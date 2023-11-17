Best Internet Providers in Savannah, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Savannah?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Savannah for most people, offering widespread coverage, fast download speeds and low starting prices. That said, it has some significant drawbacks, like steep price increases and slow upload speeds.

AT&T Fiber is the fastest internet provider in Savannah, with plans going up to 5,000Mbps of download and upload speeds. Unfortunately, it’s only available to around 1 in 5 households in the area. If it were more prevalent, AT&T Fiber would be an easy choice for the best internet in the city.

T-Mobile Home Internet is an excellent backup option for those who can’t get AT&T Fiber and don’t want to deal with Xfinity’s price increases. It only offers one plan, and its speeds aren’t nearly as fast as the other two providers, but T-Mobile has extremely favorable terms. Your price will stay the same as long as you remain a customer, and everything you need is included in the $50 monthly price.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Savannah across several categories.

Best internet in Savannah, Georgia

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Savannah, GA Our take - Xfinity is the best internet provider in Savannah because it's the only widely available provider with a wired connection. (T-Mobile Home Internet is also prevalent in the area, but wireless internet isn't as fast or reliable.) Xfinity does have a lot going for it; high speeds, ultra-low prices and Wi-Fi equipment are included on most plans. You will have to deal with price increases (often multiple times), data caps and slow upload speeds -- a problem if you're doing a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing, but even with these drawbacks, Xfinity still received above-average scores from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Xfinity's cable internet plans are available to 97% of Savannah residents, according to Federal Communications Commission data. Plans and pricing Savannah has six Xfinity plans, ranging from $20 per month for 70Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds to $85 for 1,200/35Mbps. Some plans require a one-year contract to get the lowest price, and all plans increase after a year or two -- and sometimes both. Fees and service details All Xfinity plans in Savannah have a monthly data cap of 1.2TB. You can sign up for unlimited data, which will add extra fees to your monthly bill. Equipment rental adds $15 each month, but this is waived on some plans. You also have the option of using your own equipment. Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Savannah, GA Our take - If more homes in Savannah could get it, AT&T Fiber would be an easy pick for the best internet in Savannah. It has the fastest speeds in the city, with upload speeds as high as download speeds, and there are no built-in price increases, data caps or equipment fees. Those favorable terms have been a hit with customers: AT&T Fiber received the highest score of any ISP in the most recent ACSI survey. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability AT&T internet is available to 58% of Savannah residents, but some people will only have access to AT&T’s slower DSL service, which we would only recommend if your other option is satellite internet. AT&T Fiber is available to around 1 in 5 households in the city, with coverage highest in areas like Windsor on the Marsh and Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus. Plans and pricing AT&T offers five internet plans in Savannah, ranging from 300/300Mbps for $55 a month to 5,000/5,000Mbps for $250. Fees and service details AT&T doesn’t require contracts on any of their plans, and equipment is included at no additional cost. Additionally, you can save an extra $20 each month when you bundle with an eligible AT&T Wireless plan. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Savannah, GA Our take - If you can't get AT&T Fiber at your address and don't want to worry about Xfinity's price increases, T-Mobile Home Internet has some of the most customer-friendly terms of any ISP in the country. The wireless provider guarantees your price will never go up, includes equipment in the price and doesn't impose any data caps. So far, it's been a hit with customers: T-Mobile has the highest score of any non-fiber ISP in the ACSI survey. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile Home Internet is available to 72% of Savannah residents, according to FCC data. Plans and pricing T-Mobile only offers one plan. For $50 a month, you'll get download speeds up to 245Mbps and upload speeds up to 31Mbps. Fees and service details T-Mobile's fixed wireless internet service offers a 15-day "worry-free" trial, and customers can save an additional $20 per month by bundling with an eligible T-Mobile cellphone plan. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Savannah internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 140Mbps None 1.5TB on some plans None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Xfinity Cable $20-$85 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB Optional 7 Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Savannah

Satellite internet: Aside from our top three picks, Savannah has few other internet options. But no matter where you live, you can always get satellite internet. HughesNet and Viasat offer service in the area, but you’ll pay a high price for a pretty poor product -- low speeds, stingy data caps and two-year contracts are standard. SpaceX’s Starlink internet service has faster speeds, lower latency and unlimited data. Still, you’ll have to purchase a satellite dish upfront for $599 (plus $50 for shipping), and plans aren’t exactly cheap at $120 per month.

Cheap internet options in Savannah

There aren’t many cheap internet plans available in Savannah. Xfinity offers the lowest starting prices by far, but those plans increase significantly in both the second and third years. If you’re looking to pay the lowest price long-term, T-Mobile is your best bet. Low-income households can also take advantage of the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides $30 towards home internet each month.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Savannah? Provider/plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More $35 200Mbps $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Savannah

Savannah's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Savannah internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many run the same standard pricing year-round, including AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Savannah broadband?

Savannah has five plans with download speeds above 1,000Mbps, which is solid for a city of its size. By comparison, Atlanta and Charleston have 10 such plans, while Augusta and Athens have five.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Savannah?

Internet in Savannah is hit or miss. If you’re one of the lucky 20% of the city who can get AT&T Fiber, you have an easy decision ahead of you. For everyone else, the choice comes down to Xfinity or T-Mobile Home Internet, which both come with their own drawbacks. Xfinity is the best ISP in Savannah for most people almost by default -- it’s the only wired option available to most of the city.

Internet providers in Savannah FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Savannah? Xfinity is Savannah's best internet service provider, with a solid combination of availability, speed and price. Xfinity's major drawback is its price increases, which kick in after a year or two (or both).

Is fiber internet available in Savannah? Yes, fiber internet is available to 20% of Savannah residents, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Savannah? Xfinity is the cheapest internet provider in Savannah, with plans starting at $20 per month for 75Mbps download speeds.