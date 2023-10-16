Best internet providers in Kentucky

What is the best internet provider in Kentucky?

I often recommend fiber internet as the best connection type when it’s available, but many more Kentuckians will have access to cable internet from Spectrum, our pick for the best internet provider in Kentucky overall. Spectrum is available to more Kentucky households than all fiber providers combined -- more than half of the state -- and offers a simple plan selection with no data caps or contracts.

As for fiber service in Kentucky, coverage is largely split between Kinetic by Windstream and AT&T Fiber. The two providers are among the fastest in the state, as fiber providers often are. AT&T Fiber offers speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second, while Kinetic offers a 2,000Mbps plan, though the provider may soon offer up to 8,000Mbps in select areas.

The fastest plans are often the most expensive, however. If you’re looking for something in the other direction, cheap over fast, Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan in Kentucky, starting at $20 a month for speeds up to 75Mbps. Mediacom, Metronet and wireless home internet providers T-Mobile and Verizon are also decent options for cheap internet in Kentucky, particularly if you qualify for mobile discounts from the latter two.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Kentucky across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Kentucky. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet providers in Kentucky

Spectrum Best internet provider in Kentucky Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 361-3842 Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots It’s not the fastest or cheapest internet provider in Kentucky, but Spectrum is the most widely available wired provider. Download speeds are fast, and service terms are fair, making it a top choice for nearly any home. Availability: Spectrum is the primary cable internet provider in Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville and other smaller metro areas from Murray in western Kentucky to Morehead in the northeast. Plans and pricing: Most customers will have three plans to choose from -- 300, 500 and 1,000Mbps, starting at $50 to $90 a month. Select areas may have lower introductory pricing or only the 500 and 1,000Mbps speed tiers available. Pricing on all plans increases after the first year of service, up to $30, depending on your plan and location. Fees and service details: Other than the built-in price increase, Spectrum Internet is fairly customer-friendly. There are no data caps or contracts, and renting a Wi-Fi router is only $5 a month. Read our Spectrum Internet review. Check Spectrum Internet availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 361-3842

Kinetic by Windstream Best fiber ISP in Kentucky Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 229-3181 Product details Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts Kinetic’s fiber coverage in Kentucky is about the same as fellow fiber provider AT&T. Lower pricing and a faster introductory speed tier give Kinetic a slight advantage. Availability: Lexington and surrounding suburbs to the south and northeast have the best serviceability, but Kinetic Fiber can be found as far west as Bardwell. Kinetic also offers a copper-based DSL service with greater serviceability throughout the state. Though it offers much slower speeds, it may be a decent option for broadband in rural areas. Plans and pricing: Speeds of 500Mbps and 1Gbps (1,000Mbps) are the most common, starting at $40 and $70 a month, respectively. Select areas may have the option of a 2Gbps plan starting at $180 a month. An 8Gbps plan may soon be on the way, though availability is currently limited and pricing varies. Fees and service details: Kinetic internet service does not have data caps or contracts. Renting equipment will add $10 to your bill, but you can use your own and skip the fee. Read our Kinetic by Windstream internet review. Check Kinetic Internet availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 229-3181

AT&T Fiber Fastest internet provider in Kentucky Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (866) 431-6052 Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Until Kinetic’s 8-gig plan fully arrives, AT&T has the fastest plan in Kentucky with symmetrical speeds up to 5,000Mbps, starting at $250 a month. Availability: Louisville and some of Lexington’s surrounding suburbs are most serviceable for AT&T Fiber. Like Kinetic, AT&T also has a copper-based network that covers a larger portion of Kentucky, but the speeds aren’t high enough to rival fiber or cable internet where available. Plans and pricing: Aside from the 5Gbps plan, AT&T Fiber offers four speeds ranging from 300 to 2,000Mbps, starting at $55 to $180 a month. Fees and service details: There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with AT&T Fiber. AT&T Internet, the copper-based service, also has no equipment fees or contracts, but does come with a 1.5TB per month data cap. Read our AT&T internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (866) 431-6052

Xfinity Cheapest internet provider in Kentucky Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 498-5506 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Xfinity’s Connect plan is likely the cheapest broadband you’ll find in Kentucky, starting at $20 a month. Other Xfinity plans are competitively priced as well, for the first year or two, at least. Availability: Xfinity coverage runs from the central part of the state to the west. Those in Campbellsville, Elizabethtown, Greenville and Paducah areas will most likely be serviceable for Xfinity. Plans and pricing: Speeds range from 75 to 1,200Mbps, starting at $20 to $85 per month, with a few speed tiers in between. The introductory pricing is as low as any Kentucky ISP but won’t last forever. A price increase after one or two years could raise your monthly rate by as much as $37. Fees and service details: Xfinity fees and service terms vary by region. Your equipment may be included for free, or renting may add $13 to your bill. Contracts and data caps are similarly random, as a contract of one or two years may be required to get the lowest pricing, and a 1.25TB monthly data cap may apply. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 498-5506

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless ISP in Kentucky Check availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Whereas Spectrum has the best wired broadband coverage in Kentucky, T-Mobile Home Internet has the best (non-satellite) wireless coverage. It’s not blazing fast, but the broad coverage area, low pricing and simple service terms make it ideal for those in rural areas. Availability: T-Mobile coverage spans all of Kentucky, though some areas will see better serviceability than others. Approximately two-thirds of Kentucky households are serviceable for broadband from T-Mobile, according to the FCC. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet keeps it simple with one plan option: $50 a month for the fastest speeds available, typically somewhere between 72 and 245Mbps. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max mobile customers can get $20 monthly off the cost of T-Mobile Home Internet. Fees and service details: There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability . . . Or call to order: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988

Kentucky internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range (Mbps) Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55-$250 10-100 DSL, 300-5,000 fiber None None None 7.4 Altafiber Fiber $40-$90 400-2,000 $11 None None N/A HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50 $15 monthly or $450 upfront Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 Kinetic by Windstream DSL, fiber $40-$180 15-100 DSL, 500-2,000 fiber $10 None None 6.7 Mediacom Cable $25-$60 100-1,000 $13 (optional) 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Metronet Fiber $30-$70 100-1,000 None None None 6.9 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-940 None None None 7.2 Starlink Low-orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220 $599 purchase fee None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245 None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000 None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100 $13 monthly or $299 upfront Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200 $13 (optional) 1.25TB or unlimited 1-2 years for lowest pricing 7 Show more (8 items) Shop Providers

A look at other Kentucky ISPs

Altafiber : Previously known as Cincinnati Bell, Altafiber is the new brand name for the same fiber service. Availability is limited to the Cincinnati area, but those in Kentucky south of Falmouth and Williamstown may be serviceable. Plans start at $40 to $90 per month for speeds of 400 to 2,000Mbps.

Previously known as Cincinnati Bell, Altafiber is the new brand name for the same fiber service. Availability is limited to the Cincinnati area, but those in Kentucky south of Falmouth and Williamstown may be serviceable. Plans start at $40 to $90 per month for speeds of 400 to 2,000Mbps. Mediacom : Cable internet provider Mediacom can be found in many western Kentucky areas such as Benton, Madisonville and Murray. Plans are cheap, starting at $25 to $60 per month for 100 to 1,000Mbps, but all plans come with a data cap.

Cable internet provider Mediacom can be found in many western Kentucky areas such as Benton, Madisonville and Murray. Plans are cheap, starting at $25 to $60 per month for 100 to 1,000Mbps, but all plans come with a data cap. Metronet : A regional fiber provider based just to the north in Evansville, Metronet primarily serves the Lexington area along with the Berea, Nicholasville and Richmond suburbs to the south. Speeds and pricing are average for fiber service: 100 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $30 to $70 a month. Equipment is free, but a $12 tech service fee may apply.

A regional fiber provider based just to the north in Evansville, Metronet primarily serves the Lexington area along with the Berea, Nicholasville and Richmond suburbs to the south. Speeds and pricing are average for fiber service: 100 to 1,000Mbps, starting at $30 to $70 a month. Equipment is free, but a $12 tech service fee may apply. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon’s Ultra Wideband service is primarily available in Louisville, but other parts of Kentucky, including the Lexington area, Cincinnati suburbs and other random pockets across the state may be serviceable as well. Choose from two plans: Home ($50 a month for speeds of 50 to 300Mbps) or Home Plus ($70 a month for speeds of 85 to 1,000Mbps), and enjoy unlimited data, free equipment and no contracts. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get $15 to $25 off the cost of home internet.

Rural internet options in Kentucky

Cable and fiber internet connections are only available to around 82% of Kentucky households, meaning many residents across the state will have to rely on other connection types. Here’s what to look for, in order from most to least recommended.

Fixed wireless : T-Mobile Home Internet would be my top choice for internet in rural areas with max speeds of 72 to 245Mbps (higher than you’ll probably get with DSL or satellite) for $50 a month.

: T-Mobile Home Internet would be my top choice for internet in rural areas with max speeds of 72 to 245Mbps (higher than you’ll probably get with DSL or satellite) for $50 a month. DSL : AT&T and Kinetic are the largest DSL providers in Kentucky, with shared coverage spanning more than half the state. Pricing isn’t bad at $40 (Kinetic) to $55 (AT&T) per month, but you’re at the mercy of whatever speeds are available, possibly below what’s considered broadband (25Mbps down/3Mbps up).

: AT&T and Kinetic are the largest DSL providers in Kentucky, with shared coverage spanning more than half the state. Pricing isn’t bad at $40 (Kinetic) to $55 (AT&T) per month, but you’re at the mercy of whatever speeds are available, possibly below what’s considered broadband (25Mbps down/3Mbps up). Satellite internet: It’s more of a last resort than a first choice for broadband, but satellite internet may be the only way to get online in some rural parts of Kentucky. Take your pick of HughesNet or Viasat -- you’ll get lower pricing with HughesNet but potentially faster speeds and more data with Viasat -- or check out the pricey-yet-promising speeds and low latency that Starlink may have to offer.

Kentucky internet options by city

It’s hard to cover the internet options of an entire state like Kentucky while giving individual cities the in-depth attention they deserve. That’s why we’ve also put together lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Kentucky. If you don’t find your hometown below, check back later. We’re working to add more every day.

Cheap internet options in Kentucky

The cost of internet in Kentucky will depend on the available providers in your area and the plan you choose. Still, it’s possible to get home internet starting at $20 to $30 per month from ISPs like Xfinity, Mediacom and Metronet. Other providers such as Kinetic, Spectrum, AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile start at $40 to $55 monthly.

When shopping for cheap internet, remember that equipment fees and other charges, such as a data overage fee, can inflate your monthly cost of internet.

Cheapest internet plans in Kentucky Plan Starting price Max download speed (Mbps) Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75 $13 (optional) Mediacom Internet 100 $25 100 $13 (optional) Metronet 100 $30 100 None, $12 tech service fee Kinetic Fiber 500 $40 500 $10 (optional) Altafiber Fioptics 400 $40 400 $11 Spectrum Internet $50 300 $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245 None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300 None AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300 None Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Kentucky

The best internet deals and promos in Kentucky depend on what discounts are available at the time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Kentucky internet providers such as Xfinity and Mediacom may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber, Kinetic and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Kentucky broadband?

Recent Ookla speed test data placed Kentucky 20th fastest among all US states with average median download speeds of 191Mbps. Louisville had the fastest median speeds in the state at around 240Mbps, followed by Lexington at 207Mbps.

Speeds around 200Mbps are fast enough to accommodate many homes and uses. If you’re looking for a little more speed, Kentucky fiber and cable internet providers, along with fixed wireless home internet service from Verizon, can offer speeds up to a gig or higher.

Fastest internet plans in Kentucky Plan Starting price Max download speed (Mbps) Max upload speed (Mbps) Data cap Connection type AT&T Fiber 5000 $250 5,000 5,000 None Fiber Altafiber 2 Gig $90 2,000 2,000 None Fiber Kinetic 2 Gig $180 2,000 2,000 None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Pro $85 1,200 35 1.25TB or unlimited Cable Metronet 1Gbps $60 1,000 1,000 None Fiber Mediacom 1 Gig $60 1,000 50 3,000GB Cable Spectrum Gig $90 1,000 35 None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 85-1,000 10-75 None Fixed wireless Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Kentucky

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Kentucky?

Spectrum is our top pick for internet in Kentucky thanks to its broad coverage (more than half the state) and simple plan and pricing structure. AT&T Fiber and Kinetic are leading choices for high-value fiber connections, but you’ll find the absolute cheapest internet in Kentucky from Xfinity.

T-Mobile Home Internet is a relatively new and promising broadband option for many residents of Kentucky’s rural areas. However, DSL or satellite internet may be the only options available in some parts.

Whether you're in a rural area or bigger city like Louisville or Lexington, it’s always important to explore all your internet options to find the provider and plan that best fits your needs.

Internet providers in Kentucky FAQs

What's the best internet service provider in Kentucky? Spectrum has the best wired coverage of any Kentucky internet provider, offering service with download speeds up to 1,000Mbps to over half the state. While pricing can be higher than competing ISPs, Spectrum’s favorable service terms (no data caps, no contracts), low equipment fees and transparent pricing structure help it stand out as one of the best, not just in Kentucky, but nationally.

Is fiber internet available in Kentucky? Yes. Approximately 48% of Kentucky households are serviceable for fiber internet. Availability is highest in Louisville and Lexington where providers like AT&T Fiber, Kinetic and Metronet have a large fiber presence. Altafiber is another popular choice for fiber internet, though service is limited in Kentucky to the southern suburbs of Cincinnati.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Kentucky? Xfinity has the cheapest plan in Kentucky, starting at $20 monthly for max download speeds of 75Mbps. Mediacom and Metronet also offer a cheap plan with speeds up to 100Mbps starting at $25 and $30 a month, respectively. Pricing for other providers typically starts at $40 to $50 monthly or higher. However, fixed wireless home internet from T-Mobile or Verizon may be available for $30 to $35 a month with qualifying mobile discounts.