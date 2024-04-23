Best Internet Providers in Carmel, Indiana

What is the best internet provider in Carmel, Indiana?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Carmel. Fiber is the gold standard for internet connections, and in Carmel, you have your pick of a couple of different fiber providers. We recommend AT&T Fiber for its straightforward pricing -- equipment is included and your bill won’t suddenly double after a year or two -- and excellent speeds.

If you’re looking to pay the lowest prices possible, Metronet is the cheapest internet provider in Carmel. The fiber provider’s plans start at just $30 per month, but fees add on another $12.50, and the prices increase in the second and third years. Xfinity also offers ultra-cheap plans in the area, but only about one in 10 households can access them.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Carmel across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Carmel. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Carmel, Indiana

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Carmel, IN Our take - AT&T Fiber is one of the best internet internet providers in the country, so it’s usually an easy choice when it’s available at your address. You’ll get fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds -- ideal for activities like online gaming and videoconferencing -- and prices don’t automatically increase after a year or two. That straightforward pricing is part of the reason AT&T earned the highest customer satisfaction scores of any provider from both J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Metronet Cheapest internet in Carmel, IN Our take - Metronet is another fiber internet provider that’s widely available in Carmel. Its plans start at an incredibly affordable price of $30 per month for 100Mbps upload and download speeds. However, the price increases to $40 in year two and $50 in year three, and there’s a $13 Tech Assure fee with every plan. There’s no fee for equipment, though, so the price ends up being pretty reasonable overall. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 643-9162 Check with Metronet Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Pros and Cons Pros Unlimited data

No contracts required

Monthly price includes a wireless router

100% fiber across its entire footprint Cons Solid overall pricing offset by middle-of-the-road cheapest plan

Additional monthly cost with the Tech Assure fee Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Metronet Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Spectrum Broadest coverage in Carmel, IN Our take - Spectrum is available almost everywhere in Carmel -- 91% of residents have access to it, according to FCC data -- and it’s a good option to have as a backup. It uses a cable internet connection, so its upload speeds are significantly slower than our other two picks. Spectrum also increases prices by as much as $55 monthly after the promotional period ends. That’s the main reason it has below-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and the ACSI. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Compare Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Compare Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details Compare

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Douglas Sacha / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Carmel

The best internet deals and top promotions in Carmel depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Carmel internet providers, such as Metronet and Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Carmel

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes, and all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Carmel FAQs

