mbps and 500Mbps, respectively. AT&T Fiber starts at $55 a month for speeds up to 300Mbps. It is worth noting, however, that select Xfinity plans may come with a $15 fee for renting equipment and a data cap. Additionally, a one- or two-year contract may be required for the lowest Xfinity pricing.