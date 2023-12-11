Best Internet Providers in Marietta, Georgia

What is the best internet provider in Marietta?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Marietta. The provider stands out for its local fiber internet coverage, fast download and upload speeds, straightforward pricing and high customer satisfaction. AT&T Fiber also offers the fastest internet plan in Marietta with maximum speeds of 5,000 megabits per second.

At $250 per month, AT&T Fiber’s 5,000Mbps internet plan is also the most expensive. Thankfully, AT&T Fiber does offer a selection of cheaper plans, but Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan in Marietta, with service starting at $30 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps.

If you’re looking for alternatives to AT&T and Xfinity in Marietta, Google Fiber is available in select areas, as is Spectrum. Your best bet is wireless internet service from Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Marietta across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Marietta. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Marietta

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Marietta Our take - AT&T Fiber’s fast speeds, competitive pricing and simple service terms (free equipment, unlimited data, no contracts) make it a top choice for home internet in Marietta. The only real drawback is availability. Only around a quarter of Marietta addresses are serviceable for AT&T Fiber. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Cheapest internet provider in Marietta Our take - Xfinity has the advantage over AT&T Fiber regarding availability and introductory pricing in Marietta. As the area’s largest cable internet provider, Xfinity is available just about everywhere in the city, offering plans starting at $30 to $100 per month. Equipment is included with most plans (a $15 monthly value) for the first two years. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Marietta Our take - Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network -- capable of delivering download speeds up to 1,000Mbps -- covers much of Marietta. Plans start at $50 per month for 50 to 300Mbps and $70 for 85 to 1,000Mbps. The contract-free service includes equipment rental and unlimited data. Verizon mobile customers can qualify for an additional $15-$25 off the monthly rate. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Check with Verizon Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Show more details Show more details

Marietta internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T DSL, fiber $55 DSL, $55-$250 fiber 10-100Mbps DSL, 300-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 7.4 Google Fiber Fiber $70-$100 1,000-2,000Mbps None None None 7.5 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $30-$100 75-2,000Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB or unlimited None required 7 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Marietta

The best internet deals and top promotions in Marietta depend on what discounts are available during that period. Deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Marietta internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including AT&T Fiber, Spectrum and Google Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communication Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Marietta

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Marietta FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Marietta? AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider in Marietta, primarily due to its fast, symmetrical speeds, straightforward pricing and record of high customer satisfaction. Xfinity is another decent choice for home internet in Marietta and has better local coverage and lower introductory pricing than AT&T Fiber.

Is fiber internet available in Marietta? Yes, but coverage is lower than the state and national averages (and the neighboring city of Atlanta). Just over a quarter of Marietta households (28%) are eligible for fiber internet compared to 55% in Atlanta, 43% in Georgia and 40% nationwide. Fiber availability in Marietta is greatest in the Oakton and Whitlock communities, although fiber service can be found in random neighborhoods throughout the city. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in the area, although select areas may be serviceable for Google Fiber.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Marietta? Xfinity has the cheapest starting price of any major ISP in Marietta at $30 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. For households with higher speed demands, Xfinity offers a range of speeds from 200 to 2,000Mbps, starting at $35 to $100 monthly. Pricing is good for one or two years, depending on your chosen plan. Once the promotional pricing expires, the monthly rate may increase by $20 to $50 or more. Most plans include free equipment rental (including unlimited data) for two years, after which a $15 monthly equipment rental fee may apply.