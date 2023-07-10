Best Internet Providers in Indianapolis

AT&T Fiber - Best overall among internet providers in Indianapolis Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data

Speeds from 300 - 940Mbps

Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Indianapolis Prices from $50 - $70 per month

Speeds from 85 - 1,000Mbps

Indianapolis is home to one of, if not the most famous motorsports competition in the world, the Indy 500, with drivers screeching around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at speeds exceeding 160 miles per hour (the fastest single-lap speed is a blazing 236.103 mph). We know the cars go fast in Indy, but at CNET, we’re more interested in a different type of speed: How fast is the city’s internet?

With median download speeds of about 200Mbps, according to Ookla’s list of internet speeds in the nation’s 100 most populous cities, Indy sits in the middle of the pack, ranking at 59th. Fortunately for residents of Hoosier City, there are many broadband choices when it comes to connecting to the internet. Major internet service providers like AT&T, Xfinity, Spectrum, T-Mobile and Verizon all operate in the city, although they won’t all be available to every neighborhood.

Best internet providers in Indy

With many internet options available in Indianapolis, who gets to drink the milk? Based on its availability within the city, fast speeds and decent value, our pick for the best internet provider in Indianapolis goes to AT&T.

AT&T Fiber Best overall among internet providers in Indianapolis Check availability Or call to order: (877) 355-2701 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T’s fiber internet offering packs a lot of value for the price. With an average cost per Mbps at just 10 cents, it’s no wonder our best fiber providers page called it a terrific value “hard to pass up.”

Availability: Aside from a few spots at or near Indianapolis’ parks and infrastructure, internet from AT&T is available in most of the city. However, only 44% of that area can access AT&T Fiber. The rest will have to opt for AT&T’s older DSL service, which doesn’t compare.

Plans and pricing: Indy residents have access to five tiers of AT&T fiber internet: 300Mbps for $55, 500Mbps for $65, 1,000Mbps for $80, 2,000Mbps for $110 and 5,000Mbps for $180 (with a discount for autopay and paperless billing).

Fees and service details: All AT&T Fiber plans come with equipment, and the company does not have data caps or contracts. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: (877) 355-2701

Spectrum Best cable provider in Indianapolis Check availability Or call to order: (866) 899-1097 Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Spectrum excels where it matters: It offers clear pricing and terms. If you like simplicity, Spectrum is worth considering.

Availability: Spectrum mostly serves the center of Indianapolis, going northwest to Snacks and Brooklyn Heights, north to Rocky Ripple and Meridian Hills, northwest to Brendonwood, east to Lawrence and Warren Park, southeast to Sunnyview, south to Rosedale Hills and east to Maywood and Mount Jackson.

Plans and pricing: Four tiers of service are available in Indy. Plans start at 30Mbps for $20 a month (only available to low-income households), 100Mbps for $30, 500Mbps for $50 and 1,000Mbps for $70.

Fees and service details: Spectrum does not cap data or require a contract. A modem is included with each plan. However, you’ll have to pay $5 monthly to rent a Wi-Fi router. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability Or call to order: (866) 899-1097

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Indianapolis Check availability Or call to order: (877) 187-7380 Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers If you’re an existing Verizon mobile customer, getting your internet through the company can be a heck of a deal if it’s available to you.

Availability: Verizon’s coverage is a bit spotty in Indianapolis. Only parts of the city center and Downtown, the area between Old Southside and Irish Hill and Holy Cross going east to Little Flower and Bosart-Brown, can get 5G internet through Verizon.

Plans and pricing: Existing Verizon unlimited wireless customers pay just $25 for 5G Home (85 to 300Mbps) and $35 for 5G Home plus (300 to 1,000Mbps) with autopay. Those who don’t have a plan with Verizon will have to pay $50 and $70, respectively, with autopay enabled.

Fees and service details: There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees with Verizon’s 5G offering. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review. Check Verizon 5G Home Internet availability Or call to order: (877) 187-7380

Internet providers in Indianapolis overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL/fiber $55-$180 10-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Hoosier Broadband Fixed wireless/Fiber $50-$150 10-50Mbps None None 2 years N/A HughesNet Satellite $50-$175 25Mbps $15 or $350 one-time purchase 15-200GB 2 years 5.7 Spectrum Cable $20-$70 30-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed Wireless $50-$70 ($25 to $35 for eligible mobile customers) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $50-$300 25-100Mbps $15 or $300 one-time purchase 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Xfinity Cable $25-$80 75-1,200Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB None 7 Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

All available Indianapolis residential internet providers

Many in the city will have access to AT&T’s fiber internet, while some neighborhoods can get cable internet through Spectrum or Xfinity, or 5G internet from T-Mobile or Verizon. Here are the other options in the city not listed above:

Earthlink : With the largest customer reach of any wired ISP, Earthlink piggybacks off other networks to connect its customers. It offers a good variety of speeds, starting at 100Mbps and going up to a whopping 5,000Mbps, with prices ranging from $60 to $190.

: With the largest customer reach of any wired ISP, Earthlink piggybacks off other networks to connect its customers. It offers a good variety of speeds, starting at 100Mbps and going up to a whopping 5,000Mbps, with prices ranging from $60 to $190. Hoosier Broadband : This regional carrier services some areas of Indianapolis (city center and north) and its surrounding regions. It offers fixed wireless and fiber, based on the customer’s address.

: This regional carrier services some areas of Indianapolis (city center and north) and its surrounding regions. It offers fixed wireless and fiber, based on the customer’s address. HughesNet : The many internet options in Indianapolis likely negate the need for satellite internet (SpaceX’s Starlink will soon be available as well). HughesNet offers speeds of 25Mbps with prices starting at $50 with a two-year contract and equipment fees.

: The many internet options in Indianapolis likely negate the need for satellite internet (SpaceX’s Starlink will soon be available as well). HughesNet offers speeds of 25Mbps with prices starting at $50 with a two-year contract and equipment fees. T-Mobile Home Internet : Some Indy residents (mostly in the north and east of the city) may have access to 5G internet from T-Mobile. T-Mobile’s home internet service is available for $50 (with autopay) and offers speeds up to 245Mbps.

: Some Indy residents (mostly in the north and east of the city) may have access to 5G internet from T-Mobile. T-Mobile’s home internet service is available for $50 (with autopay) and offers speeds up to 245Mbps. Viasat : Viasat’s monthly prices start at $50 and go up to $300, with speeds ranging from 25 to 100Mbps based on the plan.

: Viasat’s monthly prices start at $50 and go up to $300, with speeds ranging from 25 to 100Mbps based on the plan. Xfinity: The biggest name in cable only services a small section of Indianapolis around the city’s center and surrounding regions. The company offers speeds ranging from 75 to 1,200Mbps, with prices topping at $80. Just mind the 1.2TB data cap.

Sir Francis Canker Photography/Getty Images

Indianapolis internet details at a glance

Indianapolis has a lot of options when it comes to ISPs, but most only serve a sliver of the city. Thankfully, AT&T’s fiber service is available to many Indy residents.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Indianapolis home internet service

Indy residents can expect to pay around $50 for baseline internet service (not including the more expensive satellite options). This is around the same starting price as fellow midwest city Cincinnati.

Cheap internet options in the Indianapolis metro area

If you want to get the most affordable internet plan in Indianapolis and live in their service areas, Spectrum has a 30Mbps plan for $20 a month (though you must meet specific low-income requirements), or you can opt for 200Mbps from Xfinity for just $5 more. Xfinity’s pricing lasts for the first 24 months of service, and there’s an optional $15 charge for equipment. ISPs also offer discounts to those eligible for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

Here are the internet speeds you can find in Indianapolis

Median download speeds in Indianapolis sit around 200Mbps, but plenty of fast internet options are available. You can even opt for a blazing 5,000Mbps plan from AT&T.

Download speeds Indianapolis - 131 Mbps IN - 152 Mbps US - 133 Mbps Upload speeds Indianapolis - 40 Mbps IN - 53 Mbps US - 46 Mbps

Fastest internet providers in Indianapolis

Ready to zoom around the (internet) speedway? AT&T has the fastest hookup with its 5,000Mbps plan. If you don't need to go that fast, you can opt for plans from multiple providers that offer gigabit download speeds.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Indianapolis?

With decent availability and high value in terms of speed for the price, most of Indianapolis is well served by AT&T’s hard-to-beat