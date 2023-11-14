Best Internet Providers in Athens, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Athens?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet provider in Athens, with the fastest speeds in the city, simple service terms and high customer satisfaction scores. It’s slightly more expensive than other internet service providers in Athens, but prices don’t automatically increase after a year or two, and you get significantly faster speeds.

If you want to pay the lowest price possible, Spectrum offers the cheapest internet in Athens, starting at just $30 per month. That said, prices increase significantly after a year or two, and renting a Wi-Fi router will add an extra $5 to your monthly bill. If you don’t want to worry about caveats like that, T-Mobile Home Internet offers a transparent alternative. Everything is included in its $50 monthly bill, and your price is locked in for as long as you stay a customer.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Athens across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Athens. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Athens, Georgia

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Athens, GA Read full review AT&T Fiber is almost always your best option when it's available at your address. Its fiber internet service offers symmetrical upload and download speeds, no built-in rate increases, and reasonable and straightforward pricing. That's why AT&T Fiber earned the highest score of any ISP in the American Customer Satisfaction Index's annual survey. Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability AT&T internet is available to 63% of Athens residents, according to FCC data. However, only around a quarter of Athens households are eligible for AT&T Fiber. The rest will have access to AT&T's slower DSL plans, which we wouldn't recommend unless you have no other options. Plans and pricing There are five AT&T Fiber plans available in Athens. Prices range from $55 monthly for 300Mbps download and upload speeds to $250 for 5,000Mbps. Fees and service details AT&T Fiber plans include equipment at no extra cost and don't have data caps or contracts. You can also save an extra $20 monthly when you bundle with an eligible AT&T Wireless plan. Show more details

Spectrum Cheapest internet in Athens, GA Read full review If you can't get AT&T Fiber at your address, Spectrum is a solid backup option. It's available nearly everywhere in the city and generally delivers on the speeds it advertises -- Ookla speed test results named Spectrum the fastest US provider with median download speeds of 243Mbps. The main downsides are Spectrum's low upload speeds and price increases in the second or third year. Product details Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum is available to 90% of Athens residents, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing Spectrum offers four internet plans in Athens. You can get 100/10Mbps for $30 a month (increases to $60 after two years), 300/10Mbps for $50 ($85 after one year), 500/20Mbps for $70 ($105 after one year) or 1,000/35Mbps for $90 ($125 after one year). Fees and service details Spectrum doesn’t have data caps and contracts, and a modem is included at no extra cost. Renting a router for Wi-Fi service will add $5 to your monthly bill. Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Athens, GA Read full review If you don't want to worry about price increases or hidden fees, T-Mobile Home Internet offers a refreshingly simple version of home internet. The fixed wireless provider only has one plan for $50 a month; everything you need is included in that price. It doesn't have the same fast speeds as AT&T Fiber or Spectrum, but it provides enough bandwidth for most people. T-Mobile earned the highest rating of any non-fiber provider in the country from the ACSI. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile Home Internet is available to 75% of Athens residents, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet costs $50 a month and provides download speeds up to 245Mbps and upload speeds up to 31Mbps. Fees and service details You can save $20 monthly by bundling with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts, and customers can try the service on a 15-day “worry-free” trial. The price is locked in for as long as you remain a customer. Show more details

Athens internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $30-$90 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item)

Other available internet providers in Athens

Satellite internet : Satellite is an option wherever you have a clear view of the southern sky, but it’s rarely your best option. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite ISPs, and both come with slow speeds, high monthly prices and stingy data caps. Starlink is an internet provider from SpaceX that uses low-earth orbit satellites to provide faster speeds, but you’ll have to buy the equipment upfront for $599.

: Satellite is an option wherever you have a clear view of the southern sky, but it’s rarely your best option. HughesNet and Viasat are the traditional satellite ISPs, and both come with slow speeds, high monthly prices and stingy data caps. Starlink is an internet provider from SpaceX that uses low-earth orbit satellites to provide faster speeds, but you’ll have to buy the equipment upfront for $599. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon offers fixed wireless internet in Athens. It’s only available to 15% of households, but it’s worth considering if you can get it. Speeds go up to 1,000Mbps, and you can pay a very low price when you bundle with a Verizon cellphone plan.

Cheap internet options in Athens

Athens residents have several good options for cheap internet. Spectrum offers the cheapest plan in the area by far at $30 a month, but the price jumps to $60 after two years. If you don’t want to worry about your bill going up, T-Mobile Home Internet locks in your price for as long as you remain a customer.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Athens? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 100 $30 100Mbps $5 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Athens

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Athens depend on what discounts are available then. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Athens internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide to the best internet deals.

How fast is Athens broadband?

Five internet plans in Athens offer gig speeds (download speeds above 1,000Mbps). That’s fewer than Atlanta (10 gig-speed plans) but the same as Augusta and Greenville.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Athens

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

This guide leverages an in-house artificial intelligence tool called RAMP, which is trained on our own writing and uses our database to generate content about specific internet service providers that our writers can use in determining and presenting our picks for a given guide. Check CNET’s AI policy for more information about how our teams use (and don’t use) AI tools.

Because our database is not exhaustive, we go to the FCC's website to check the primary data for ourselves and make sure we're considering every ISP that provides service in an area. Plans and prices also vary by location, so we input local addresses on provider websites to find the specific options available to residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of our pre-publication fact-check.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Athens?

No matter where you live in Athens, you should have access to a few good internet providers. AT&T Fiber is the best of the bunch, and it’s not particularly close. It has the fastest speeds and the highest customer satisfaction scores of any provider in the area, and you won’t have to worry about price increases, data caps or equipment fees. Spectrum is a solid backup option, but its upload speeds are much lower, and prices increase dramatically in the second or third year. If you don’t want to worry about your bill going up, T-Mobile Home Internet’s main selling point is its simplicity: it costs $50 a month, comes with a price-lock guarantee and includes all equipment.

Internet providers in Athens FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Athens? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Athens, with symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5,000 Mbps and no data caps or contracts.

Is fiber internet available in Athens? Yes, fiber internet is available to 29% of households in Athens through AT&T Fiber.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Athens? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Athens, with plans starting at $30 a month for 100Mbps download speeds. That said, the price increases to $60 after two years.