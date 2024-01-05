Best Internet Providers in Lawrenceville, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Lawrenceville?

AT&T is a leading internet service provider in the greater Atlanta area, including the nearby suburb of Lawrenceville, where AT&T Fiber is the best choice for home internet. AT&T Fiber offers the fastest internet speeds in Lawrenceville, up to 5,000 megabits per second, and is the only major wired provider in the area to offer unlimited data and free equipment rental with no contracts.

While they don't necessarily have the same speed potential and perks as AT&T Fiber, Spectrum and Xfinity are also top choices for internet in Lawrenceville. Spectrum has better availability, while Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan, with service starting at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 75Mbps.

If you’re looking for an alternative to the big cable and fiber internet providers, fixed wireless service from T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet may be an option. Verizon has a faster speed potential, but T-Mobile Home Internet has far better availability in Lawrenceville. Both providers offer an exclusive discount for qualifying mobile customers.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Lawrenceville across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Lawrenceville. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet in Lawrenceville, Georgia Our take - AT&T Fiber is available to around half of Lawrenceville households, offering a selection of plans with speeds ranging from 300 to 5,000Mbps. It’s not the outright cheapest internet service, but the free equipment, unlimited data and no set price increases make it arguably the best value. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best cable internet in Lawrenceville, Georgia Our take - Spectrum keeps things simple with unlimited data, no contracts, a free modem and a low (optional) router rental fee of $5 per month. While more plan options would be nice -- 500Mbps and gig service are the two choices in Lawrenceville -- Spectrum Internet is worth considering for high-speed, straightforward broadband service. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 361-3842 Check with Spectrum Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Check with Spectrum Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless service in Lawrenceville, Georgia Our take - You won't get blazing-fast speeds with T-Mobile Home Internet (downloads range from 72 to 245Mbps), but the low cost and zero hassles may be worth the speed sacrifice. It's priced at $50 monthly ($30 for qualifying mobile customers), which is good for as long as you keep your service. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Cheapest internet in Lawrenceville, Georgia Our take - Xfinity plans are a bit more complicated than Spectrum's, as some may include equipment at no extra cost or require a one- or two-year contract to get the lowest pricing. Still, Xfinity is the go-to for cheap internet in Lawrenceville. Along with offering the cheapest internet plan in Lawrenceville, Xfinity presents a variety of competitively priced plan options. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details

Lawrenceville, Georgia, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$225 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$70 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200Mbps $15 (optional, included in select plans) 1.2TB or unlimited Optional 7 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Lawrenceville

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Lawrenceville depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Lawrenceville internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, including AT&T Fiber and Spectrum, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Lawrenceville

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Lawrenceville FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Lawrenceville, Georgia? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Lawrenceville. The area’s largest fiber internet provider offers fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, free equipment rental and no set price increases -- all of which are advantages over local cable ISPs Spectrum and Xfinity. AT&T also boasts a record of high customer satisfaction with the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power.

Is fiber internet available in Lawrenceville? Nearly half (48%) of Lawrenceville households are eligible for fiber internet service, according to the FCC. Serviceability is greatest to the south and east, particularly in the Waverly Woods, Village Gate and Acadia Woods communities, though fiber service can be found throughout the city. AT&T Fiber is the primary fiber internet provider in Lawrenceville.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Lawrenceville? Xfinity offers the cheapest internet plan in Lawrenceville, with service starting at $20 monthly for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Faster Xfinity plans are also competitively priced, including gig service, which starts at $60 monthly -- the lowest in Lawrenceville for gig speeds. Keep in mind that a term agreement may be required to get the lowest pricing, and Xfinity rates are set to increase after the first year or two. A $15 equipment fee may also apply if you rent from Xfinity.