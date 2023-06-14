Best Internet Providers in Atlanta, Georgia

AT&T Fiber - Best overall internet provider in Atlanta Prices: $55 - $180 per month

Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps

Prices: $20 - $300 per month

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Key Info: Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Price: $100 per month

Speed: 2,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contract, no equipment fees

Speed: 2,000Mbps

Prices: $50 - $70 per month

Speeds: 85 - 1,000Mbps

Key Info: Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Speeds: 85 - 1,000Mbps

There aren't many options for internet in Atlanta, but the good news is the ones you're likely to have are pretty good. AT&T Fiber is our pick for best internet provider overall in Atlanta, but Xfinity and Google Fiber are solid choices as well. In fact, the three ISPs are included in our list of best internet providers nationwide. Still, having additional choices would be nice.

If you want more alternatives, wireless is the way to go. T-Mobile, Verizon and Yomura Air all send internet signals throughout much of Atlanta, but the overall value of each service will depend on the speeds available at your specific address. Other Atlanta ISP options may be available (those are listed further down the page), but serviceability is too random, or the service itself too inconsistent to be considered for reliable internet in your area.

Best internet providers in Atlanta

Which Atlanta ISP is best for your home? That depends on what you're looking for. Fiber internet providers like AT&T and Google Fiber deliver faster speeds and a reliable connection perfect for streaming, gaming online and working from home, but the cheap internet pricing that often comes with cable internet providers like Xfinity is tempting if you're budget-conscious about your monthly internet bill, or if you plan to bundle internet and TV. With all that in mind, let's get right to my picks for the best ISPs in Atlanta and what makes them stand out.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

AT&T Fiber Best overall internet provider in Atlanta

Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Nine times out of 10, I'd choose a 100% fiber-optic connection over any other type of internet. AT&T is the largest fiber internet provider in Atlanta, so automatic bonus points there. Availability: According to recent data from the Federal Communications Commission, fiber internet, largely provided by AT&T, is available to roughly two-thirds of Atlanta households. You'll find the greatest AT&T Fiber coverage just outside the city center, in neighborhoods like Peoplestown, Westview, Midtown and the Lenox Park area. If you happen to live in an area that isn't serviceable for AT&T Fiber, you can likely still sign up for AT&T's DSL-based internet service, but you'd be smart to shop around for better, faster alternatives first. Plans and pricing: AT&T Fiber offers three, maybe five, plan options in Atlanta. 300Mbps, 500Mbps and gigabit speed tiers are the most common, but 2Gbps and 5Gbps plans are also available in select areas. Pricing ranges from $55 to $180 per month. As for AT&T Internet, the $55 per month copper-based service, download speeds will vary anywhere from 5 to 75Mbps depending on where you live in Atlanta. Fees and service details: All AT&T Fiber plans come with equipment and unlimited data included at no extra cost and are contract-free with no standard price increase after 12 months. AT&T Internet is also free of contracts and equipment fees, but the service does have a monthly data cap of 1.5TB. Read our AT&T Internet review.

Xfinity Best cheap internet provider in Atlanta

Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Wherever you are in Atlanta, Xfinity will be your best bet for a cheap, basic connection. Xfinity's cheapest plan starts at just $30 per month, but be prepared for less than impressive max download speeds of 75Mbps. Availability: Xfinity is available throughout the Atlanta metro area, from Canton to Peachtree City and Douglasville to Winder, so service is easy to find if you're moving to the area (and easy to transfer if you're moving across town). Plans and pricing: Xfinity has a variety of plans ranging from 75 to 1,200Mbps, all of which are competitively priced. There's also a decent prepaid internet option if you want a basic connection without the hassles of credit checks, contracts and ongoing equipment fees, or if you just need a temporary internet to stay connected between moves. Fees and service details: Renting your Wi-Fi equipment from Xfinity may add $15 to your monthly bill, though select plans include your equipment at no extra cost. You may have to agree to a one- or two-year contract to get the lowest pricing on standard Xfinity plans. Also keep in mind that all standard plans come with a generous (but still reachable) 1.2TB monthly data cap and a fee of up to $100 for going over. Read our Xfinity Internet review.

Google Fiber Best gigabit service among internet providers in Atlanta

Product details Price $100 per month Speed 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contract, no equipment fees If you're in the market for gigabit internet, there's arguably no better option in Atlanta than Google Fiber. Though AT&T and Xfinity also offer gig plans, Google Fiber's pricing and service terms make it the go-to for gig speeds in Atlanta. Availability: As with any fiber-optic service, availability can be an issue. Serviceability is scarce in the heart of Atlanta, but surrounding areas, particularly to the north and east such as Old Fourth Ward, Midtown and Buckhead will see the best Google Fiber availability. Plans and pricing: With just two high-end plan options, Google Fiber has positioned itself as a premium internet provider in the Atlanta area. Google Fiber's gig plan starts at $70 per month, but for another $30 you can upgrade to the 2-gig plan with max download speeds of 2,000Mbps and upload speeds of up to 1,000Mbps. Fees and service details: Wi-Fi equipment and unlimited data is included at no extra cost and no contract is required. Read our Google Fiber review.

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best 5G home service among internet providers in Atlanta

Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers When streaming came along, many of us cut the traditional TV cord and never looked back. Wireless services, like that of Verizon 5G Home Internet, are showing it's possible to do that with your internet connection as well. Availability: Verizon's 5G nationwide coverage spans most of the Atlanta area, but there are some spots -- such as pockets of the Brookwood Hills, Cabbagetown and Marietta Street Artery neighborhoods -- that may be on Verizon's 4G LTE network. Plans and pricing: If your Atlanta address is serviceable for Verizon 5G home internet, you'll have two plan options. Verizon 5G Home starts at $50 per month for speeds ranging from 85 to 300Mbps. Verizon 5G Home Plus gives you faster speed potential, 300 to 1,000Mbps, for an additional $20 per month. For a limited time, qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get 50% off Verizon 5G home internet, bringing the price down to $25 or $35 per month depending on the plan you choose. Fees and service details: Verizon 5G Home Internet has no additional equipment costs, no data caps and no contract requirements. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet review.

All Atlanta residential internet providers

Our four picks for the best ISPs in Atlanta aren't the only ones that may be available at your address. Others, such as Yamura Air or T-Mobile 5G Home Internet, may also be an option. Here's a quick comparison of your possible internet options in Atlanta.

Top Atlanta ISPs by availability Provider Price range Speed range (mbps) Equipment cost CNET review score AT&T $55-$180 5-75 (DSL), 300-5,000 (fiber) None 7.4 Google Fiber $70-$100 1,000-2,000 None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet $50 72-245 None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet $50-$70 85-1,000 None 7.2 Xfinity $30-$80 75-1,200 $15 7 Yomura Air $49-$299 100-1,000 Varies N/A Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Here are more details on other, less available or less recommended options that may also be available at your address.

T-Mobile

5G home internet service from T-Mobile is available throughout about half of Atlanta, but no one neighborhood has exceptionally better coverage than another. Service starts at $50 per month for speeds ranging from 72-245Mbps. Equipment and unlimited data is included and no contracts are required.

Ultra Home Internet

Ultra Home Internet uses T-Mobile's network to deliver 5G home internet, so service will have the same Atlanta coverage and speeds as T-Mobile. It's priced a bit higher at $55 per month with auto pay, so you might as well go with T-Mobile.

EarthLink

Like Ultra Home Internet, EarthLink piggybacks off of other networks to deliver service. In the case of Atlanta, EarthLink makes use of AT&T's fiber and DSL networks. Pricing is a bit higher than AT&T and there are no significant advantages to choosing EarthLink over AT&T.

Yomura Air

A fixed wireless provider, Yomura Air claims to offer service to nearly 100,000 premises around Atlanta. Service starts at $49 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps, which isn't bad, but faster plans get pricey all the way up to $299 per month for gig service.

Satellite internet

HughesNet and Viasat are available throughout the US, including all over Atlanta, but given the other available internet options, you'll want to stay away from the high pricing, high latency and low speeds that come with satellite internet.

Internet pricing in Atlanta

Unless you go with Xfinity, expect starting prices for internet in Atlanta to be at or above $50 per month. While more low-priced internet options would be ideal, the cost of internet in Atlanta is not bad considering the speeds that you get. Google Fiber's entry plan, for example, starts at $70 per month but comes with speeds up to 1,000Mbps. That's a cost per Mbps of 7 cents, which is lower than you'll find with plans from many providers.

If you're looking for cheap internet, I'd recommend Xfinity, at least for the first 12 months before prices increase by $20 or more. For more stable and relatively low internet pricing, consider Verizon 5G or AT&T Fiber, both of which offer speeds of up to 300Mbps starting at $50 and $55 per month, respectively, with no set price increase after 12 months.

Cheap internet plans in Atlanta Plan Starting monthly price Max download speeds (Mbps) Equipment fee Xfinity Connect $30 75 $14 (skippable) Yomura Air 100Mbps $49 100 Varies Verizon 5G Home $50 5-300 85-300 None T-Mobile 5G $50 72-245 None EarthLink 12Mbps $50 12 $9 AT&T Fiber 300 $55 300 None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Low-income internet options in Atlanta

The Affordable Connectivity Program grants qualifying households $30 per month to be used for home internet service. Here's how to apply for the ACP.

Those who qualify for ACP assistance could end up getting internet for free from AT&T or Xfinity. Both providers offer an internet plan intended for low income households starting at $30 per month that, when combined with the ACP grant, comes to a net cost of $0. There are no additional equipment costs or deposits required with either plan, and both providers offer speeds up to 100Mbps. Follow the links below to learn more.

How fast can you go in Atlanta?

Speed test averages suggest internet speeds in Atlanta are slower than the rest of the state and nation. Keep in mind these are averages. Significantly faster max speeds are available throughout the Atlanta area.

Thanks to AT&T and Google Fiber, Atlanta residents have access to some of the fastest max internet speeds nationwide. Google Fiber has offered gig and 2-gig service in the Atlanta area for a while now, and AT&T raised the bar with 2Gbps and 5Gbps plans available in select areas in addition to its single gig service. Xfinity also has an impressive Gigabit Extra plan that comes with max download speeds of 1,200Mbps.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Atlanta ISP data caps, contracts and added fees

Faster internet speeds allow you to do more with your internet connection, like stream TV in 4K, on more devices, but they can also rack up the amount of data you consume each month. That won't be a problem for many in Atlanta as all major ISPs other than Xfinity come with no data cap.

If you do have Xfinity, keep an eye on your monthly data usage and aim to keep it below 1.2TB. Exceeding the cap could result in overage fees of $10 per 50GB block you go over, up to $100. The good news is that 1.2TB is a lot of data, and the average household won't come close to using half that much data in a month.

Xfinity is the only major Atlanta provider with a data cap, and it's also the only one that may require you to sign a contract. While not all Xfinity plans come with a contract in all areas, those in Atlanta may have to agree to a one- or two-year contract in order to get the lowest pricing.

You'll also have higher equipment fees (potentially) with Xfinity than with other providers. Xfinity's gateway router rental fee is $15 per month, but customers do have the option to use their own compatible equipment and skip the fee. AT&T, Google Fiber, Verizon 5G and T-Mobile 5G include the router rental in the price, so there are no added equipment fees.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Atlanta

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. Within those recommendations, we also look for the cheapest and fastest ISPs from that region. To explore our process in more depth, visit our How we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Atlanta FAQs

Does Atlanta have fiber internet? Yes. Fiber internet is available to roughly 68% of households in the Atlanta area. AT&T is the largest fiber provider, with service available to more than half of Atlanta homes. Google Fiber is the second largest fiber provider in the area but is only available to around 10% of households. Fiber service from either provider comes with the potential for gig download and upload speeds along with the reliability of a 100% fiber connection.

Is Xfinity or AT&T internet better? The better provider will come down to which type of AT&T internet service you can get at your home. If AT&T Fiber is available, the speeds, reliability and overall value are likely to be better with AT&T versus Xfinity. However, if your address is only eligible for AT&T's DSL-based service, Xfinity will be the better choice for faster speed options and greater value. Check out our AT&T versus Xfinity comparison for more.