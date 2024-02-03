Best Internet Providers in Lebanon, Indiana

Xfinity Best internet provider in Lebanon
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
Metronet Best fiber internet in Lebanon
Prices from $30 - $115 per Month
Speeds from 100 - 3,000 Mbps
AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Lebanon
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
Updated Feb. 3, 2024 5:00 a.m. PT

Written by  Hallie Seltzer
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. Reviews ethics statement
Hallie Seltzer Associate Writer
Hallie Seltzer is an associate writer with CNET's broadband team, covering ISP reviews, provider comparisons and a little bit of everything related to home internet. She is a recent graduate from Rogers State University in Oklahoma with a degree in strategic communications. In her spare time, Hallie enjoys trying new restaurants, watching scary movies and snuggling with her two kitties.
What is the best internet provider in Lebanon?

CNET's choice for Lebanon's best internet provider is Xfinity, thanks to its low monthly rates and included equipment on most plans. This cable giant also offers the widest coverage in Lebanon -- more than 96% of households can access service through Xfinity, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. We also recommend checking out fiber ISPs like Metronet and AT&T Fiber, which offer symmetrical speeds and blazing-fast service. However, the best provider might come down to what's available at your address. 

If you’re looking for the most affordable broadband in Lebanon, Xfinity Connect costs only $20 per month for download speeds up to 75 megabits per second. For folks wanting speedy home internet, AT&T Fiber blows other providers out of the water with its 5,000Mbps plan, costing $225 monthly.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Lebanon across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Lebanon. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month, a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Lebanon in 2024

3 Internet providers
Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month

Xfinity

Best internet provider in Lebanon

Our take - Xfinity's wide coverage makes it a reliable option for most Lebanon households, but its cheap prices separate it from the rest. This cable provider offers rates as low as $20 per month for 75Mbps and up to $120 for 2,000Mbps. Just watch out for a 1.2TB data cap and a 1-2 year contract on some plans.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
100 - 3,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $115 per month

Metronet

Best fiber internet in Lebanon

Our take - Though you won’t find speeds higher than a gigabit, Metronet’s large presence in Lebanon means that fiber internet is available almost anywhere. Metronet offers only fiber connectivity -- compared to AT&T’s fiber and DSL networks -- so you’re guaranteed symmetrical speeds if you’re serviceable for this ISP.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month

AT&T Fiber

Fastest internet in Lebanon

Our take - If you’re looking for the speediest broadband in Lebanon, AT&T Fiber might be the perfect fit. Offering speeds up to 5,000Mbps, AT&T Fiber also comes with no data caps or equipment fees, and you won’t have to worry about signing a contract or seeing your monthly rates increase.

Lebanon internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
AT&T Home Internet DSL hybrid$55 10-100MbpsNone1.5TBNone7.4
AT&T Fiber Fiber$55-$225300-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
ILines Fixed wireless/fiber$40-$505-10Mbps$40 one-time fee (optional)NoneNoneN/A
Metronet Fiber$30-$60100-1,000MbpsNoneNone1 year6.9
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Xfinity Cable$20-$10075-2,000Mbps$15 (optional)1.2TB on some plans1-2 years on some plans7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Lebanon?

Provider Starting monthly priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps$15 (optional)
Metronet 100Mbps $30 100MbpsNone
Xfinity Connect More $35 200MbpsNone
ILines Standard $40 5MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)300MbpsNone
AT&T Home Internet $55 100MbpsNone
AT&T Fiber $55 300MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)245MbpsNone
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Lebanon

The best internet deals and top promotions in Lebanon depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Lebanon internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as AT&T and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals

Fastest internet plans in Lebanon

Provider Starting monthly priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
AT&T Fiber 5000 $225 5,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Fiber 2000 $125 2,000Mbps2,000Mbps NoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit X2 $120 2,000Mbps200MbpsNoneCable
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $70 1,200Mbps35Mbps1.2TBCable
AT&T Fiber 1000 $80 1,000Mbps 1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Metronet 1 Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Xfinity Gigabit $70 1,000Mbps20Mbps1.2TBCable
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Lebanon

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Lebanon FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in Lebanon?

For most Lebanon households, Xfinity is the best internet provider. With wide availability and low costs for home broadband, Xfinity is a provider worth considering if your address is serviceable.

Is fiber internet available in Lebanon?

Fiber internet is widely available in Lebanon -- over 87% of households can access fiber connectivity. Metronet and AT&T Fiber are the largest fiber providers in the area, but local providers like ILines also offer a small fiber presence in Lebanon.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Lebanon?

Lebanon’s cheapest internet service is Xfinity Connect, which costs $20 monthly for 75Mbps of speed.

Which internet provider in Lebanon offers the fastest plan?

AT&T Fiber’s 5 gigabit plan offers the fastest speed in Lebanon. For $225 per month, customers can reach symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps.

