Best Internet Providers in Indianapolis

Looking for broadband speeds as fast as the Indy 500? Or perhaps a cheaper service? Either way, we've got you covered.

Stephen J. Bronner Contributor
Stephen J. Bronner is a New York-based freelance writer, editor and reporter. Over his more than a decade in journalism, he has written about energy, local politics and schools, startup success tips, the packaged food industry, the science of work, personal finance and blockchain. His bylined work has appeared in Inverse, Kotaku, Entrepreneur, NextAdvisor and CNET, and op-eds written on behalf of his clients were published in Forbes, HR Dive, Fast Company, NASDAQ and MarketWatch. Stephen previously served as contributors editor and news editor for Entrepreneur.com, and was the VP, Content and Strategy, at Ditto PR. He enjoys video games and punk rock. See some of his work at stephenjbronner.com.
6 min read
AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Indianapolis
  • Prices from $55 - $180 per month
  • Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Spectrum - Best cable provider in Indianapolis
  • Prices from $50 - $90 per month
  • Speeds from 300 - 940Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Indianapolis
  • Prices from $50 - $70 per month
  • Speeds from 85 - 1,000Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Indianapolis is home to one of, if not the most famous motorsports competition in the world, the Indy 500, with drivers screeching around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at speeds exceeding 160 miles per hour (the fastest single-lap speed is a blazing 236.103 mph). We know the cars go fast in Indy, but at CNET, we’re more interested in a different type of speed: How fast is the city’s internet?

With median download speeds of about 200Mbps, according to Ookla’s list of internet speeds in the nation’s 100 most populous cities, Indy sits in the middle of the pack, ranking at 59th. Fortunately for residents of Hoosier City, there are many broadband choices when it comes to connecting to the internet. Major internet service providers like AT&T, Xfinity, Spectrum, T-Mobile and Verizon all operate in the city, although they won’t all be available to every neighborhood.

Best internet providers in Indy

With many internet options available in Indianapolis, who gets to drink the milk? Based on its availability within the city, fast speeds and decent value, our pick for the best internet provider in Indianapolis goes to AT&T.

AT&T Fiber

Best overall among internet providers in Indianapolis

Product details
Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included

AT&T’s fiber internet offering packs a lot of value for the price. With an average cost per Mbps at just 10 cents, it’s no wonder our best fiber providers page called it a terrific value “hard to pass up.”

Availability: Aside from a few spots at or near Indianapolis’ parks and infrastructure, internet from AT&T is available in most of the city. However, only 44% of that area can access AT&T Fiber. The rest will have to opt for AT&T’s older DSL service, which doesn’t compare.

Plans and pricing: Indy residents have access to five tiers of AT&T fiber internet: 300Mbps for $55, 500Mbps for $65, 1,000Mbps for $80, 2,000Mbps for $110 and 5,000Mbps for $180 (with a discount for autopay and paperless billing).


Fees and service details: All AT&T Fiber plans come with equipment, and the company does not have data caps or contracts.

Read our AT&T home internet review.

Spectrum

Best cable provider in Indianapolis

Product details
Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Spectrum excels where it matters: It offers clear pricing and terms. If you like simplicity, Spectrum is worth considering.

Availability: Spectrum mostly serves the center of Indianapolis, going northwest to Snacks and Brooklyn Heights, north to Rocky Ripple and Meridian Hills, northwest to Brendonwood, east to Lawrence and Warren Park, southeast to Sunnyview, south to Rosedale Hills and east to Maywood and Mount Jackson.

Plans and pricing: Four tiers of service are available in Indy. Plans start at 30Mbps for $20 a month (only available to low-income households), 100Mbps for $30, 500Mbps for $50 and 1,000Mbps for $70.

Fees and service details: Spectrum does not cap data or require a contract. A modem is included with each plan. However, you’ll have to pay $5 monthly to rent a Wi-Fi router.

Read our Spectrum Internet review.

Verizon 5G Home Internet

Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Indianapolis

Product details
Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

If you’re an existing Verizon mobile customer, getting your internet through the company can be a heck of a deal if it’s available to you.

Availability: Verizon’s coverage is a bit spotty in Indianapolis. Only parts of the city center and Downtown, the area between Old Southside and Irish Hill and Holy Cross going east to Little Flower and Bosart-Brown, can get 5G internet through Verizon.

Plans and pricing: Existing Verizon unlimited wireless customers pay just $25 for 5G Home (85 to 300Mbps) and $35 for 5G Home plus (300 to 1,000Mbps) with autopay. Those who don’t have a plan with Verizon will have to pay $50 and $70, respectively, with autopay enabled.

Fees and service details: There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees with Verizon’s 5G offering.

Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review.

Internet providers in Indianapolis overview

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
AT&T DSL/fiber$55-$18010-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Hoosier Broadband Fixed wireless/Fiber$50-$15010-50MbpsNoneNone2 yearsN/A
HughesNet Satellite$50-$17525Mbps$15 or $350 one-time purchase15-200GB2 years5.7
Spectrum Cable$20-$7030-940MbpsFree modem; $5 routerNoneNone7.2
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 ($30 for eligible mobile customers)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed Wireless$50-$70 ($25 to $35 for eligible mobile customers)85-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Viasat Satellite$50-$30025-100Mbps$15 or $300 one-time purchase40-300GB2 years6.1
Xfinity Cable$25-$8075-1,200Mbps$15 (optional)1.2TBNone7
All available Indianapolis residential internet providers

Many in the city will have access to AT&T’s fiber internet, while some neighborhoods can get cable internet through Spectrum or Xfinity, or 5G internet from T-Mobile or Verizon. Here are the other options in the city not listed above:

  • Earthlink: With the largest customer reach of any wired ISP, Earthlink piggybacks off other networks to connect its customers. It offers a good variety of speeds, starting at 100Mbps and going up to a whopping 5,000Mbps, with prices ranging from $60 to $190.
  • Hoosier Broadband: This regional carrier services some areas of Indianapolis (city center and north) and its surrounding regions. It offers fixed wireless and fiber, based on the customer’s address.
  • HughesNet: The many internet options in Indianapolis likely negate the need for satellite internet (SpaceX’s Starlink will soon be available as well). HughesNet offers speeds of 25Mbps with prices starting at $50 with a two-year contract and equipment fees.
  • T-Mobile Home Internet: Some Indy residents (mostly in the north and east of the city) may have access to 5G internet from T-Mobile. T-Mobile’s home internet service is available for $50 (with autopay) and offers speeds up to 245Mbps.
  • Viasat: Viasat’s monthly prices start at $50 and go up to $300, with speeds ranging from 25 to 100Mbps based on the plan.
  • Xfinity: The biggest name in cable only services a small section of Indianapolis around the city’s center and surrounding regions. The company offers speeds ranging from 75 to 1,200Mbps, with prices topping at $80. Just mind the 1.2TB data cap.
Aerial view of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Monument Circle in Indianapolis.
Sir Francis Canker Photography/Getty Images

Indianapolis internet details at a glance

Indianapolis has a lot of options when it comes to ISPs, but most only serve a sliver of the city. Thankfully, AT&T’s fiber service is available to many Indy residents.

Broadband availability

    Pricing details on Indianapolis home internet service

    Indy residents can expect to pay around $50 for baseline internet service (not including the more expensive satellite options). This is around the same starting price as fellow midwest city Cincinnati.

    Cheap internet options in the Indianapolis metro area

    If you want to get the most affordable internet plan in Indianapolis and live in their service areas, Spectrum has a 30Mbps plan for $20 a month (though you must meet specific low-income requirements), or you can opt for 200Mbps from Xfinity for just $5 more. Xfinity’s pricing lasts for the first 24 months of service, and there’s an optional $15 charge for equipment. ISPs also offer discounts to those eligible for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program

    What’s the cheapest internet plan in Indianapolis?

    Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment feeContract
    Spectrum Internet Assist $20 (must meet eligibility requirements)30MbpsFree modem; $5 routerNone
    Xfinity Connect More $25 200Mbps$15 (optional)None
    Spectrum 100 $30 100MbpsFree modem; $5 routerNone
    T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)245MbpsNoneNone
    Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible mobile plan)300MbpsNoneNone
    Hoosier Broadband $50 10MbpsNone2 years
    AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300MbpsNoneNone
    Here are the internet speeds you can find in Indianapolis

    Median download speeds in Indianapolis sit around 200Mbps, but plenty of fast internet options are available. You can even opt for a blazing 5,000Mbps plan from AT&T.

    Download speeds

    Indianapolis - 131 Mbps
    IN - 152 Mbps
    US - 133 Mbps

    Upload speeds

    Indianapolis - 40 Mbps
    IN - 53 Mbps
    US - 46 Mbps

    Fastest internet providers in Indianapolis

    Ready to zoom around the (internet) speedway? AT&T has the fastest hookup with its 5,000Mbps plan. If you don't need to go that fast, you can opt for plans from multiple providers that offer gigabit download speeds.

    What are the fastest internet plans in Indianapolis?

    Provider Max download speedMax upload speedStarting priceData capContract
    AT&T Fiber 5000 5,000Mbps5,000Mbps$180 NoneNone
    AT&T Fiber 2000 2,000Mbps2,000Mbps$110 NoneNone
    Xfinity Gigabit Extra 1,200Mbps50Mbps$80 NoneNone
    AT&T Fiber 1000 1,000Mbps1,000Mbps$80 NoneNone
    Xfinity Gigabit 1,000Mbps20Mbps$75 NoneNone
    Spectrum Internet Gig 940Mbps35Mbps$70 NoneNone
    What’s the final word on internet providers in Indianapolis?

    With decent availability and high value in terms of speed for the price, most of Indianapolis is well served by AT&T’s hard-to-beat