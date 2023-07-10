Best Internet Providers in Indianapolis

Looking for broadband speeds as fast as the Indy 500? Or perhaps a cheaper service? Either way, we've got you covered.
Indianapolis is home to one of, if not the most famous motorsports competition in the world, the Indy 500, with drivers screeching around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at speeds exceeding 160 miles per hour (the fastest single-lap speed is a blazing 236.103 mph). We know the cars go fast in Indy, but at CNET, we’re more interested in a different type of speed: How fast is the city’s internet?
With median download speeds of about 200Mbps, according to Ookla’s list of internet speeds in the nation’s 100 most populous cities, Indy sits in the middle of the pack, ranking at 59th. Fortunately for residents of Hoosier City, there are many broadband choices when it comes to connecting to the internet. Major internet service providers like AT&T, Xfinity, Spectrum, T-Mobile and Verizon all operate in the city, although they won’t all be available to every neighborhood.
With many internet options available in Indianapolis, who gets to drink the milk? Based on its availability within the city, fast speeds and decent value, our pick for the best internet provider in Indianapolis goes to AT&T.
AT&T’s fiber internet offering packs a lot of value for the price. With an average cost per Mbps at just 10 cents, it’s no wonder our best fiber providers page called it a terrific value “hard to pass up.”
Availability: Aside from a few spots at or near Indianapolis’ parks and infrastructure, internet from AT&T is available in most of the city. However, only 44% of that area can access AT&T Fiber. The rest will have to opt for AT&T’s older DSL service, which doesn’t compare.
Plans and pricing: Indy residents have access to five tiers of AT&T fiber internet: 300Mbps for $55, 500Mbps for $65, 1,000Mbps for $80, 2,000Mbps for $110 and 5,000Mbps for $180 (with a discount for autopay and paperless billing).
Fees and service details: All AT&T Fiber plans come with equipment, and the company does not have data caps or contracts.
Spectrum excels where it matters: It offers clear pricing and terms. If you like simplicity, Spectrum is worth considering.
Availability: Spectrum mostly serves the center of Indianapolis, going northwest to Snacks and Brooklyn Heights, north to Rocky Ripple and Meridian Hills, northwest to Brendonwood, east to Lawrence and Warren Park, southeast to Sunnyview, south to Rosedale Hills and east to Maywood and Mount Jackson.
Plans and pricing: Four tiers of service are available in Indy. Plans start at 30Mbps for $20 a month (only available to low-income households), 100Mbps for $30, 500Mbps for $50 and 1,000Mbps for $70.
Fees and service details: Spectrum does not cap data or require a contract. A modem is included with each plan. However, you’ll have to pay $5 monthly to rent a Wi-Fi router.
If you’re an existing Verizon mobile customer, getting your internet through the company can be a heck of a deal if it’s available to you.
Availability: Verizon’s coverage is a bit spotty in Indianapolis. Only parts of the city center and Downtown, the area between Old Southside and Irish Hill and Holy Cross going east to Little Flower and Bosart-Brown, can get 5G internet through Verizon.
Plans and pricing: Existing Verizon unlimited wireless customers pay just $25 for 5G Home (85 to 300Mbps) and $35 for 5G Home plus (300 to 1,000Mbps) with autopay. Those who don’t have a plan with Verizon will have to pay $50 and $70, respectively, with autopay enabled.
Fees and service details: There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees with Verizon’s 5G offering.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T
|DSL/fiber
|$55-$180
|10-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Hoosier Broadband
|Fixed wireless/Fiber
|$50-$150
|10-50Mbps
|None
|None
|2 years
|N/A
|HughesNet
|Satellite
|$50-$175
|25Mbps
|$15 or $350 one-time purchase
|15-200GB
|2 years
|5.7
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$20-$70
|30-940Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|None
|7.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 for eligible mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed Wireless
|$50-$70 ($25 to $35 for eligible mobile customers)
|85-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|Viasat
|Satellite
|$50-$300
|25-100Mbps
|$15 or $300 one-time purchase
|40-300GB
|2 years
|6.1
|Xfinity
|Cable
|$25-$80
|75-1,200Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|1.2TB
|None
|7
Many in the city will have access to AT&T’s fiber internet, while some neighborhoods can get cable internet through Spectrum or Xfinity, or 5G internet from T-Mobile or Verizon. Here are the other options in the city not listed above:
Indianapolis has a lot of options when it comes to ISPs, but most only serve a sliver of the city. Thankfully, AT&T’s fiber service is available to many Indy residents.
Broadband availability
Most available internet technology
Indy residents can expect to pay around $50 for baseline internet service (not including the more expensive satellite options). This is around the same starting price as fellow midwest city Cincinnati.
If you want to get the most affordable internet plan in Indianapolis and live in their service areas, Spectrum has a 30Mbps plan for $20 a month (though you must meet specific low-income requirements), or you can opt for 200Mbps from Xfinity for just $5 more. Xfinity’s pricing lasts for the first 24 months of service, and there’s an optional $15 charge for equipment. ISPs also offer discounts to those eligible for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|Spectrum Internet Assist
|$20 (must meet eligibility requirements)
|30Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|Xfinity Connect More
|$25
|200Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|None
|Spectrum 100
|$30
|100Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($25 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|Hoosier Broadband
|$50
|10Mbps
|None
|2 years
|AT&T Fiber 300
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|None
Median download speeds in Indianapolis sit around 200Mbps, but plenty of fast internet options are available. You can even opt for a blazing 5,000Mbps plan from AT&T.
Download speeds
Upload speeds
Ready to zoom around the (internet) speedway? AT&T has the fastest hookup with its 5,000Mbps plan. If you don't need to go that fast, you can opt for plans from multiple providers that offer gigabit download speeds.
|Provider
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Starting price
|Data cap
|Contract
|AT&T Fiber 5000
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|$180
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 2000
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|$110
|None
|None
|Xfinity Gigabit Extra
|1,200Mbps
|50Mbps
|$80
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber 1000
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|$80
|None
|None
|Xfinity Gigabit
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|$75
|None
|None
|Spectrum Internet Gig
|940Mbps
|35Mbps
|$70
|None
|None
With decent availability and high value in terms of speed for the price, most of Indianapolis is well served by AT&T’s hard-to-beat